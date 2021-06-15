15 of the Biggest YouTube Channels in 2021

YouTube is the video-sharing platform with the most users each month. Its huge growth has made it one of the best websites for creators to post their content and make a living. If you want an online career, then becoming a YouTuber is an excellent option that can provide you with a comfortable living. If you create your channel and buy YouTube subscribers from Stormviews, you can immediately start earning money.

However, succeeding on this platform also requires studying the best existing channels. These creators have managed to find what their audience likes, thus gathering millions of watch time hours.

For this reason, in this article, we will take a look at some of the biggest YouTubers that create amazing content that get millions of views, likes, and comments.

#1 Ryan’s World

Nowadays, YouTube channels for kids are flourishing. The first channel that started this trend was none other than Ryan's World. It started as a toys' review channel, a concept that quickly attracted a huge audience. At the moment, it has 29.6 million subscribers, while Ryan Kaji is one of the richest YouTubers.

#2 Mr. Beast

If you are looking for an entertaining channel, then you don’t have to look any further than Mr. Beast. This channel is well-known for the outrageous challenges, experiments, and even donations. The channel’s creator, Jimmy Donaldson, has been on the platform since 2012 and he has built an empire that consists of multiple channels. Indicatively, you can find Mr. Beast, Beast Philanthropy, MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, and many more.

#3 Markiplier

One of the oldest and most popular gaming channels on YouTube is Markiplier. The channel's creator, Mark Fischbach, joined YouTube in 2012 and since then, he has become a very famous creator. At the moment, the channel has 29.1 million subscribers.

#4 Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is the second more popular channel on the platform in the sports category. It features a group of friends that started their channel by posting trick shots videos. Right now, they are mostly focusing on athletic challenges, which are very impressive and entertaining. At the moment, their subscriber base is over 56 million users.

#5 PewDiePie

One of the most well-known and biggest YouTube channels in 2021 is PewDiePie. In fact, this channel had been the most subscribed channel on the platform for a long time. However, at the moment, it is the third most subscribed channel, after T-Series and Cocomelon, with 110 million subscribers.

#6 DanTDM

Another famous gaming YouTube channel that has been around for a long time is DanTDM. The channel’s creator became famous for his Minecraft video, even though you can also find Among Us, Fortnite, Super Mario, Pokémon, and Sonic the Hedgehog gameplay videos. The main channel has over 25.2 million subscribers, while there are also the channels DanTDM Live and DanTDM Shorts.

#7 James Charles

James Charles is one of the most famous beauty YouTubers with a long history of controversies and scandals. Despite these though, he manages to remain at the top with 25.4 million subscribers. His content is entertaining, and if you want to become a beauty YouTuber, you should follow in his footsteps.

#8 David Dobrik

David Dobrik is a famous YouTuber that has a vlogging channel with over 18.3 million subscribers. The creator started his online career on Vine and ultimately transitioned to YouTube with great success. One of the main characteristics of David Dobrik is that all of his videos are 4 minutes and 20 seconds long. Even though the channel isn’t as active as before, it still has a lot of traffic, making it worth checking out.

#9 VanossGaming

VanossGaming is yet another gaming channel that has managed to gain a huge number of subscribers. At the moment, more than 25.5 million users are dedicated fans of the channel. This alone proves what a great niche gaming is for every new creator trying to attract users' attention.

#10 Logan Paul

Logan Paul is such a famous YouTube that doesn't need any introduction. He has more than 23 million subscribers, even though he was involved in multiple controversies over the years. Nevertheless, no one can deny that he has a huge audience that loves the content he creates.

#11 Jacksepticeye

Jacksepticeye is another channel that started in the gaming niche but quickly evolved into a variety channel. Right now, you will find gaming videos, reactions, and even vlogs. The channel has gathered more than 27 million subscribers, making it one of the best channels on the platform.

#12 Good Mythical Morning

Good Mythical Morning is a talk show hosted by Rhett and Link. The show started in 2012 and it has aired 19 seasons. Being one of the oldest channels on the platform, it is no wonder that it has 17.1 million subscribers.

Getting successful on YouTube will allow you to earn a comfortable living. Study these channels to find what users like so that you can create better content.