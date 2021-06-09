Teen Patti – One of the Most Popular Casino Games in India

Gambling is part of the Indian culture. In the streets of India, you can find people gamble for fun and entertainment. Teen Patti is one of the well-loved Indian games that has made its way to online casinos. Today, you can bet on Teen Patti on any of the trusted Indian online casinos.

The origin of Teen Patti

It is a famous card game played by Indians since time immemorial. Fortunately, Teen Patti is now offered in online casinos, and they make it even more entertaining and enticing to Teen Patti players. Teen Patti has been around since the 18th century, and the game rules mimic English three-card poker or Tri-Card.

Understanding the basic of Teen Patti

To begin playing Teen Patti, you need a deck of 52 cards minus the jokers. When playing online Teen Patti, you have to register with live dealer casinos in India. Then, fund your account using any of the supported payment methods. To begin playing, two players and a dealer is needed. Two cards are dealt, one for the first player and another for the second player. The players can receive up to three cards.

What makes Teen Patti unique from other card games is that it allows you to play blind or seen. In other words, you have the option to know the value of the cards facing down or the other way around. Wagering is another thing that makes Teen Patti unique from the rest. But, of course, how much you are allowed to wager depends on the number of players.

Winning at Teen Patti

Teen Patti is somewhat similar to poker, but there’s a little difference. Teen Patti has a house edge of 3.79%, with a Return to Player percentage of 96%. Here’s the catch when playing Teen Patti – if you select blind, you can’t see the cards face up. Your decision will be based on your gut feeling. It’s a game of luck. You’ll win if lady luck works on your side. If you load Live teen Patti using your phone or any device of your choice, you will see various hands, and it would be easier to find out which hand is better or favorable.

Conclusion

Teen Patti is without a doubt one of the popular classic Indian casino games. It has been around for many decades, but up until now, it continues to make a mark in the online gambling platform. All online casinos that accept Indian players have Teen Patti because they know that Indians love it. There are various reasons for its popularity, and one of the primary reasons is the descent. Teen Patti is a card game that originated in South Asia. It features local elements that speak India in every way. Online Teen Patti offered by Ezugi is specially designed for Indian gamblers. Aside from the fact that Teen Patti speaks more about India’s culture and descent, another reason for its popularity is its simplicity. Playing Teen Patti does not require much skills and training, unlike other online casino games, especially card games. Teen Patti is a hands-on game, making it easy even for novice players to play it.

When talking about online casino games for Indian players, Teen Patti is, without a doubt, one of the staples. An online casino that caters to Indian players makes sure it has Teen Patti as it is one of the well-loved Indian card games. The opportunity to play it online offers convenience and advantages both for newbie and avid Teen Patti players. Playing Teen Patti online takes the game into a whole new dimension.