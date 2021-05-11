When will online casinos be legal in Santa Clarita?

Playing at online casinos is one of the most popular pastimes for people at the moment. With outdoor activities costing far too much money, it’s often much easier to spend a day indoors enjoying some of the best games around, with the opportunity to grab a few wins too. For players in Santa Clarita, and the rest of California for that matter, it’s not as easy to do. The main reason behind this is that online casinos within California are not legal. According to luotettavatnettikasinot.net Finland is an example to have legal non regulated gambling. Sadly in California and other unregulated states this is not the case.

While this doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to play at online casinos within the state, it does mean that it’s a lot more difficult and there is more risk involved. So, when is it likely that online casinos will be made legal in California and what can you do until they are?

What’s the Deal with Online Casinos?

To put it simply, the law is quite complicated in California. No casino operators are allowed to open an online casino within the state. It means that there are no state regulated sites available to players in Santa Clarita. There are also currently no cast iron plans to legalize and regulate the industry within the state. It does mean that it’s a little bit of a tricky issue for players in California.

The main reason that there has been some resistance to regulating the industry and making it legal is to protect the established gambling economy. Because California has a vibrant and busy land based casino and horse racing scene, it does mean that online gambling is seen as a potential competitor for this industry. Many people want to try and protect this and as such online gambling is often pushed onto the back burner as a result.

California is running behind some other states that fully regulated online gambling already. New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Verginia and Delaware have a full scale of legal casino and sport betting companies active online. Some other sites may allow poker or sports betting, but no casino games.

Despite these issues, players are still able to enjoy playing at online casinos in the state. There are a number of different off-shore online casinos that allow Californian players the opportunity to play. This is why the overall stance of the state government doesn’t make too much sense. The off-shore sites don’t pay taxes within California, so any revenue is instantly lost to the state. Regardless of this, players who choose to play at online casinos within the state won’t be charged by the police, so there are no worries when it comes to enjoying your favorite slots or casino games.

It does mean that players will have to do a lot of research in order to find a trustworthy and safe site to play at. If you’re looking for a site to start playing at, then we have put together some top tips to help you find a safe site that you can trust. Just follow our tips and you can be enjoying online gaming in no time at all.

Research the Site Reputation

This is one of the most important aspects that you need to look into. If you’re playing at an off-shore site, then there’s no legal protection from the state you’re in. This means you will need to ensure that the site you are playing at is trustworthy, safe and secure. Checking out reviews is one of the best ways to do this. You can look through what information there is about the site activities and from there can decide if it’s a safe place for you to play.

Regulation

While the site might not be regulated by the state of California, it can still be regulated by other licensors. It makes sense to look for a site that has regulation from elsewhere. While this doesn’t guarantee that it will behave fairly, it does mean that it’s a legitimate site. This does significantly increase the chances that you will be able to play without any issues when playing off-shore. The best regulators to look for tend to be from Malta, the UK and Sweden. These are widely regarded as the top regulators on the market. These same companies target Canada, but there is a different story on there. Beside the province of Quebec, playing online casinos in Canada is not regulated and legal.

Game Choice

Obviously this isn’t as important as the site being trustworthy. But, when you’ve been able to find a site that has a good reputation and is trustworthy, your next step is to find one that has a good range of games to play. Video slots, table games and live dealer games are all the kinds of games that are offered, so look for one that has the best selection for your own desires.

You should also look to see that the top providers are featured at the site. The best software developers on the market don’t tend to work with untrustworthy sites, so if you can see Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming and others then you know you can trust the site more than others.

Ways to Pay

The final thing to look for is ways to make a payment. Make sure to look for the payment methods that best fit your needs. If you want to be able to use an e-wallet then it’s best to look to see if these are available.

Once you have covered all of these areas then you should be ready to start playing right away.