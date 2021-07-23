Can I Deposit with FIAT Currencies at Crypto Casinos?

Introduction

You may want to play and earn at an online cryptocurrrency casino in BTC, but it’s not every time you would want to make your deposit in crypto. There are times when you’d want to pay with your FIAT currency. At these times, you need to know: Are there cryptocurrency casinos that accept both Bitcoin and FIAT deposits, and if there are, how do you go about it?

For players that wish to keep their options open, we will explore the best platforms to sign up on, play, wager, and deposit in FIAT and BTC.

Why You Might Want to Use FIAT Deposit Options

While a beginner player might want to play and win big at a cryptocurrrency casino, initially, he might not be so comfortable making deposits in cryptocurrrency if that’s the only thing he intends to use it for. Over time, he may eventually fully turn to cryptocurrrency options, but starting out, he needs to have ways to explore FIAT deposit options.

Also, there are times when you don’t just have enough in your cryptocurrrency wallet and you need to play as soon as possible. In this case, it would be reasonable to have FIAT options available for an instant deposit.

So, are there casinos that can make this happen? Yes! But before we explore them, let’s take a look at the FIAT currencies accepted by some of these casinos.

Which FIAT Currencies Are Accepted?

The FIAT currencies accepted vary from casino to casino- the same as with the cryptocurrrency options. For example, most online casinos accept Bitcoin and Ethereum only. Others go on to accept Litecoins and Dogecoins and maybe Tether as well. Hence, you can expect that most cryptocurrrency casinos with FIAT options also operate with a similar approach. A number of these Bitcoin casinos accept US dollars. Some of these casinos also accept Euros, British Pounds, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars, and more.

Commonly Accepted FIAT Payment Methods

Cryptocurrrency casinos that offer FIAT options provide different payment methods to facilitate your transaction. These options are specially tailored for each currency you’re dealing with. Some of the accepted deposit methods include:

VISA

MasterCard

Skrill

Neteller

Ecopayz

PayPal

Paysafecard

These available payment sites vary from site to site and from country to country. It’s also worth noting that you can deposit in Bitcoin and play in USD or your accepted local FIAT currency.

Top Cryptocurrency Casinos That Allow FIAT Deposits

It helps to know that there are cryptocurrrency casinos that accept FIAT deposits, but this is only half the battle won. It would help a lot more to know what cryptocurrrency casinos offer these services. But what casino allows this?

There are quite a few top crypto casinos out there that provide this service. Casinos like BitccoinCasino.io is amongst one of the few and the biggest you can turn to. To find out more, feel free to explore online casinos for your options.