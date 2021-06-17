How to Play Roulette For Free Online

Online roulette is arguably one of the best things to happen to man since sliced bread. However, the roulette game becomes even more interesting when you play roulette for free online. This makes you wonder what’s so special about playing online roulette? And why is a free money roulette game such a big deal?

Here are the answers. For starters, with online roulette, you replicate the experience of playing at a physical casino without having to be present at the casino. The only difference is that a dealer (software/real-time) spins the wheel, and you bet on the winning section. That way, you get to make cash winnings wherever you are in the world as long as you are connected to the internet.

However, more than the convenience, when you opt to play free online roulette games, you get to relish the thrill of online gaming without losing real money. It’s worth mentioning that playing free online roulette games will also not win you any real money.

If you’re here for fun, let’s quickly show you how free online roulette works and how to play the game for maximum satisfaction.

How Free Online Roulette Works

Playing roulette for free online essentially involves wagering virtual money on what you believe will be a winning section of the wheel. Then, you click to place your bets on the roulette board number you want. The roulette game software uses a random number generator to determine where the ball stops.

If it stops on the number you chose or a range that includes that number, you have won. The process of wagering bets is pretty straightforward.

However, before we get into that, let’s look at how you settle for the wagers you play on online roulettes for free.

How to Pick The Right Roulette Wagers

Roulette wagers come in two options: inside bets and outside bets. And here’s what the two of them entails:

Inside bet

With this wager, you bet on one or more numbers inside the roulette grid. These numbers consist of even and odd numbers from 0 (plus an additional 00 slot in American roulette) to 36.

Outside bet

You make an outside bet when you place your bet on options that are outside the numbered grid. Outside bets increase your chances of winning on each spin because you can opt to bet on a grouping of numbers. For example, 1-18 or 19-36. You might even take things further by opting to bet on an all red or all black number outcome.

With roulette, there are no restrictions on the number of bets you can make to create multiple outside bets. That way, you stand a chance to win back something (even if you are playing for free).

Now that you are clear on the wagers and how free online roulette works, let’s look at how you can play roulette for free online.

How to Play Roulette For Free Online

The first step would be to get a reputable online casino portal like Fortunepalace.co.uk that offers you different variations of online roulette games so that you can explore all you want!

Once you have done that, download the software and voila! You are good to go. All you need is to follow the easy steps below.

Choose a Game

There are many games on offer, so pick one from the game offerings, then you hit the ‘Play’ button. You will then be redirected to a separate window where all the magic happens.

As long as you have a stable internet connection, you can play online roulette directly through your browser on a range of devices of your choice

Choose How Much You Want To Bet

There will be chips of different colours and sizes with corresponding values. You can click on the chips to adjust how much you want to bet.

For example, you might opt to place the smaller bets across the table. If you prefer the colours, you could focus on either the red or black areas.

Place Your Bets

The next step is to click on various areas of the table to place your bets. As a newbie, it might be an excellent idea for you to take the time to find out what works for you. Of course, it is a game of luck, but you could manipulate your luck if you understand the game’s dynamics.

So you might start by getting to know the chip denominations or go with something like odd/even bet, for starters. Don’t forget to pay attention to how the recent outcomes played out because it will give you insights into placing your bet.

Hit Spin

Once you have placed your bets and your chips have been placed on the table, hit the “Spin” button. In some games, this happens automatically. The spin is the stage where the ball moves and eventually lands in one of the roulette wheel’s pockets.

If that happens to one that you chose, you win. If not, you lose. Either way, you can play again with the same stakes as the last game or opt for new stakes.

Takeaway

Playing roulette for free online is a great way to get enough practice and hone your skill before playing real money roulette games. And this makes sense because the best way to for awesome winning combo is through practice.

We hope this piece arms you with essential information to explore this free money roulette game to the fullest. Don’t forget to check back, as we will talk you through how to find online roulette bonuses, very soon!