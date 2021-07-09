Hate going to the gym but don’t want to miss working out? A home or garage gym is what you need. When you can work out at home, you don’t have to dread going to a gym with all sorts of people clamoring over the gym equipment. You can train at your own pace and with peace of mind. This is important for your fitness goals.

The idea of a home gym may sound tempting, but building one isn’t easy. Space and budget are often the main constraints. Most equipment that you find in a commercial gym is costly and bulky. Naturally, it is difficult to have such equipment in a home gym unless you have a sprawling apartment and enough money to pay for them. However, it isn’t essential to have all such training accessories in a garage gym. They may be useful, but not necessarily essential. In fact, you can do without most exercise equipment that a commercial gym has.

9 Must-have Equipment for Home gym

You must be wondering how to build in your house! Well, if you really want to have a functional basement gym, you need to understand what is absolutely necessary for your training sessions. So, here’s a list of what you must have if you want to work out in the comfort of your house:

Exercise mat

An exercise mat may seem very basic and not much of gym equipment but there is no doing without one. Whether you are doing push-ups or lying on your back during an exercise, a mat will keep your body cushioned. A thick mat will ensure that you do not injure yourself working on a hard floor. You can also carry it wherever you go so that you have your designated workout space even when you are not home.

Barbells

If you are weight training, a pair of barbells is a must-have. Of course, you need some weight plates to go with them. With barbells, you can train your body the way you want. You can start working out with just lifting the barbell and then keep adding weights and reps as you progress. Squats, overhead press, bench press, deadlift, etc. all become more effective when you have quality barbells and the right weights.

Adjustable dumbbells

Adding just a pair of barbells to your in-house gym isn’t enough. Barbells do train your lats, biceps, and core. But if you want to target muscles that barbells don’t, you need the dumbbells. They allow for more agility and flexibility and a wider range of lifting motions. Naturally, they help exercise muscles of the chest, shoulder, butt, and more. As such, they are good for beginners and pros as well. Moreover, they are cheap in your pocket and take up negligible storage space.

Resistance bands

As you progress, you need more challenges to keep improving. While gyms have expensive machines to challenge you in your workouts, resistance bands are perfect for working out at home. It is a piece of simple workout equipment but can be very useful for resistance training at home, especially for your lower body. Try doing some side squats, clamshells, or glute bridges with these home gym equipment and you will feel the difference.

Jump rope

Jump ropes have been around for ages and have stood the test of time. They are the best choice of home gym equipment for cardio workouts at home. With each jump, you pump your heart faster and allow it to circulate more blood. This improves heart health. Apart from the cardio benefits, jump ropes can also work muscles of the legs, arms, shoulders, and core. You can also buy weighted jump ropes for more resistance.

Kettlebell

Can you ever get enough weight training? Guess not! That’s why kettlebell weights are a must-have for your garage gym. They can add versatility to your training sessions. You can use them to add weight to your squats, jerks, swings, lunges, and more. You can choose different kettlebell weights in tandem with your fitness goals.

TRX trainers

If you are converting your shed into a home gym and are not on a tight budget, you can buy the TRX suspension trainers. They are a must-have if you want a full-body workout at your home or wherever you want. All you need is a place where you can anchor the trainers. You can choose to practice any of the TRX workouts available online for better balance and body weight management.

Adjustable bench

If you can add just one piece of bulky equipment to your basement gym, then this is it. It may seem like a needless expense, but its importance as workout equipment is paramount. With the right choice of incline, you can perform a range of exercises on an adjustable bench. It gives you the support that you need during different workouts.

Treadmill

If you have space and budget for another bulky gym machine, then go for a treadmill. It may sound cliché, but treadmills are great for cardio training. It improves cardiovascular health and joint flexibility and helps in muscle building. Treadmills are also low impact exercise equipment and thus, good for people of all ages even those with joint pain or back injury.

Conclusion

Putting together a gym at home isn’t very difficult. You do not have to spend a lot to buy any expensive gym machine. All you have to do is find a place that you can call your gym and buy some gym equipment and accessories from the list above.

If you are on a tight budget and cannot afford to buy everything together, start with less expensive items like resistance bands, exercise mats, dumbbells, etc. They cost only a few dollars and will help you get started. You can start saving to buy better equipment or exercise machine as you ramp up your game. This way, you will be on track with your fitness goals without straining your pocket.