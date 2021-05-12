Is It Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Sweden?

Sweden has always had strict laws when it came to gambling. This is true before the rise of the Internet, and it is certainly true now. For a long time, all of the gambling was in the hands of the state-owned monopoly. They have four land-based casinos run by the government and they eventually began providing online gaming because of its rise in popularity. Things have been changing when it comes to gambling in Sweden, but the rules are still quite strict for those companies that want to offer gaming online.

Gaming Regulations Remain Strict

The strictness of the rules tends to be placed on the companies offering gaming rather than the players. The gaming companies are required to have their sites meet certain conditions before they are allowed to have a Swedish license to operate. If they don’t meet those requirements, they will not be given a license. It can often be difficult for companies to obtain one of these licenses. Additionally, the gaming companies soon realize that there is a limited ability to profit with the restrictions that are in place.

Why Are There Restrictions?

The restrictions are used as a means to help reduce and prevent problem gambling amongst the populace. The rules tend to be geared around limiting how much people can gamble and taking away certain enticements from them.

One of the tools that the government implemented is Spelpaus, which is essentially a game break. The players can put themselves into one of these self-imposed breaks for one month, three months, six months, or a year if they feel they have a problem gambling. All of the casinos that have a Swedish license need to be a part of Spelpaus. When someone is on the list, the casino will flag them and not allow them to log into their account. The goal is to help people get control over their gambling if they need it. This is a good tool, and it is something that is often lacking from casinos that don’t have a Swedish license.

Swedish Online Casinos Are Legal but Limited

It is legal to play at Swedish online casinos, but it is important to realize just what types of restrictions have been put in place.

For example, there is a limit to the amount of money a person can deposit to the gaming sites. The limit of 5,000 SEK a month was imposed early during the pandemic. The government has extended the duration of the limit and it will likely last at least through November 2021.

The limit means that people are not able to deposit as much as they would like. The government wants to make sure that people aren’t spending their money gambling. However, some feel that this is an overreach because they are being told what they can and can’t do with their money. If you are gambling at an online site with a Swedish license, your deposit amount will be limited.

One of the other restrictions is the lack of bonuses. Casinos that have a Swedish license are only allowed to offer a welcome bonus. They can’t offer further bonuses or free spins to the players, and they can’t have a loyalty program. This means that the casinos all tend to be very similar to one another. There is no real reason to choose one casino over another. The government doesn’t allow these bonuses because they feel that it is too much of an enticement for people to gamble more.

All of the online casinos in Sweden are also required to have a three-second pause between slot pulls. The pause is meant to get people to stop and think about whether they should continue gambling and spending money. While this might not seem like much of an intrusion, it can get frustrating for players to have to wait between each of the pulls.

The restrictions are inconvenient for the players, but they can also take a toll on the casinos. Those gaming companies that put in the time and effort to get a license in Sweden will potentially earn a lot less in profit. After all, people are not able to deposit what they want, and their gaming is slowed down in many cases.

What About Casinos Without a Swedish License?

Interestingly, if you are in Sweden, you don’t have to use one of these sites with a Swedish license for gambling. You can opt to choose casinos that are based in and licensed in other countries instead. It is legal to use these other casinos when you gamble, and it’s something that many are now doing.

Naturally, the main reason that so many people are choosing casino utan Svensk licens is that they don’t want to be bound by the restrictions that are in place in Sweden. They want to have the option of finding a casino that can offer great bonuses and free spins. They want to be able to deposit more money if they see fit, and they want to have more options when it comes to the games they play. Choosing one of these casinos can be a great choice for many. However, you do need to be careful about the casino that you choose.

What Should You Do?

Consider what you want from your gaming experience for starters. Are you fine with the restrictions that are in place with the casinos that have a Swedish license? There are some trustworthy casinos that could be a good option for you. However, you might want to have more options.

Always take your time to learn more about the casino to get a better sense of their reputation. What types of games do they offer? Do they have a loyalty program? Will you be able to deposit and withdraw money easily from the casino? Take your time to find a solution that will work well for your needs, and that doesn’t restrict your enjoyment of gambling.