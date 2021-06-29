Gamstop Complete Review. Casino and Slots Self-Exclusion Services

Responsible gaming protocols are designed as procedures, policies, and plans to recognize and address different situations that most commonly emerge when online casino gamers deal with problem gambling issues. Essentially, responsible gaming tools are intended to reduce and prevent gambling-related issues. It is not at all surprising that so many people love and spend a lot of time online. Computer games are becoming popular not only for their design, they bring a lot of emotions, but also for their profitability. There are many games to blow your mind on the Internet, but everywhere you need to be smart and take action. It is because people do not know how to control themselves that there are services for self-exclusion. Today, responsible gaming programs feature various requirements and protocols that gambling stakeholders, including online casinos, must employ and respect to protect their gamers from the potential detrimental consequence of online casino gaming activities. By utilizing responsible gaming tools, online casinos offer a safer, higher-quality user experience to every single online casino gamer. Online casinos, as well as software developers that offer online casino gaming products and services, must comply with the responsible gaming principles, and some of these include the employment of safety measures to prevent fraudulent activities, underage gambling prevention, protection of gamblers, protection of online payments, and responsible and ethical marketing. Some of the crucial responsible gaming free Aussie pokies tools that protect and help players manage their spending habits or control the amount of money and time they invest in gambling include setting deposit limits, time-outs, reality checks, and self-exclusion.

What is self-exclusion for a player?

Today, self-exclusion tools are the most used responsible gaming protocols and strategies to prevent and deal with problem-gambling issues. Self-exclusion is a one hundred percent voluntary process where gamblers struggling with gambling-related issues or concerns exclude themselves from a specific gambling facility or a particular online casino free pokies for fun. For players, this is one of the best tools out there to help them stay away and safe from excessive gambling. Whenever a player feels that their gambling activities are excessive, they can exclude themselves from such activities for a certain length of time, at least six months. Self-exclusions can last up to five years. When a player self-excludes, he or she will not be able to get service from these websites or land-based venues. Gambling venues across the globe must offer self-exclusion tools as a part of their responsible gaming programs.

Who should use this system?

Gamblers concerned about their gambling habits or the amount of money and time they spend gambling should turn to this self-exclusion system. This remains one of the best and most useful options to control and prevent the potential adverse effect of gambling. As mentioned in the previous section, many iGaming venues must employ self-exclusion tools to help all struggling players get on the right track and start dealing with their gambling-related issues the right way.

How does self-exclusion work?

Since self-exclusion is an entirely free program on a non-mandatory basis, players get to decide if they want and when they want to self-exclude and ban themselves from various kinds of gambling activities. Once a player decides to self-exclude, he or she chooses websites, casinos, or land-based gambling venues to be banned from. This leads us to different self-exclusion options. Players can choose to self-exclude from a single online casino website or one land-based casino or betting shop. Players can also choose to self-exclude from multiple betting shops or land-based casinos in their area or from all online casinos operational in their jurisdiction. Self-exclusions from gaming and arcade centers, bingo facilities, pubs with gaming machines, and all other places with casino games are also possible. To self-exclude from a single online gambling website, you head to the official website of the online casino, navigate to its Safer Gambling or Responsible Gambling page, and follow the self-exclusion instructions. Sometimes, you will need to get in touch with a customer care representative of your online casino to self-exclude. Those who want to self-exclude from a land-based casino or a retail betting shop need to pay a visit to the facility, speak with a staff member, and ask to be self-excluded. Once players have made self-exclusion agreements either online or in person, their gambling accounts will be closed. In addition, they will not participate in any gambling download free pokies for fun activities for a fixed period that they have agreed upon.

Self-exclusion as a solution to a game problem: Does it work?

Self-exclusion tools are precious in preventing gambling-related harms and negative consequences, especially since self-exclusion agreements cannot be revoked or withdrawn once verified. However, self-exclusion tools are the most effective when individuals who are self-excluded are also motivated to change their gambling habits. Essentially, self-exclusion is just a part of a bigger scheme, and it is best used in conjunction with online support and other resources that tackle problem gambling.

Gamstop: Best Gambling Self-Exclusion Scheme

GamStop is one of the most popular self-exclusion programs in the United Kingdom, alongside several other schemes of this kind. Essentially, this is a website with all sorts of detailed, comprehensive guides and tools offered to individuals who are ready to take the proper steps and combat gambling-related harms and addictions. As mentioned on the official GamStop website, the service is operated by The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited non-profit organization registered in Harrogate, the United Kingdom. Hence, GamStop is operational within the borders of the United Kingdom (Northern Ireland and Great Britain), and its self-exclusion tools and schemes are only offered to players from the UK. Today, many companies participate in its player protection program, including Rank Digital Gaming, Greentube Alderney Limited, Annexio Limited, Genesis Global Limited, Betfair Casino Limited, Bgo Entertainment Limited, LeoVegas Gaming PLC, and numerous others. Players turn to GamStop aussie pokies online free to self-exclude from participating in gambling activities, and to get started, they need to create an account at the official GamStop website. To register, they need to provide all of the required information, including information about their gambling habits and online statements from gambling and betting companies. GamStop also requires that players provide their current address, date of birth, email address, and mobile phone. Once done, they get an email confirmation that verifies their accounts. Emails they receive also include information about player protection tools and support. Afterward, players are banned from participating in online gambling activities at all companies and businesses licensed and regulated in Great Britain for six months, one year, or five years. The terms and conditions are pretty simple, and players cannot cancel their GamStop self-exclusion until the chosen self-exclusion period elapses. In other words, GamStop instantly bans self-excluded players from all participating websites for the entire duration of the self-exclusion period. Therefore, players who want to limit the time and money they spend on gambling should use GamStop. The same is true for players who fear their gambling free online pokies for fun habits have gone out of control.

