Five Warning Signs to Identify a Counterfeited Online Casino

Introduction

Online gambling can be a fun and healthy pastime. Yet, online players must beware of the many dangers on the internet, like hackers or scammers. Learning to identify an unreliable casino can help you avoid countless hassles. Keep reading and find out about the tell-tale signs of a dangerous casino. Also, check the tips of our special guest , Benjamin Reppersen, at norske casinoer på nett.

Play Safe

If you’re new in the online casino world, it can feel a little intimidating at first. Still, if you observe a few safety measures, there’s nothing to worry about. The essential step is often the most neglected: check if the casino is legitimate. Browse for an online casino blacklist, so you can be sure where NOT to go.

Legitimate casinos must hold at least one license to operate. The UK Gambling Commission and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) are among the most respected. Casinos must display this information for anyone visiting their websites. In fact, most of them do it with pride. Read more about how to identify a legitimate casino.

What Do Top-Rated Casinos Have in Common?

The best casinos have recognised licenses, sturdy security systems, great bonus offers, a wide range of games, and accessible customer service. They’re also transparent about deposit and withdrawal rules. In short, legal casinos have nothing to hide.

Read the Signs

Now that you know how an excellent online casino looks, learn to recognise the dubious ones at a distance. Here are the five warning signs you should look for when analysing a new casino.

#1 – No Licences in Sight

Counterfeit casinos won’t display any licences because they don’t have any. The point is to remain under the radar for as long as possible. Legitimate casinos typically hold more than one licence.

#2 – Opaque Businesses

Every business has an “About Us” section visible on the homepage. There, customers can find relevant information about the company, owners, policies, and more. Predictably, fake online casinos display little to no information about their business practices. Always check the “About Us” section.

#3 – Unclear RTP

Sure, the house always wins, but players have the right to know how much. Return to Player (RTP) is the rate that measures how much players are likely to win back from their bets in the long run. Along with gaming licences, the RTP rate must be displayed for everyone to see. Beware of any platform that doesn’t provide the RTP.

#4 – No Support

Tricky casinos don’t offer customer services for obvious reasons. Any legitimate and well-intended business has a communication channel with its customers. Typically, those channels are email, chatbots, live agents, or phone numbers. Top casinos aren’t different. However, counterfeit casinos will provide fake or no information at all about customer support.

#5 – Literally Incredible Bonuses

Illegitimate casinos can offer massive bonuses because they’re not planning on paying them, or they plan to rip you off with absurd wagering requirements. Of course, casinos are constantly battling for customers and bonuses are their primary weapon. Still, money doesn’t grow on trees, so if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Other Symptoms

Some other signs don’t necessarily mean that a given casino is fake. Still, they’re enough to make you reconsider putting your money there. A platform doesn’t have to be ill-intended to cause trouble or lead to frustration. Low-quality casinos are still legal, after all. Check more tips to help separate the best from the rest.

Advertisement

Big casinos spend a lot on ads. Ads aren’t cheap, so if you see a casino brand all over the place, it’s most probably a legitimate one. You won’t see many commercials for dubious casinos or small ones.

Lack of Payment Methods

Great casinos must have a wide range of payment options. Credit and debit cards, bank transfer, various e-wallets, and so on. Con casinos usually offer only one option and aren’t transparent regarding account information.

Online Security

Players need to disclose a lot of sensitive information, both banking and personal, while signing up or making a deposit. Make sure you do it in a safe environment. Top casinos use the Security Socket Layer (SSL) system, just like online banks do. This information should also be easily accessible to prospective customers.

Conclusion

There are a lot of scammers online and casinos with predatory practices. They are identifiable if you look for the right signs. Consider the topics mentioned above as a checklist to assess a site’s trustworthiness before signing up. Not doing so can lead to disastrous consequences.