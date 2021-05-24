If you are new to wagering on the net with Bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies, you need not worry. By following our short guide, we will soon have you ready to gamble online. Below, you can find the five steps you need to take to start gambling (and hopefully winning) at leading crypto casinos today. Let us begin.

Get Yourself a Wallet

The station on our cryptocurrency gambling whistle-stop tour is the cryptocurrency wallet. You are going to need to get one of these before you can begin. Digital wallets are ideal for all new players, while those with enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies can saddle themselves with a hardware option, especially if they have got spare cash to play with. After registering for a wallet, you will end up with a wallet address. Do not lose this digital address, and you will need it to transfer your cryptocurrency.

Obtain Cryptocurrencies Online

Now you need to obtain some cryptocurrency. Visiting an exchange or market is the easiest way to go about doing that. You can use a FIAT currency option to purchase cryptocurrencies from a seller or exchange in most cases. You can then use the digital address (as mentioned above) to transfer the cryptocurrency to your wallet.

Find a Cryptocurrency Casino

Having loaded up your wallet with cryptocurrency, it is time to head to a proper, trusted, and secure online casino. You will need to be sure that they accept the cryptocurrency you want to use. We recommend sites such as www.bitcoincasino.io, as they accept many different options, making them ideal for all players. Either way, ensure that your chosen casino is licensed, promotes responsible gambling and is RNG certified for fair play.

Make Your Deposit (Claim a Bonus)

The second to last stop is to head your chosen casino and sign up. After doing so, you can head to the cashier page and select your cryptocurrency. Take the address that appears there (it is unique to you) and enter it into the payment page on your cryptocurrency wallet. You can then make the transaction.

At the same time, you may also claim a bonus from most cryptocurrency casinos. These will typically consist of deposit bonuses, providing you with added funds when you deposit. Further promos and bonuses may be available later. If you need promo codes to trigger these bonuses, they can be found on the promotions page at leading cryptocurrency casinos.

Pick Your Poison

If you have completed all the steps above, you are about ready to play. The only thing left for you to do is to pick your poison. Head over to the section of cryptocurrency-friendly games that your site has to offer and take your pick from those available. You should see an exciting mix of slots, table games (RNG), video poker, instant win games and possibly even live dealer games. The best casinos (again, like Bitcoin Casino.io) will carry thousands of games, for you to choose from, coming from over forty leading providers.