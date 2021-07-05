5 Best Sports Slots found in Canadian Minimum Deposit Casinos

Minimum deposit online casinos have become the trend in Canada, and for a good reason! They’re widely considered the best value sites for Canadian players because they allow them to try the best sports slots for a small deposit amount!

As their name suggests, these are online gambling sites with as little as $1, or $5 deposits, and in rare cases, $10. Players from Canada quickly recognized the potential of minimum deposit casinos and became their favorite. Despite the low deposits required, the Canadian minimum deposit casinos are also attractive because of their games & bonuses. Moreover, the minimum deposit online gambling houses in Canada are full of thrilling sports slot titles. Most of the games are powered by known providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play.

In this article, players in Canada will get familiar with the top five sports slots that can be found in almost every minimum deposit casino in Canada. These games are a guarantee for endless entertainment, so stay tuned!

Sure Win

Sure Win is another exciting slot machine from Microgaming. Players can find it in the majority of minimum $1 deposit casino all over Canada. The slot machine is designed with exciting cartoon drawings and perfect sounds in the background. The central theme of the game is horse racing, which is also a popular sport in Canada. The slot’s RTP rate is 96.29%, and it’s considered to be a medium volatility slot machine.

The most important symbols in the game are the Wilds. The wilds in this game can triple any winning and serve as a substitute for other symbols. Moreover, the players can win up to 500,000 coins while playing ‘Sure Win.’

Hockey Hero

It’s not a secret that Canadians are the biggest ice hockey enthusiasts on the planet. Ice hockey is Canada’s national sport and is loved by most of the population. For this reason, Canadian players can find plenty of hockey slots at every Canadian minimum deposit casino. The best hockey slot on the market is ‘Hockey Hero.’ The slot machine is created by Push Gaming, a prominent supplier of online casino games. The game is based on the Canadian national sport, ice hockey. ‘Hockey Hero’ is a slot with an RTP rate of 96.53%. Inspired by ice hockey, the game has all the traditional elements associated with this sport.

The symbols on the game include hockey pucks, ice skates, and a helmet. The slot reels are placed on a full-crowded ice hockey stadium, and the main heroes of the game are three hockey players. Each of the players will appear as a symbol that can cover the entire reel in question. If a player covers the whole first reel, a re-spin (or free spin) feature will be triggered. The hockey goal is what unlocks the free spins rewards, and players will get five extra plays with a randomized multiplier. It’s important to note that the slot is highly volatile.

Football Star

Canadians love ice hockey more than anything, but soccer has also been gaining popularity in recent years. For this reason, many minimum deposit casinos in Canada have this exciting title in their game collection. The ‘Football Star’ slot machine is a game with 243 paylines, and it’s a medium volatile game. The RTP rate at this slot game is 96.29%, with a maximum winning of 2100.00x times the bet. This is an amazing slot title created by Microgaming, one of the leaders in the online gambling industry.

The game features symbols associated with the sports, along with lucrative free spins rewards. Players will receive 15 to 25 free spins at once with the Scatter symbol, which is one of the best features of the game. A totally random bonus can turn the signs into Wilds, and the player will have increased odds of winning.

Football Champions Cup

The ‘Football Champions Cup’ is a soccer-based slot machine designed by NetEnt. ‘Football Champions Cup’ has an RTP rate of 96.82%, and it’s considered to be a medium/high volatility slot machine. The slot is a 5-reel, 3-row game with 20 standard paylines. The maximum win of the player’s stake is set to 1000x, which is pretty good. The bonus features that are included in this slot are free spins, Scoring Wilds, and Penalty Shoot Out Bonus game.

The Wild icon can appear across the reel and will help the player to form multiple winning lines. Wilds can also be randomly added to the reels at some point in the game.

Centre Court

Centre Court is yet another popular sports slot from Microgaming. This slot machine has a total of nine paylines and an RTP rate of 95.51%. ‘Centre Court’ is considered to be a medium volatility slot, meaning that wins can occur more often. This is a 5-reeled slot, where players can win up to 200.000 coins. The Scatter comes with an x5 multiplier, and players must try their best with only 9 paylines!