Online Pokies – A casino game you shouldn’t miss in 2021

Pokies are another term to call slots in New Zealand and Australia. Online pokies are fun, safe and very easy to play. You don’t need to download any special software to enjoy all the action. All games can be opened and played via your internet browser.

Online pokies sense virtual slot machines consisting of reels, symbols and paylines. Bonus rounds and free spins increase the chances of winning. Choose your favorite online pokies and get started right away!

Want more details about the online pokie you are playing? Here you’ll find an expert guide and tips, including information about symbol values, winning combinations, paylines, free spins, and where to play online pokies.

How to play online pokies?

In the past, it was not so easy to play pokies online. You then had to download certain casino software onto your computer in order to play. This could take a while and of course the software also took up space on your device. Today, thanks to new technologies such as Flash and HTML5, you no longer need to download software to play to your heart’s content, either on your PC or on mobile devices.

Software developers are increasingly taking into account what the user wants. Players want to easily pick a game and then start playing right away, it’s that simple. Most pokies have a configuration section where you can adjust the settings. For example, you can adjust the sound, resolution and other features to your preferences. This way you can fully personalize your playing experience.

Another important feature of online pokies are the auto spins. The autoplay feature allows you to spin the reels automatically. You can then choose how often you want to play without having to trigger the reels yourself. The autoplay feature can be turned off at any time.

Play free pokies

Playing free pokies is easier than you think. The first big advantage you can take advantage of is that you don’t have to register or download any software.

At online casinos, go to ‘free pokies’ and there you will find all the game options. Then, click on one of the game options and you will be immediately redirected to the page where you can gamble online.

You can play as much as you want. You can choose how much you want to bet and with how many win lines you want to play. In addition, you can also select the coin value, just as if you were playing in a real casino.

How to play pokies for real money

To play pokies for real money you must first register at one of the casinos. Registration is very easy and fast. Then make a deposit into your account using one of the available payment methods. As soon as the money appears on your gaming account, you can start playing!

If you want to play pokies for real money, you’ll basically proceed the same way as if you were doing it for free. However, there are some factors that you need to take into account. One of these factors is the bet amount. These are the number of coins you can bet per payline. For example, if a slot has ten paylines, the value of your bet is multiplied by ten if you select them all.

You can also select a smaller number of paylines in most cases. For example, if you are playing with a limited budget, then it is advisable to play with just a few win lines. This is entirely up to you. The number of coins is therefore proportional to the number of win lines.

Another point is the payout lines. pokies have valid paylines to assign a combination. It is important to remember that these can be not only straight lines, but they can also form different patterns that allow you to form a winning combination.

Furthermore, there is also the coin value. This allows you to determine the value of your bet. For example, if the coin value is $0.10 and you are going to bet on ten paylines, the total bet is $1. So you can select how many paylines you are going to bet on and how many coins per line.

However, keep in mind that not all pokies allow you to determine the number of paylines yourself. In some cases they cannot be adjusted. The minimum and maximum bet amounts vary depending on the slot.

How to win at online pokies

One of the reasons online pokies are so popular in casinos is their simplicity. Pokies are easy to use and yet they add the necessary excitement that makes you want to keep playing.

Ways to win

In order to win with pokies, you have to make a certain series of symbols appear on the payline. The number of lines varies from slots to slots. In some cases they are fixed and in others they can be adjusted by the player.

Another factor that affects the win is the way the sequence of symbols is formed. Normally, the first symbol of the sequence must be in the first column. In most cases, only combinations from left to right count and in other cases the combination applies in both directions, starting with the first or last column.

In general, classic pokies offer fewer lines. More powerful pokies, on the other hand, can offer up to 1,000 ways to win. In that case, wins are determined by random positions and combinations of symbols and not necessarily in a line itself.

Symbols

The symbols are the most important elements of slots. This is because they determine the values of the prizes that are paid out if you win. With every slot you will find information about the payouts. This information is usually displayed in a table. The most common symbols usually pay out less and rare symbols often offer higher payouts.

In addition, the number of identical symbols in each sequence is also important. This determines the value of the prize and generally ranges from three to five.

Wild and scatter symbols

In addition to the common slot symbols, you will also find a number of special symbols. The most common special symbols are wild and scatter symbols. Wild symbols replace any other symbol in the game to form a winning combination. Interesting to know is that a wild symbol can replace more than one symbol in the same game. So, for example, it can replace symbol A on one line and symbol B on another line, all within the same spin.

