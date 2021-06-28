TVfix Caster Reviews: Why is Tv Fix Caster Trending in The United States?

The most recent pandemic taught the world the need to have a comfortable home, the need to make conscious efforts to develop our hobbies, the need to have something we find very entertaining in order to make our leisure time worthwhile as many were forced to stay at home for some months.

The world is fasting revolving into a fully digital one so it’s not surprising that a lot of people love spending time with their digital devices like Televisions,smartphones,tablets etc and of a fact; many would love to have their phones connected to their television especially when streaming movies online because holding your phone for long hours especially when streaming a series can be so uncomfortable; coupled with face that the screen size is small so you stress trying to appreciate what’s on your screen and you can’t even watch with a loved one comfortably. Streaming on a big screen makes your streaming experience a great one and makes your leisure worthwhile.

In this Tvfix caster reviews piece,we will be reviewing an amazing product- TVfix caster.This wonderful product makes it possible for you to have what you are streaming on your phone/gadget on your big screen. We will be looking at the features,specifications,customer reviews, frequently asked questions and every other thing you will need to know about this product. Let’s get started!

What is Tvfix Caster?

TVfix caster is a device that enables you to operate your traditional Television as a smart television. It enables you to stream music and videos, browse the internet, and view photos running on your phone/tablet on your big screen.

This device not only makes life easier but saves you a lot of money as smart televisions are relatively costly and increase the amount of money you spend on internet subscription.

This device is not only efficient and effective but also really affordable.it works perfectly with all modern televisions; all you need is a HDMI connection. Beyond this, the TV fix caster can also work on televisions without a HDMI connection so long as there’s a VGA port. All you need to do is to get a HDMI to VGA cord then enjoy your purchase.

Even though there are other devices of this function; the TV fix caster is more durable,sleeker,efficient, and more affordable when compared to other Tv casters in the market. The manufacturers of this product gave it a perfect touch and design.

The specification and features of this gadget is also mind blowing, you can stream a full HD video with up to 1080 pixels. You can stream all videos, Musics even social media platforms like Facebook, twitter, Instagram snapchat etc

The TV fix is also compatible with any computer, cell phone and tablets and it is also very secure; you do not need to worry about your content being hacked or monitored by a tired party. This device can be used anytime and anywhere; it is also very portable so can easily be carried from one place to another with ease.

Features of Tv fix caster

This product is packed with so many amazing features; below are some of the great features of TV fix caster

No lag playback time and no

Instant streaming possible

Compatible in all devices

Full HD quality with 1080 pixels

Supports WIFI connections

Supports almost all streaming services.

Simple installation via HDMI connection

The above mentioned features enables the device to cast what you’re streaming on your phone, tablet or computer on your big television screen. All you need to do is to connect the device to your Television via the HDMI port or connect it to a VGA/HDMI compatible port, it automatically casts your screen on the Television big screen without lag playback.

The quality of the image or video casted is very original and clear; it casts High definition images or videos with up to 1080 pixels . The TV Fix caster gives you the value for your money while being really affordable.

How does TV Fix work?

The TVFix Caster works in an amazing way. Once you receive your order, you will be required to connect the Tvfix to your phone, tablet or computer via WIFI connection then connect the Tvfix to your television via the HDMI port or as mentioned above via a HDMI/VGA compatible cord. You do not need to be a tech guru to be able to use this device as the whole process is really simple and you can use the TV fix in your home, shop, office even during a gathering with friends and family.

We also took our time to go through reviews from different people and websites and discovered that the majority of users commended the effectiveness and the simplicity of this product, the manual of use is more than enough to use this device without any problem and it’s very easy to read and understand.

Your streams with this device are also very secure, the device is not connected to any external server and is not at risk of being hacked. You only share your streams with people when they are watching your television with you in the same room or space. Our survey also confirmed this.

For a device with all these features one would expect the TV Fix caster to be very expensive but surprisingly that’s not the case; this device is very affordable and you do not need to pay extra for maintenance or subscribe to use the device, once purchased the device is bill free and is long lasting.

Why do I need the TV fix caster device?

