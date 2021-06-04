Growthoid Review & Its Alternatives: Why not to use Growthoid

In this era of social media, the number of followers, likes, and shares play an important role when increasing profile traffic. Trading, marketing, and advertising has become digital with the help of major social media platforms and the Internet. Despite some advantages, People are preferring online methods to the old ways, since they are easier to use, which also comes along with the benefits of time and cost efficiency . Just a single click and the work is done!. According to the surveys conducted by the USA in recent times, about 53% of the world population uses social media daily.

People are on social media for various purposes like researching products and services, socialization, and, of course, entertainment. Many sites promise organic growth of followers, yet have many disadvantages. One such site is Growthoid, and the following write-up is going to show you more about the cons of the services of Growthoid.

Social media management services are considered by many business and industry professionals for their pros, despite knowing their cons. Just like every other tool, social media management tools also have their drawbacks. Though there are many great sites like Viralyft, GetViral, ViewsExpert, and Social Package, Every one of them have their limitations. But Growthoid, a similar company has some pros and notable cons and this article may act as a guide to know more about its defects and drawbacks.

Growthoid- Customer Reviews:

Technical Countries like the US are well aware of the scams of various social media management sites. While some describe Growthoid as an effective site, some ambush it as a scam. We will never know which is exactly true, but we can of course consider the pros and cons of the company. The company has been described as “simplistic”, by many major brands who have sought their assistance in previous years.

It can be a bit negative, according to many review sites. The company seems to have some good advantages, yet we have also noticed that there may be many major restraints too. The US Reviewers and surveys have marked the company as average, and that can be due to the reason that they are new to the domain. Their services are considered mediocre by many.

The company has an individual account manager for every project they receive. Business owners think that it might be better if they were assigned a team of experts rather than one, since having many brains can be an advantage.

Another important distinguishing feature of drawback which marks Growthoid different from other social media sites like ViewsExpert and SocialPackages is they provide manual growth to their clients. They don’t use bots or automated services like other popular sites and this doesn’t expand the number of followers with consistency and accuracy.

Their growth levels are very slow and the US audience who have previously consulted their services have sometimes found huge drops in the rate of engagement. While some believe that the usage of bots can be very much deteriorating, some sources believe that bots can increase followers at a high rate. Automated services can be time-efficient since they can calculate and analyze the changes of the profile in an organic way.

Why not buy from Growthoid?

Growthoid tells every customer that they can deliver real and organic Instagram followers with great engagement methods and strategies. But do they?. Growthoid is one of the newly opened sites which doesn’t have much experience in the field . They may or may not be fake, yet they don’t use new technologies and are trying to be different . But they don’t know that these new innovative techniques can build their empire, along with increasing the growth of their clients.

You must think carefully before buying services from Growthoid since they lack the latest technologies, which include automated bots. Hoping to use organic methods to develop engagements, they have been making the mistake of completely avoiding the use of technologies.

Every customer visits these social sites hoping for services that are very much efficient in using resources. But, the strategies of Growthoid, unlike its other colleagues like GetViral and Viralyft, are very time-consuming and use up more resources. Reviews about their transparency and trust have not been that much noted by customers.

Major Cons of Growthoid

Lack of Automated Robots and Methods:

The first major drawback of GrowThoid is that the company doesn’t use robots and automated methods hoping to be different . Little did they know that they are exactly what they need to attract more customers. Without the bots, cost and time consumption have increased, unlike other sites. The company is new to the industry and has much to learn still.

Providing Services with manual means

The next con will be providing services manually, with the help of human account managers. They are not as efficient as technical services and are not entirely reliable either.

They take much time to analyze your brand entirely and create solutions to suit your social media issues. This can also sometimes lead to security issues, where confidential information can be out with just a small misstep.

Price Ranges and Trials

The biggest drawback that drives customers away from Growthoid, is their lack of free trial. Many other social media management companies in this world offer free trials for the first few weeks. The duration of the trial depends on the company and Growthoid doesn’t offer you a free trial. This makes customers suspect the quality of their services since they can never try them out before paying the entire fee.

Without free trials, the companies can never relate to their services and they can neither understand nor know if these methods suit your long and short-term goals. Their price range, on the other hand, is also considered high, even by many technologically developed countries like the USA.

Some of the good features are available only in the premium pack, in which some of them are the standard services provided by other sites even in their trial packs. I might advise small businesses and startups to reconsider their decision if they want to hire Growthoid.

Safety and Management Tool Limitations

Though they have reassured clients that they abide by Instagram guidelines, terms, and conditions, they are effectively new and hence don’t know much about the nooks and corners of the field . Maintenance and support are not up to the mark, and FAQs, according to some US clients, have not been answered correctly.

They are not keeping up with the latest trends and their team of employees is very small. The company has severe advantages even when it comes to the administrative side of the site. The salary packages of the employees do not meet the standards of US experts and they don’t provide any added benefits since they have just begun their site.

They have very limited resources, with which they try to satisfy their clients. Their tools and facilities still have a lot more room to improve. Their ways of reassuring and impressing clients, along with their management strategies need severe improvements too.

If you are looking for companies that can be really good alternatives with worthwhile services instead of Growthoid, here are some which offer great services:

Viralyft analyses your company and offers services that increase your brand’s exposure. They use credible strategies and have a variety of secure payment options. Their superior quality services and quick results promise you the overall growth of your social media account.

A company very much well-known for its refund and replenishment policies. GetViral.io is considered one of the premium social media management sites that offer adequate customer support. According to sources, deliver the products of high quality, within 8 hours of order. They also have a wonderful refill policy of services.

Very much consistent and trustworthy, the company offers great perks to their clients. SocialPackages are much sought after for their safety, credibility, affordability, high-quality boosting, fast and effortless service. SocialPackages consider user satisfaction very much and they strive to offer global patronage for your brand.

Any social media service you require, ViewsExpert offers them in the best quality. Followers for Instagram, Subscribers for Youtube, Likes, and Views for Facebook- you name it, they provide it.

They maintain better quality traffic, offer wonderfully easy sources for payment. They interact with their customers and understand them to provide the best.

Final Words

Though their methods of increasing engagement and followers are organic, Growthoid has received many below-average reviews and is not much recommended by its previous users . Instead of that, there are many social media management sites like GetViral, Viralyft, ViewsExpert, SocialPackages, and hundreds of others that offer more premium services. They have all the features that Growthoid lacks and many other great alternatives to increase your followers and website traffic instead.

They lack many options and their only pro is gaining organic followers. If you do want to hire Growthoid for their services, be prepared to face the multiple disadvantages and drawbacks they bring along with them. If you have more inquiries, you can always consult the US survey sites for confirmation. Hire the best social media management sites and gain great maintenance and support to develop your company, instead of holding on to mediocre companies.