Scatter symbols have a very special function in the game. They pay out simply because they appear on the screen. Thus, they do not have to be in a sequence. Usually, bonus rounds are triggered when you find a certain number of scatter symbols scattered across the columns.

Bonus Rounds

Bonus rounds are usually triggered by scatter symbols. This can significantly increase your winnings. Nowadays there is a great diversity in the bonuses you can find in online pokies.

One of the most classic bonus types are free spins. They are activated for a certain amount so you can bet without risk. In some cases, they are accompanied by multipliers that further increase the value of the prize.

Sometimes during the bonus round you have to play a certain bonus game to get your prize. For example, some options are then presented, such as three treasure chests from which you must choose.

Progressive jackpots

Progressive jackpots are often incorporated into online pokies. These jackpots keep increasing until there is a winner. This means that you can win amounts up to the millions.

With each spin of slots, a fraction of the bet goes to the jackpot. So the jackpot gets bigger and bigger. Jackpots often occur in online pokies of the same brand. This makes their value even more attractive.

Each slot machine has its own criteria for rewarding a player with a progressive jackpot. In some cases, you can win gigantic prize pools that can reach millions of dollars. However, the chances of this happening are pretty slim. So you need a solid portion of luck.

RTP and volatility

Winning a prize in slots is completely random and depends entirely on fate. There is no secret or magic formula by which you can outsmart the system. If you want to assess your chances properly it is recommended to start looking at the RTP and volatility of the pokies.

RTP

RTP stands for “Return to Player. This value represents the percentage that is paid out to the player in the long run. For example, if you play on a slot with an RTP of 97% and bet with 1,000 $, you will be paid out an average of 970 $. It is actually assumed that you will get the RTP value back, but this does not always happen. Some players get a higher value and others a lower one.

Whether or not you recover the RTP also depends on how lucky you are in the game. After all, the percentage only indicates an average value and thus is not the exact value that each player will receive at the end of different rounds.

The volatility of a lock

Pokies with high volatility are pokies where your chances of losing are higher. You may be wondering why you would play on such pokies? The answer is simple. The lower the chances of winning, the bigger the prizes you can win.

If you play on a slot with low volatility, then the chances of losing per spin are smaller. However, the prizes you can win are also smaller. Prefer the middle ground? Then go for pokies with medium volatility.

It is important to consider the volatility of a slot before betting. Conservative players prefer to play longer and thus profit in the long run. So for them, pokies with low volatility are more interesting.

Other players like to take risks for the chance to win big prizes. Above all, they want excitement and are willing to lose money too. For them, pokies with high volatility are a good choice.

So it depends entirely on your specific gambling style and in which way you want to manage your bankroll.

Casino bonuses: Free spins

One of the best things in the world of online pokies are of course the promotions and free spins that you can get. In this way, you get the chance to win money without having to take a risk.

Free spins are usually only valid for a certain selection of pokies, for example pokies from the same developer.

Basically, there are two types of free spins offered by online casinos. In both cases, you have to abide by certain conditions, also known as the bonus conditions. For example, you have to wager your winnings a certain number of times before you can request a payout. All information about bonus terms can be found in the casino’s terms and conditions.

Free spins without deposit

Free spins without deposit are spins that you get after registering at the online casino. This means that you don’t need to make a deposit. Once your registration is completed, you will immediately be given a number of free spins which you can bet on one or more pokies selected by the casino. This is a great way to get to know the pokies since you don’t have to bet with your own money right away.

Free spins as a deposit bonus

Casinos often offer deposit bonuses to welcome new players. In addition to free bonus money, free spins are often offered with the first deposit. These free spins can be wagered on the casino’s pokies after payment. This way you can first play with the free spins and only then with your own money.

Types of online pokies

Casinos offer different types of online pokies to meet the needs of every player. You can choose from online pokies in different themes, with different reels, bonus features and paylines.

The number of roles

The grid of symbols consists of horizontal and vertical lines. The vertical lines rotate. They are therefore also called reels. Think of the old machines that had physical rolls that were rotated by a mechanical lever.

Virtual pokies use the same mechanism. The only difference is that you can spin the reels with one click.

The number of reels can vary from slots to slots. Classic pokies usually have three reels. However, most pokies have five reels, but there are also pokies with more than five reels.

Game Type

Classic pokies reflect the style and sound effects of the fruit boxes of yesteryear. They are very easy to play and usually feature only three reels. There are also modern video pokies with exciting themes and special features and pokies with 3D animations and beautiful graphic effects.