Advantages of Not GamStop Casino Slots

Even though self-exclusion is one of the most valuable player protection tools, there are still some advantages of playing at non GamStop casino including:

Easier Know Your Customer (KYC) verification – The vast majority of online casinos that do not work with GamStop and similar self-exclusion schemes employ more straightforward Know Your Customer (KYC) verification processes so players can register and start playing literally within minutes.

Bigger bonuses – Another advantage of playing at non GamStop online casinos is offering more significant, more lucrative bonuses. These iGaming venues usually pay smaller taxes, so that extra money they have they use to offer bigger bonuses. As for bonuses, they are offered by a lot of online games, especially real money slots. From the first seconds, the player is able to earn and reach a new level in real money casinos. Among the bonuses there are both the usual standard ones and for the more experienced and confident, everything is in everyone’s hands to spin and win real money. Again, GamStop is like a way to filter this case, avoiding an oversupply of gamble online real money.

Higher betting limits – Non GamStop casinos Aristocrat pokies can offer more considerable betting limits, which is not the case with iGaming venues that work with GamStop. Being able to play with higher betting limits is especially important for high rollers.

More independent rules – While GamStop casinos have to follow specific rules, protocols, and guidelines, non GamStop casinos have more freedom, so their products and services are often better when compared to their GamStop competition.

Operational in Europe – Even though non GamStop casinos are not licensed and regulated in the United Kingdom, they are still excellent Europe-based iGaming venues that offer a high-quality user experience in a safe online environment.

Disadvantages of Non GamStop Casino Slots

Some drawbacks related to playing online at non GamStop casinos include those mentioned below:

Low withdrawal limits – Many non GamStop online casinos have pretty low withdrawal limits. This is a massive drawback since every gamer wants to get all of their winnings as soon as possible. But despite this, there are a lot of real money online slots in the world that give the opportunity for bonuses and getting funds as quickly and comfortably as possible for the players.

Lack of free counseling – Unlike GamStop online casinos, non GamStop casinos do not offer free support and counseling to players who may struggle with gambling-related issues or seek any help to tackle excessive gambling.

Lack of responsible gaming tools – Non GamStop online casinos usually lack self-restriction and other responsible gaming tools such as deposit limitations and cool-offs that GamStop casinos must employ.

Less effective customer support – Playing casino slots at a non GamStop casino may come hand in hand with a less effective, slower customer support. Sometimes, at these casinos, players wait for a couple of hours or days to address their problems and concerns.

Can I Cancel Gamstop?

As previously mentioned, players cannot cancel or break their GamStop agreement. This means their self-exclusion will last until their chosen self-exclusion period elapses. Once this time comes, they need to get in touch with GamStop and ask for their self-exclusion to be removed.

Does GamStop Use Land-Based Casinos?

No, GamStop isn’t used by land-based casinos. Since GamStop is only focused on solving online gambling-related issues, only online casinos in the UK licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission are part of this scheme.

Gamstop Users: Men VS Women

As estimated in February of this year, GamStop surpassed 200,000 registrations. In the second month of 2021, the number of total GamStop registrations increased by 21%. In January, GamStop had over 7,000 new players registered, representing a 14% increase yearly. The highest daily registration figure was recorded on the 22nd of February when three hundred and twenty-six new people joined the scheme in just twenty-four hours. On the territory of the whole world there is a varied percentage of addicted players. Each strange one tries in its own way to deal with this, to introduce its own actions. For example, Australia has introduced a self-exclusion policy for online gamers and this shows a good dynamic in the result. According to the past official numbers, 29% of GamStop registrants were female, and 71% are male, and most of them fall into the age group from eighteen to thirty-four years old. The number of females using the scheme recently surpassed 55,000, suggesting that problem gambling is growing among females. Back in March last year, female GamStops accounted for 26% of all registrants, while in February this year, they accounted for 31% of all registrants. These numbers doubtlessly show that problem gambling is not only affecting males but females as well. According to GamStop statistics, the number of females receiving treatment to tackle problem gambling increased from 19% estimated in 2015 to almost 25% estimated in March last year. Even more females, around 69% of them who gamble, faced some problem gambling issues. GamStop also revealed that almost 50,000 registrants from 177,038 tried to gamble and, fortunately, were prevented by the program.

