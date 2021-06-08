UseViral Review & Its Better Alternative – Is UseViral a Scam?

Social media platforms are quite popular. Nowadays, it is a source of entertainment for many and it helps people connect with friends and relatives and catch up on what’s happening across the globe. Since hundreds of millions of people use these platforms, brands and businesses have started using them for advertisement and thus, these platforms have become lucrative for people who are popular on them. This is why a lot of people are interested in becoming social media influencers or creating brand awareness. But the competition is quite high as hundreds of thousands of posts per day have saturated these platforms. To stand out and attract people you need to have some social proof. You need to prove that you are credible.

There are many companies that offer services that let you buy likes, followers, views, plays etc. to give a temporary and quick boost to your posts or profile. Many people use these services. But you need to be careful as there are many fake and scam sites that can scam you out of your money. Today, we will be taking a look at one such site named UseViral. We want to caution our readers against this site. So, if you have come across this site and are deciding on purchasing the services from it then please read this review and be aware of such scam sites.

Why Not Buy From Useviral?

UseViral is a site that promises a lot of things. It has services for major popular platforms at attractive rates. You can get a lot of stats for a small price for different social media channels like Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, SoundCloud, Spotify etc. So, the site basically wants you to use it for your different social media needs. It even claims that it has a large network which it uses to provide you with the stats that you buy and give you the ‘boost’ to ‘get popular’ on social media. It even has a 10% discount code that can let you save some bucks while making any purchase on the site.

But this is all false. The site is designed to lure in desperate social media users who want a quick boost to improve the aesthetics of their social media posts or profiles to attract more people. You won’t suspect anything because the site looks nice and the company even goes on to advise you as to why you should buy social media followers and other stats. It promises that it is completely safe and you won’t face any problem. This is all meant to scam you into buying services from it. This is similar to throwing your budget down the drain as the services are of poor quality and they would not provide you with any benefit. The services are quite cheap which is why people end up purchasing them but remember just because a service is cheap you shouldn’t put your money into it. Sites like UseViral can provide you with ‘spammy’ and bot-followers.

Why you should not use Useviral

There are various cons of UseViral. If you are not cautious and you end up buying stuff from this or other similar scam sites then you may end up facing disadvantages and we will take a look at them in this section.

Bad-quality Services

Even though the site claims that its services are of great quality they are not. The stats you get are really bad and many times you will find them wrongly delivered. This problem has happened multiple times and there’s a high chance that if you order any service from UseViral then you will face a similar problem.

There are many scam sites like this that have automated and bot-generated stats. They deliver the services wrongly. Also, the quality is very bad. If you buy Instagram followers for example, then these followers will have accounts that have no posts or profile pics. They will have a random string of characters as a username. Anyone can easily tell that these followers are fake and your reputation will be in trouble.

Lies About Discount

Even though it says that you get a 10% discount on your purchases, many customers have claimed that it is false too. When you try to use the discount code it doesn’t work and you have to pay the full price or the payment won’t go through.

These kinds of lies are spewed by many dishonest service providers who just want to lure in unsuspecting people who just want to grow on social media and are trying to gain some credibility by buying stats.

Bad Customer Support

Never trust a company that has bad customer service. Any good company that does not want to scam its clients will generally have very responsive and good customer support. You can easily reach out to them via the email id provided or there will be a chat button on the website. But it isn’t so in the case of Useviral.

If anything goes wrong with your order you will most likely not get a reply from them after you complain via email. Even if you get some response it will be quite delayed and would have some generic answer. This means that if you get into any problems with your order you will not be able to get any help from the company which is an indicator of how dishonest the company is and how little it cares about its clients.

Alternative Sites to Look For

Now that we have talked about why you shouldn’t choose UseViral for your social media needs, we decided to provide you with some alternatives that you can check out. Visit these sites and connect with the customer support team. Ask questions and see if the company is responsive to your queries.

One of the alternatives that you can look into is Viralyft. This site also has services for multiple platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Clubhouse, TikTok etc. It promises to not cause unnecessary delays after you have purchased any service. It also claims that once you purchase its services you will get more exposure and realize your true social media potential.

The rates aren’t too high and you can easily accommodate the services in your budget. The customer service is up and running 24/7 so that you can reach out to them throughout the day.

If you are looking for sites that have good quality Instagram services then you can take a look at socialpackages.net.

This is a site that claims to be the provider for the best real Instagram growth services and guarantees refills in case of drops. You can also buy other services from this site for platforms like Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, Twitter etc. Use the live chat button on the website to connect with customer support.

Getviral is another social media service provider that has services for many different social media channels. As you have seen that the above sites provide services for multiple popular platforms Getviral does the same.

This company has more than 7 years of experience in the social media services industry and claims to have completed hundreds of thousands of orders. So, visit the site to check out the services or to get in touch with customer support.

The last alternative that we will be mentioning is ViewsExpert. This is another site that you can use for growing on multiple platforms. It also claims to have a vast network which it utilizes to boost the stats of the clients.

It has got some positive reviews from clients as well. In case of any problems or doubts use the contact form provided on this website or the chat with us button. The pricing of the services is reasonable and you get secure payment methods.

UseViral Customer Reviews

If you are still not satisfied with our review of UseViral we would like to mention a couple of reviews by people who have been scammed by this site.

“Brock St James” says that he wanted to buy plays for Spotify songs. He even provided the link to his track but the site delivered the plays to the wrong song that had been uploaded by him years ago. This happened more than once. Even after buying YouTube shares, it did not bring in any results. Also, the site does not have any name on the transactions making it hard for him to get a refund.



“Lou Simms” paid for the service but did not get them delivered for over 7 days. Even the customer service responses are either non-existent or delayed at best.



“Arin West” fell prey to the claims of real followers but what she got were fake and bot followers that look completely fake. Also, there’s no response or refund from the site.

So, that was our review of the UseViral. These kinds of social media service providers are one of the reasons why this industry has got a bad name. Also, since there are a lot of scam sites like this we suggest you use your best judgement while using this strategy of social media promotion. Try to look for organic growth. We wish you all the best.