Winlines

Win lines are lines that connect the reels and allow you to win prizes based on making winning combinations.

To better understand what exactly win lines are, let’s take a slot machine with three reels as an example. If you get three identical symbols in a row, you win (one payline). Now imagine that in addition to the row, there are two rows above and below and there are also two slanted x-shaped lines in the game. Furthermore, V-shaped and inverted Vs can also count as win lines. In this way, you can create winning combinations in different ways.

Each slot machine can have multiple paylines. The total number of paylines is always well stated under the slot’s features.

Features online pokies

Online pokies have several features that make the gameplay even more fun. Below we list all slot features.

Free spins or free spins: as the word itself says, free spins are, free play rounds and therefore cost you nothing. However, if you win during the free spins, you still get cash prizes.

Re-spin: these are paid spins, but with the difference that the player can choose to spin the reels to complete a winning combination based on the other stationary reels.

Wild or wild symbols: these are symbols that replace all other symbols except some special symbols. Wild symbols are very beneficial because they increase the chances of forming a winning combination.

Jolly Stickers or Sticky wilds: these are wild symbols that function as stickers. They remain stuck in their position for one or more rounds. This increases the chances of winning combinations.

Block jokers or Stacked wilds: these are jokers that appear in bulk, in groups of two, three or more. They can cover an entire reel.

Expanding wilds: these are individual wild symbols that can be expanded to cover all adjacent positions, or the top or bottom positions of the reel in which they appear.

Cascading jokers or Cascading wilds: these are jokers that appear in stages. They can make the wild symbols disappear and leave room for other symbols that can in turn produce winning combinations.

Random wilds: these symbols appear randomly during the bonus rounds of free spins and can turn the entire reels into wilds.

Scattter symbols or scatters: these are special symbols that can trigger the bonus game. They are always well indicated in the slot’s information tables. Generally, they are easy to recognize because they differ from the other symbols. You usually gain access to bonus rounds by landing three or more scatters on the reels. They always offer instant wins, even if they don’t appear on win lines.

Bet function or gamble: this is a function that can be activated after each win. It allows you to multiply the amount you won. By clicking on a special button on the screen, you can activate the challenge. You can continue until you win or lose.

Multipliers or multipliers: these are symbols that multiply your winnings by a certain number. Thanks to multipliers you can significantly increase prizes by 2x, 3x, 5x or more.

Bonus round: a bonus round is triggered by scatter symbols or other special symbols. During the bonus rounds everything is free, so your game balance is not reduced during this round. Bonus rounds can lead to additional payouts. An example of a bonus round is free spins.

Bonus game: a bonus game is a bonus round in the form of a game. The game can vary greatly depending on the online slots. For example, you have to fight, shoot arrows, destroy buildings, choose eggs, etc.

Shifting reels: shifting reels can appear in a winning combination on a payline and have the advantage of adding wilds to make even more wins possible.

Click and pick: this feature is often present during bonus games or free spins. It allows you to choose your prizes yourself. For example, you can choose one or more treasure chests and try to pick the one with the most money.

Jackpot: this is the highest prize available in the game. The jackpot can be static. This means that the prize pool depends on a single game. However, the jackpot can also be progressive, which means that it is linked to a network of pokies.

Progressive jackpot: this is a jackpot whose prize money keeps increasing until there is a winner. All bets from all players increase the jackpot. Hence progressive jackpots can be huge. You can become a millionaire overnight if you win a progressive jackpot.

Special symbols or extra symbols: these are the symbols that differ from the normal symbols. They give you access to bonus rounds (scatters) or they replace all other symbols (wilds).

Auto play: this is a feature that allows you to play the game automatically. If you activate this feature, you can select the number of spins and let the online slots do everything automatically.

Nudge: this feature allows you to spin a reel one position up or down to get the best combination.

Hold: this is a feature that allows you to hold one or more reels stationary and then spin the other reels. This way you can try to take advantage of the symbols of the reel that are held on the next spin to get the best possible combination.

Play free online pokies

If you are going to play pokies in a land-based casino or in gambling halls, you are required to put money into it. You don’t have this disadvantage when you play in an online casino. Most online casinos also offer their pokies in a free play version. Any player can take advantage of this, no account creation is required.

Playing on free pokies is the ultimate way to test out the games with no obligation, without risking your own money. You can get acquainted with the game and find out exactly how it works. If you like the slots, you can then decide to bet with real money. Just remember that if you play in the free play version, you can’t win any real money.