Money is hard to come by these days and there are a lot of things one would want to do with money; the big question is; why you would prioritize the purchase of this device in place of your other needs. The Tvfix caster just like every other screen cast device is mainly for people that have needs of a smart television. So if you wished your phone had a bigger screen especially for specific things like while streaming a movie or series, while working on a document with tiny letters and numbers also for people interested in football and cannot afford to pay for the subscription; you could simply stream the match online then connect your phone to your TV using the TV Fix caster.

The TV Fix caster has a lot of advantage over other screencast devices; the connection is easy with no lag playback time and it does not freeze or intermittently disconnect while you’re using the device; the device is durable and of great quality and unlike other traditional screencast devices that was manufactured by big tech companies and so linked to their server, this product is not linked to any other external server so only have the control of what you do with the device. You can also still use your phone normally when using this device, you can make calls and send texts and other things you can do with your phone when not connected to the TV Fix caster.

Again, there’s no monthly subscription or fee for using this device; once purchased, the device is entirely yours. Save money today by going for the TV Fix caster.

How to set up TVFix Caster?

As I already said before, the TV fix does not require a tech professional for set up. Just follow these simple steps to install and use your device.

Step 1 – Unbox the TV Fix streaming device

Step 2 – Insert it into the HDMI port of the TV

Step 3 – Connect the device to the USB charger included in the package

Step 4 – Switch the TV settings to HDMI

Step 5 – Pair the device to the home Wi-Fi network

Step 6 – You can stream and enjoy your favorite TV shows, series and music.

This six steps procedure is all you need to set up this device and as you can see, the process is very simple and straight to the point. You do not need to install any additional program, software or application

When done with the set up, you can test run your set up by playing any video or movie on your phone, laptop or tablet then try pressing different commands then check for response. As expected the set-up is okay and the device will work perfectly of additional

What makes the Tvfix caster special

– Very ideal for streaming videos when with friends and family.

– No additional cost on maintenance or purchase of additional program or software

– Very easy to set up and use

– Very affordable and value filled.

– Comes in high-quality protective packaging

– Supports a wide range of video applications including YouTube, Netflix even streaming from a web browser

– Supports a wide range of photo and video formats e.g. BMP, JPEG, PNG, GIF and JPG

– Up to 1080 pixel display

– Supports a full high definition display

– Works perfectly with Android, iOS and Mac

– Bulk order comes with amazing discounts

An analysis of reviews on the Tvfix revealed that most people prefer it to other television casters because it does not support spying, it’s more affordable and still has better specs than most TV casters in the market and online stores.one of the reviews I can along if explicitly said that the Tvfix lasts longer than its rivals“.

A lot of other reviews pointed one thing or the other that makes the TV Fix caster their favorite and I feel you should give it a try too.

Pros and Cons of Tvfix caster

Pros (TvFix Caster Reviews)

Very affordable yet very effective

Sleek design and architecture

Very portable and ideal for travelling

No risk of hack or spying by a third party

100% privacy as the device is not linked to any external server

Cons (TvFix Caster Reviews)

The Tvfix caster is not readily available in local stores, Home Depot, or in standard supermarkets; it is only available online and must be ordered via the official website making it difficult for people with no or poor internet connectivity to make a purchase.

The device can quickly run out of stock due to high demand and a low price.

Also, persons with unstable internet connectivity or no internet connectivity might not be able to purchase this device as it is only available online to be precise in the manufacturers official website. Do not fall for anybody trying to make you purchase this device elsewhere that is not on the manufacturers’ official website. Scroll down to find a link to the manufacturer’s website.

The device requires a phone with WIFI connectivity and also a TV with a HDMI or at least VGA port to work but the good thing is that most Television nowadays have this function.

In the case where the device is not set up properly, the user might experience interruptions in streaming slot endeavor to follow the steps outlined in this article to get the best out of your Tvfix caster.

Specifications of Tvfix caster

Supports BMP, GIF, JPEG, JPG and PNG picture files

H.265 decoding

Made from ABS

High resolution, full-HD HDMI output

Fast processing speed

2.4 GHz radio frequency

4K compatible

Supports AVI, FLV, MKV, MOV, RM, TS and VOB video files

HD 1080p playback

Supports AAC, APE, FLAC, MP3, OGG, WAV and WMA audio files

Where can I buy a TVFix Caster?