3 Most Popular GameStop Stock’s Alternatives

1. Zynga Inc – Listed on the Nasdaq, Zynga Inc generated gross revenue of over $680.3 million. Most of its profits come from its online games on Facebook, including Farmville and Mafia Wars. In 2021, the company will work on expanding its presence in the mobile video gaming and real money casinos market.

2. Nintendo Co – The Japanese video game company Nintendo Co reported a staggering operating profit of over ¥640 billion or over $5.8 billion. Its operating profit is expected to increase by 24% in 2021. The company expects to sell over 26 million units in 2021.

3. Scientific Games Corp – Scientific Gaming Corp, also listed on the NASDAQ, has a market worth over $4.4 billion. In February 2021, the company’s share price increased by 3.67%.

Best Gamstop alternatives: Self Exclusion from Casino

★ Net Nanny – Net Nanny is a reliable website blocker that features customizable content filtering options. With Net Nanny, players can manage their screen time, block online casinos and mobile apps. It costs $39.99 per year and can be used on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices.

★ GamBlock – Similarly to Net Nanny, GamBlock blocks access to websites or, more specifically, online gambling sites. It costs $17.79 per month for one device. GamBlock can be installed on Windows and macOS desktop devices as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

★ Betfilter – Betfilter, just like GamBlock, is designed to prevent players from accessing online gambling sites. It has an excellent blocking system in place and good protection for individuals who are trying to cheat the system. It costs $69.95 (Windows) and $68.99 (Android) per year.

★ Gamban – With Gamban, players can clock their access to online casinos and gambling sites on iOS and Android mobile devices and Windows and macOS. Its cool-off tool costs €2.99 per month, and its self-exclusion tool costs €2.49 or one payment of €29.99 per year.

Best Casino Slots Not on GamStop in 2021

There are many sites in the world that offer players a secure online aussie pokies download casino and pokies games to play for free. Everyone independently chooses what they like best, one of these platforms is pokieslab.com. Many Europe-focused, reputable online casinos that serve players residing in the United Kingdom do not use GamStop. They are licensed by reputable regulatory bodies but not the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. They are trusted and safe, and they make it easier for players to register and get started, even players who self-excluded themselves with GamStop. List of the best casinos not on GamStop in the UK:

★ Fortune Clock Casino – Fortune Clock online pokies free is owned and operated by Cerberlot N.V. It holds Curacao-issued remote gambling licenses and is not part of the GamStop scheme. Besides offering a superb gaming selection, it is also known for generous bonuses. This is one of the Aristocrat real money slots options, which in 2021 show huge results in demand among different generations. It is worth noting that Fortune gamble online real money is a chance for luck, spin the wheel of fortune in order to become more successful and happier.

★ Prestige Spin Casino – As suggested by its name, Prestige Spin Casino is an excellent online gaming destination for slots fans. Besides slotsBe, it offers many other games by Casino Technology, Novomatic, Red Rake, and Booming Games. These spin slots real money online are in demand among novice fans, all because the structure is as simple as possible, and there is almost always a chance to get away with it.

★ Very Well Casino – Very Well Casino is one of the most visited non GamStop online casinos, thanks to its impressive bonuses. Players can regularly claim free spins on the most playing Aristocrat pokies ​and try their luck on numerous slot tournaments with spectacular prize pools. As part of Aristocrat pokies, Very Well Casino is convenient from any gadget and from anywhere in the world.

★ 888 Tiger Casino – 888 Tiger Casino offers free pokies by Aristocrat software provider that is classic established in 2019. Blink Marketing Inc. Casinos own it. The Curacao Gaming Authority granted its licenses, so it is a trusted non GamStop venue. Offering over one hundred and eighty Rival slots, their selection is quite rich.

★ BetOnline – BetOnline has been active in the iGaming slot machine download industry for quite some time. Unlike the majority of other non GamStop casinos, it has obtained Panama gambling licenses. It features a great variety of BetSoft-powered slots alongside free slots video poker and table games.

★ The 5 Dragons – Powered by EvoPlay, NetEnt, Aristocrat, Amatic, Microgaming, Play N Go, among other brands, The 5 Dragons free slots win real money casino has one of the wealthiest gaming selections of non GamStop casinos. Its generous welcome bonus package is another considerable surprise. These games are some of the most popular in the entire aristocrat-slots.com assortment.

★ Jackpot Charm Casino – Jackpot Charm is owned by the Atlantic Management BV company based in Curacao. Its gaming selection features the most popular Red Rake, Fugaso, Novomatic, BetSoft, Kalamba, Leander, and numerous other games from different categories.

★ Harry’s Casino – Harry’s Casino with Aristocrat slots is best known for its excellent Loyalty Program. The company responsible for the casino is Fondemaco Trading Limited. As one of the non GamStop sites, all gamers, including those self-excluded, can fund their accounts without KYC verification.