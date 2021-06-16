Suspect in road-rage investigation arrested 5 times since March 2020

A man who was arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident that ended with deputies using their tasers has reportedly been arrested five times since March 2020.

Matthew Delio, 33, was arrested on suspicion of running a car off the road near Plum Canyon and Golden Valley roads Monday.

After reportedly getting into an altercation with the victim, detectives suspect Delio fled the scene, making it as far as Sycamore Creek Drive before he was apprehended by deputies during a use-of-force incident, according to law enforcement officials.

He was transported and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of vandalism.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records indicate that he had been arrested by LASD deputies at least five times since March 29, 2020.

During the March 2020 incident, Delio was taken into the station on suspicion of attempted vehicle burglary, assault with a deadly weapon (bicycle rim) and mayhem after attempting to steal a bike from a victim and then strike him with the bicycle rim.

Delio is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail as of Tuesday evening.