One TVFix Caster = $59.95 (discount price from $99.98)

Two TVFix Casters = $119.95 (discount price from $199.96)

Three TVFix Casters = $134.89 (discount price from $224.96)

Four TVFix Casters = $179.85 (discount price from $274.94)

TvFix Caster Customer Reviews

Here are a few of the feedback we received from our customers who ordered, purchased, and used the Tvfix caster in accordance with its producer’s instructions and after reading our review:

“I saw a review on this product on Pinterest and decided to give it a try; I was really surprised to get the device and it works exactly as the review said. There are a lot of wowing specs of the tvfix but its HD display ability tops the list for me. I have been enjoying this gadget since and I bought and recommend it for everyone!“

“I have always wished I could stream Netflix on my television in order to watch movies with my friends whenever they sleep over at my place but could not because my Television is not a smart television; I even started saving up to get one until my friend told me about this product; I bought it reluctantly because I was skeptical about its functionality but I am happy I finally did. The device works exactly as the company said; it saved me a lot of money that I later used to buy some stocks. The tvfix really works!”

“Prior to now, I have spent a whole lot of money on maintaining my smart television. I have even had to get a new one on two occasions because of one problem or the other ;I was glad to stumble upon this device online and I am happy I went ahead to buy it as it has saved me a lot of extra bucks to invest in my career. I highly recommend this device to everyone and I believe they will be happy they bought it as I am now. Kudos to the manufacturers”

“Hello. Not really a fan of dropping review of my purchases but this is device worth it, even though I experienced a little problem connecting it to my phone’s WIFI home network buy a little setting on my phone made it work for me.I have been using this device for quite sometime now and it’s really worth the buy. Recommended”

Frequently asked questions (Tvfix caster Reviews)

What televisions are compatible with TV Fix caster?

Any television with a HDMI port will work with the Tvfix caster. Even those with a VGA port can be connected with the help of a VGA/HDMI cable and most Television have either of the two.

Is TV Fix Easy to Install and Use?

Is TVFix caster portable?

Yes. The Tvfix caster is not only very portable but sleek. It’s so portable that you carry it around every day if you want to. It is ideal for travelers as you can easily connect the Tvfix to your hotel/lodge room’s Television then connect to your phone and enjoy it as if you are in your house.

The device is also very strong and durable so you need not worry about damaging the device on transit. You can also carry your Tvfix to a friend’s house, set it up and stream your favourite pictures and videos with great ease; all you need is any television that can support HDMI function or get a HDMI/VGA cable when VGA is the supported function.

Does TVFIX work with Apple Airplay?

Unlike other screen cast devices,the tvfix caster supports Apple airplay and this is one the features that made this device ahead of its rivals

Though some persons complained that they experienced hitches with the connection and that only the audio function was working at first,some persons also complained that theirs worked to stop intermittently but the greater records of customer reviews reported that the airplay function worked just fine for them after they tweaked some of their settings.

The airplay function is just one of the features that the Tvfix supports;other features of this device worked perfectly from the reviews we analyzed.

Can I watch football with Tvfix caster?

Yes! The Tvfix caster can be used to stream football matches in HD.All you need to do is to connect your phone to the Tvfix using WIFI then connect the device to your television via the HDMI port. You can stream from social media apps or from third party websites. This device will display the match without freezing or intermittent disconnection. The video should appear clearer and better because of the display of up to 1080 pixels that the Tvfix offers.

You cannot not only stream football matches but can also stream news from any channel of your choice without any extra fees or subscription. You get to enjoy the benefits of a smart television using your Tvfix and your normal television.

Can I get this device from my local store?

Conclusion on TVFix Caster Reviews

It is normal for one to want to have enough information on any product one wants to purchase and I hope this review answered your questions.

When you contrast and compare the pros and cons of the Tvfix caster; you will agree with me that the advantages by far outweigh the disadvantages. For a product of such quality and specifications, the Tvfix caster is sold at giveaway price. Smart televisions not only increase your internet subscription but is also very expensive and can develop fault with small mishandling, the tvfix caster is very secure, easy to use and install, has a sleek design and supports High definition display with up to 1080 pixel function, this device is not connected to an external server so you are sure of 100% privacy and content protection.

The Tvfix caster actually works and do not forget that it can only be purchased from the manufacturer’s website. Try this product out and don’t forget to drop your own review afterwards. Enjoy!

