Alleged road rage incident ends in detainment

A suspect in an alleged road rage incident was taken into custody Monday evening, shortly after the reported victim struck him back in self-defense, according to law enforcement officials.

The call was first reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday that a man near Plum Canyon Road and Golden Valley Road in Saugus was the victim of a road rage incident.

“There was a report of an incident, but they were gone at that location,” said Deputy Evan Luster of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, referencing that the suspect is believed to have fled the scene after the initial incident in which he possibly ran the victim off the road in the area.

The victim is believed, after having been run off the road, to have struck the suspect, but Luster said that as of the initial report, that strike is being treated as self-defense.

The suspect is believed to have then fled the scene, and made it as far as Sycamore Creek Drive before he was apprehended by deputies, according to law enforcement officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel said they were responding to a “electric shock” medical call at 8:26 p.m. in the area.

The status and identity of the suspect was unavailable as of the publication of this article.