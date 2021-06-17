Online casino bonuses which should you use

Are you new to the world of online casinos and curious as to which bonus you should be choosing in order to have the best experience? Are you having trouble choosing the right bonus for you and need a bit of guidance in understanding them?

Did you know that there are many types of casino bonuses? How do you know which one to use when? There’s the no deposit bonus, which is a free sum of money given to players who sign up and make their first deposit. Some casinos offer a cashback bonus where players get back a certain percentage of what they have spent, and other popular bonuses include the reload bonus and the free spins bonus.

For many who are new to online casinos, you might not know the difference between bonuses, or which would be the best to choose in your circumstances, or even which casinos have the best bonuses. There are sites however, such as Japan-101 that review and recommend the best casinos that offer the most lucrative bonuses. If you are having trouble choosing the right bonus, here is everything you need to know.

Free spins

When it comes to casino gambling, both online or at a traditional land-based casino, one of the most popular games that you will find is slots. Slots are an easy game to play with absolutely no skill or experience needed. However, because of the fact that it is a game played with no skill or strategy or skill and the results are based purely on luck and chance, it means that your odds of winning are far less than with any other game at the casinos.

The free spins bonus is a great one for those who are looking to enjoy playing the slots, without having to waste too much of their own money. This is a great bonus for those who are new to online casinos and don’t know too much about the different games, or who are just looking to try their hand at slots. However, just as with every other bonus that online casinos offer, free spins come with a wagering requirement. This is an amount of money that you need to bet before you can receive the winnings from your bonus.

No deposit bonuses

This is, by far, one of the most popular bonuses that is available to players, especially those who are new to online casinos. The no deposit bonus is exactly what it sounds like. It is a bonus that you receive without having to make any kind of deposit into your account. All you need to do in order to get the bonus is create an account with the online casino.

This is a great bonus, especially for those who are newcomers, as you are not required to deposit any money into your account. This means that if you are unsure about the casino or don’t know what kind of games you want to play, you can try various games out for free without having to waste any of your own money on games you don’t enjoy. Just remember that these bonuses also come with a wagering requirement if you want to receive your winnings from this bonus.

Cashback bonuses

For those players who have been playing at online casinos for a while now, but don’t seem to be winning very often, then the cashback bonus is for you. Essentially what this is, is a bonus that is a percentage of your losses. This money is given back to you as incentive to keep you playing at the online casino and coming back for more, losing often starts to drive you away from the casino.

This bonus isn’t available as a welcome bonus so don’t try to go looking for this when you first sign up to a casino.

Match bonus

High rollers are those who are known to spend exorbitant amounts on gambling. The match bonus is one that comes in handy when it comes to these kinds of people. This bonus is one that you receive based on the amount of money you deposit into your account. It is equal to the sum of money deposited which means that you get to choose how much of a bonus you want to receive.

For those who are big spenders, this is a great bonus because it means that you will receive a much larger bonus. However, it is still great for those who don’t deposit much as they will still receive something.