Top 10 Best Online Casinos – Trusted Recommendations

There is no shortage of options when picking an online casino. Consequently, dissecting non-negotiables like security, reliability, bonuses, game portfolio, support, payment methods, and other features of several casino sites can be overwhelming.

Not to worry, Alan Jones at CasinoCanuck.ca helped us round up the top 10 that will give all Canadian players out there the ultimate casino experience from home and on the go.





Genesis Jackpot City Spin Casino Mr. Play PlayAmo Casino Joy King Billy PlayOJO Casumo CasiGO

Genesis Casino

It only fits to start from Genesis Casino. Oh yeah, the name. But we are more about a welcome package of C$1000 and 500 free spins to play up to 1000 casino games plus ultra HD live dealer games.

Payments are breezy with proven Canadian payment solutions like Interac Online, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, Astropay, and credit/debit card options.

Genesis Casino hosts exciting deals and features. As a casino with a respected UKGC license and protected by state-of-the-art encryption, your concern is to have got the bag while playing in an aesthetic Galactica theme.

Jackpot City Casino

Since 1998, Jackpot City Casino by Buffalo Partners has been bringing a slice of Vegas to casino players’ homes with over 500 different games. The casino site has all the makings of a top casino brand, from a proper license from Malta Gaming Authority, the latest SSL technology, highly mobile compatibility, responsible gaming to eCOGRA stamp as proof of integrity.

Jackpot city casino generously welcomes new customers with $1600, among other promotions. The casino is all about secure and accessible banking. It only supports solid payment options such as Trustly, Interac, iDebit, Skrill, Neteller, and traditional Debit/Credit cards.

Spin Casino

If you are a slot lover, brace yourself for slot machines’ most sensational experience with the picturesque theme and crisp audio. Besides over 300 all types of slots by Microgaming, traditional games such as Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and scratch cards add to the captivating actions at Spin Casino, the famous casino brand which was rebranded in 2019 from Spin Palace.

Kick-start the adventure with a potential $2000 before other enviable incentives. All deposits are instant, and withdrawal may take 48 hours using several highly secure banking options.

All Spin Casino games are playable on your mobile browser or dedicated app.

Mr. Play Casino

Though founded in 2017, Mr. Play has something for all gamers. With a portfolio contributed by top providers in the ilk of Playtech, Microgaming, and NetEnt, all fun-seekers can play hundreds of slot, table games, video slots, and live games in a fantastic virtual casino atmosphere.

The simple-yet-classic platform aims at a global audience. Little wonder it offers services in 10 different languages, including Canadian English, and also supports CAD. The first deposit gets you up to C$200 gifts. That and other transactions on Mr. Play are protected by 128-SSL encryption technology and players by different Responsible Gambling tools.

Not having a dedicated app does not seem disappointing, considering the high mobile compatibility of all mobile devices and browsers.

PlayAmo Casino

A casino started by a group of veteran players understands your gaming and gambling needs. That explains why PlayAmo focuses on the well-vetted 3500-game portfolio, quick payout, secure platform, and responsive 24/7 support. No bells and whistles. PlayAmo Casino simply packs slot and table games like others and an extensive jackpot to play for fortune and live casino games for immersive entertainment.

You can see the simplicity of the casino in the ease of navigation and speed of the Play Amo app. The site itself might be relaxed and modest, but you are welcome loudly with up to 1000 CAD.

Casino Joy

While chasing the big wins, Casino Joy playing casino thinks it should be carefree and fun-filled. That reflects in its collection of 1300 games, across all categories, and its playful theme.

To have fun, you need money. Right? Casino Joy is open to giving you $1,000 and 200 free spins to play for free with your first deposit. To make that happen, you only need to sign up and head to the PCI-compliant payment section to choose any of Canadian-friendly options like MuchBetter, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, Visa, MasterCard, and so on.

The MGA-licensed casino is SSL encrypted. Playing on mobile and responsiveness of the support truly gives players joy.

King Billy Casino

Receiving an award every year in a competitive industry indicates King Billy Casino treating casino players as royalties.Operating under the Malta Gambling Authority license, the casino provides you with over 2,000 slots, 200 live casino games, and extensive table games.

While you enjoy kingly promotions such as $1,000 + 200 free spins welcome among other weekly and monthly bonuses, it lets you gamble responsibly. The casino has different mechanisms in place to prevent problematic gambling.

Top currencies like $, €, NZ$, or C$ are supported using super easy methods such as iDebit, ecoPayz, INSTADEBIT, Interac, Mastercard, Visa, etc.

PlayOJO Casino

PlayOJO prides itself in winning as much as its customers. Offering wager-free bonuses, no maximum wins, bonuses in cash, and safer Gambling tools are more perks than in any other casino. The brand won 3 industry awards in 2017 only.

Hard not to find the casino interface very impressive. A good blend of relaxing colors and lightweight but attractive design adds to the unique appeal. Again, as a casino like no other, new and old customers get 1 free spin for every $1 deposit. You also get part of every bet back in your account, and not forgetting the regular bonus code for its loyal customers.

Find your fun from 3000 casino games comprising slots, progressive jackpot, live dealer games, and table games.

Casumo Casino

Casumo established a name as one of the top European online casinos. Now, the brand is bringing innovative gambling to other parts of the world, Canada inclusive. As well as a reputable license in the UK and Malta, the brand is following local regulations to combine its innovative gaming with safer gambling conduct in Canada.

It’s bringing a lot of flavors, starting with a $1,800 match bonus. Deposit, same as withdrawal, is smooth and safe, regardless of the method. Just like you have peace of mind transacting on the desktop version, Mobile users are well protected while having fun, either through browser or casino app.

Of course, you only expect innovation and pleasurable time exploring over 1600 games across all genres on a casino, winning at one yearly award since 2013.

CasiGo Casino

Launched in August 2020, CasiGo is already winning casino players’ hearts with quality entertainment. Its instant popularity is majorly due to an all-encompassing game collection provided by 80 software providers. Collectively, they supplied popular titles in slots, blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, live dealers, and daily jackpot slots for mouth-watering prizes.

A combined CA$1,100 + 375 Free Spins awaits every Canadian instantly after making the first deposit. Like other aspects of CasiGo, deposit and withdrawal are smooth and also SSL-protected. Paysafecard, Trustly, Interac are some popular methods.

Games are playable across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices on iOS, Android, and Blackberry. In case of any issue, the highly responsive support got you covered. Nothing stands between you and GOing on a casino adventure on CasiGo.

Final thoughts

Settling for the right casino can be tougher and time-consuming than it sounds. We did the heavy lifting, extensive testing of essential features and services, so you don’t have to go through all that. Feel free to pick from the top of the highest quality and Canadian-suited online casinos.