Actually, online pokies are very similar to physical pokies. The difference is that online pokies offer additional advantages. Online you have a much greater choice of various games in different themes, with or without exciting features and animations. In land-based casinos, the selection is less because space is limited.

This is what a pokie casino offers you

A wide range of pokies you can play for fun

All the online casinos we mention offer a wide variety of slot machines on which you can have fun for hours. Moreover, you can enjoy a lot of variety when it comes to the themes. Choose a simple slot machine with three reels and traditional symbols or find the excitement with a video slot with five reels and exciting bonus features. You can play for free for fun or bet with real money.

Fair games in a secure gaming environment

The best online gambling sites feature quality software from leading developers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Novomatic and Play ‘n Go. This way you can be sure that all games are of the highest quality. You’ll enjoy razor sharp images, stunning graphics, crisp sound effects and impressive 3D animations. Moreover, no matter if you play the games on your smartphone or PC, you are guaranteed an excellent gaming experience.

Want to play online pokies for real money? Then you can rest assured that your money is in good hands. The best online gambling sites use advanced security techniques so that transactions through the site are safe. Your details will never be shared with any other party either. Furthermore, all games are developed with a Random Number Generator (RNG). Thanks to this technology, the outcomes of the games are guaranteed to be random.

Great welcome bonuses and promotions

A generous welcome bonus is a real must for an online casino. Thanks to the welcome bonus you can immediately benefit from free bonus money or free spins that you can bet on the pokies.

Loyal players are also regularly rewarded with special benefits, promotions and other perks. Sign up for the VIP program to save points that can be exchanged for prizes and take advantage of all the temporary offers in the form of free spins, deposit bonuses and more.

Slot technology, mobile pokies and real money casino apps

Pokies can also be played on mobile devices including iOS and Android operating systems and also on both fixed and portable computers of Windows, Mac and Linux.

You do not need to install any additional software to play since it uses HTML5 or Flash Player. So you only need to have Flash Player enabled on your device. This is completely free and you don’t have to download anything for it.

Using HTML5 technology, new games are developed that are suitable for any device. This way you can play them on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Games developed with HTML5 technology can be played from any mobile device such as iPhone, Android or iPad. All you need is a stable internet connection.

Want maximum convenience on your mobile device? Then download the casino app from your favorite online casino. Most casino apps are compatible with Android and iOS devices. You will then have all your favorite games at your fingertips, no matter where you are. The games adapt automatically to the size of your mobile screen. In addition, all the usual functions are available. The only drawback is that some real-money casino apps have a slightly more limited selection. It is advisable to check out the mobile game offerings carefully so you can be sure to play your favorite games on your smartphone and tablet.

Frequently asked questions about online pokies

What are free online pokies?

As the name suggests, free pokies are games that you can play absolutely for free. You don’t have to bet real money. You can play free pokies in the free play mode of the casino, by using a bonus or by going to the free pokies section.

Where can I play online pokies?

There are plenty of online casinos that allow you to test their games without depositing money and without having to open an account. However, you have other options. There are websites where you can play the latest online pokies for free, even before they are available in casinos. Moreover, with us you don’t have to create an account. So you can play for free without registration.

Are free pokies the same as real money pokies?

Basically, the pokies are identically the same. Nothing changes in terms of design or mechanics and therefore nothing changes in terms of fun. The difference is that with real money slots, you have to bet money to play and you can win more money than you bet. With free slots on the other hand, you can play without losing money. You’re actually playing with virtual money that you don’t spend.

How do you play online pokies?

Online pokies are the simplest games of an online casino. After all, you don’t need any skills or special knowledge to enjoy them. All you have to do is surf to an online casino. Then all you have to do is decide which games you want to play to try your luck. You do this by clicking on the “Spin” or “Play” button. We recommend that you check the paytable thoroughly before playing with real money so you know what to expect.

Are pokies really random?

You really don’t need to worry about this. All pokies in legal casinos are checked by independent organizations that specialize in verifying the random number generators (RNGs). They check if the RNGs are really random. That way, the outcomes of the games cannot be manipulated and all players have exactly the same chances of winning.

Can I play pokies without a download?

Nowadays, most websites and online casinos have pokies that do not require downloads to enjoy them. You just need a good browser to play on the most modern pokies. In addition, there are also casinos that have a mobile application that you can install on your smartphone or tablet.