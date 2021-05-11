Two Santa Clarita Valley deputies recognized by Barger’s office

Two deputies that work closely with the Santa Clarita Valley community were recognized by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger during a ceremony at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on Monday.

“It was a privilege to stop by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to recognize Sergeant Brandon Barclay for his commitment to the Mental Evaluation Team and Deputy Logan Foley for his dedication to our unincorporated region,” Barger said in a statement after the ceremony. “I’m thankful for their heartfelt service to our SCV community.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presents a commendation to SCV Sheriff’s Station deputy Logan Foley Monday. May 10, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Officials said that both men were not recognized for one event and action in particular, but said it was their continued work in the local community that merited the recognition.

“It’s a recognition for my work as a zone deputy for the unincorporated area of L.A. County,” said Foley, adding that his work on the SCV Sheriff’s Station Crime Prevention Unit regularly covers the Stevenson Ranch and Castaic Area. “It’s just for an accumulation of the work product that myself and my team are providing.”

“I’m honored; it’s always nice to be recognized,” he added.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks with SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies after presenting a commendation to Deputy Logan Foley Monday. May 10, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Officials have said in the past the role of the Crime Prevention Unit at the Station is first and foremost to protect and serve the community. However, the deputies have mentioned they’ve helped residents any and all quality-of-life issue or anything, or whenever residents need someone at the station to directly handle a problem.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Mental Evaluation Teams, which pair a specially trained deputy with a licensed mental health clinician, educate the community on mental health as well as perform intervention functions when a person is in a mental crisis.