If you watch a major sporting event on television, it is likely you will see an advertisement for a sports betting company. Even if you are at the event itself, you are also likely to see some form of promotion regarding betting. The sports team may have an official sports betting partner or the shirt in which the team is playing is sponsored by a gambling company. You will even find sports gambling brands on the advertising boards surrounding the playing surface.

Mobile sports betting is becoming increasingly popular and is spreading across the United States. Tennessee is one of the latest states to witness the introduction of online sports gambling and at the time of writing, there is mobile betting only in the state.

There is no doubt sports and gambling go hand in hand, there is evidence everywhere, but why are they such a good match?

Gambling on sport can be traced back hundreds of years and in the early days, it may simply have been a case of entertainment. Those who had the money, wanted something to do aside from the event they were watching and betting proved to be the perfect fit. That has extended throughout time and even today, sports and gambling combine well purely as form of entertainment but there are other reasons why they are so intricately linked.

People like to prove they know more about sport then their family or friends. When a debate breaks out about who is the best player or which is the best team, it can often go on for hours without any way of settling the debate. That is where gambling comes in and regardless of whether you decide to have a wager on a boxing match using an online bookmaker or you simply have a bet between friends, sports and gambling combine perfectly as both parties want to prove their point.

However, getting to the crux of the matter and the major reason why sports and gambling go hand-in-hand is because of the competitive element. Two people or teams are determined to win. They are willing to do whatever it takes to come out on top and that means we have a fair environment for a bet. This is especially true when it comes to professional sport and there is no way either team or player is going to back down from the challenge. Both are going to try their best, regardless of the final outcome, and it is that which makes sport the perfect fit for gambling.

Today, thanks to the continued development of technology, the finer aspects of sport can be used for gambling. So, rather than simply backing one team to overcome the other, you can now have a wager on how many points a team will score, which team will be winning at a specific point of the game, and which player will score the most points. All these elements combine to provide over 100 different betting markets on just one game and that is what makes gambling and sport such a great combination.