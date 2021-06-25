Thomas Oatway | A Lack of Critical Thinking

I keep being surprised by some who display an inability to comprehend basic principles of critical thinking. Many failures of society can be blamed on this malady.

First problem: Facts do not matter anymore. For example, one member of the House of Representatives (Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia) described the Jan. 6 insurrection participants as looking like a normal tourist visit. This is the same guy caught on video helping to barricade the doors of the Capitol against the invaders.

His failure to tell the truth was a failure in critical thinking. He should have known that videos of him defending his fellow representatives from the mob might surface when he told the lie about the insurrection.

We see many examples of outright lying by politicians without consequence.

Another example: Our 25th Congressional District representative in Congress (Mike Garcia) voted several times against having Juneteenth (voted on to be) recognized as a national holiday.

Once it seemed certain that it would pass, he voted for the final version so he did not have this black mark on his record.

His defenders point to his final vote as proof that he supported the proposal all along. But facts do matter. And truth matters.

Like in the movie with Jim Carrey, we need to have a day when nobody can tell a lie. That will erase the scourge of falsehoods that seem to have become acceptable behavior since Donald J. Trump came on the scene as a politician.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia