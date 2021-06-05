5 Things to Prepare Before Playing at Online Casino for Japanese

If you are thinking of starting to play at an online casino, here is a list of five things that you need to prepare for no matter which casino you decide to play at. If you have prepared the following, you will be able to play at your chosen casino or switch to another casino smoothly.

Furthermore, we recommend you check for casino reviews from trusted Japanese comparison sites to get the most relevant experience before making a decision. Also, preparing some strategies for your favorite casino games could help you to win more!

Checking and obtaining necessary documents such as ID cards

Since online casinos are legitimate gambling, the age of players is restricted by the rules of each country. You may be asked to provide proof of your age at the time of withdrawal.

Proof of identity and address verification will be required. Since this is an overseas service, the standard form of identification is a passport, but a driver’s license is also fine. The easiest form of address verification is a utility bill with your address on it. If the statement is in English, of course you can use it as is, but even if it is in Japanese, there are many casinos with Japanese staff these days, so you can scan the document or take a picture of it with your smartphone and send it directly to them. However, in casinos that do not support Japanese, there may be no one who understands Japanese in the screening department, so it is better to write your documents in romaji in advance to make the screening process smoother. As a matter of course, your identification document must be valid and up to date. It is best to submit a utility bill for the last month to verify your address.

Prepare your credit card

When using overseas services, you will almost always have to use a foreign currency such as dollars or euros. When you play at a casino, you must first make a deposit to that service. There is also the option of transferring money overseas from your bank account, but this is not beneficial because the transaction and exchange fees are high and the transfer takes a long time. So, credit card payment is the standard means of money transfer when playing at casinos.

Although things have improved a lot now, there are still cases where you cannot use some types or issuers of credit cards when using overseas services. It is a good idea to have several cards ready beforehand to avoid not being able to do so when you try. Most of the globally used VISA and Master cards can be used without any problems, but some of the Japanese brands such as JCB and Diners cards may be hazed.

Open an account with an overseas online payment service

It is very convenient to open an account with an overseas online payment service, which is used by almost 100% of the people who play at online casinos. With this, you can easily transfer funds when depositing and withdrawing, as well as when playing at multiple casinos.

One of the advantages of depositing is that by depositing to a payment service instead of directly to the online casino with a credit card, you can use a much wider variety of cards. By using this account, you will be able to manage your funds even if you are playing at multiple casinos. When withdrawing funds from each casino, you will have to pay a fee for each withdrawal. In addition, each payment service issues debit cards that can be withdrawn at bank ATMs around the world, making withdrawals smoother

Prepare a bank account to be used for refunds

This is not necessary if you are using an overseas payment service and withdrawing with a debit card, but if you want to reimburse your bank account, it is convenient to have a net bank account. Some banks also offer foreign currency accounts, so if you have such an account, you can hold the amount sent to you in dollars or euros in a foreign currency. You can also invest in foreign currencies by holding them in foreign currencies and converting them to Japanese yen when the yen becomes weak.

Prepare a war chest to play at online casinos

If you have ever played in a real casino, you will know that playing in a casino does not require a very large amount of money. Slots can be played for as little as a dime, and blackjack and baccarat can be played at tables starting from as little as one dollar. Of course, the payout multiplier is fixed, so the larger the wager, the more money you can get, so it is best to prepare the amount of money necessary for the style you want to play.

Unlike land casinos, online casinos offer a wide range of bonus events when you deposit or register. For example, if you are offered “100% of your deposit up to $200”, if you have $200 ready, you can participate with a $200 + $200 bonus, for a total of $400. By taking advantage of these bonuses, you can make the most of your funds.

When you’re ready, choose an online casino

If you have the above preparation, you can start playing as soon as you choose a casino to play at. Being prepared is more important than anything else. Make sure you have everything you need so that when you feel the urge to play, you can do so with enthusiasm. Also, don’t forget to check for online casino reviews from Japanese sites.

Check the glossary for words you don’t understand

Online casinos are a service that originated overseas, and the basic language is English. In addition, when it comes to technical terms, there are times when you are completely at a loss. We have prepared a glossary of terms and nouns that are commonly used in online casinos and online gambling in general. Recently, the technology of Japanese translation has improved, so in most cases you can just use google translate.