Four things you may have access to after using a specific bonus code

Due to the fact that some gambling operators have many bonuses, they create unique promo codes that clients have to use to unlock a given reward. There are different types of bonus codes out there, some of which will provide you with many benefits compared to those that don’t use them.

Many people don’t know anything about the things that they can get after using a promo code. That’s why we’ve decided to show you a few interesting things that you may have the chance to access after applying the correct code.

More bonus funds

One of the main reasons punters want to use promo codes is that they will give them access to more bonus cash. For example, people who are interested in one of the best bookies in Europe can obtain a lot of bonus cash after signing up. Interestingly, the code for Melbet’s welcome offer is NOSTRABET, and it is available for new customers only.

However, there are many websites where you may use a promo code and get a better bonus even after your initial deposit. You can read more about these requirements after going through the terms and conditions.

Cashback

Even though the Melbet promo code NOSTRABET will give you additional funds, some customers don’t want this reward. Instead, they prefer to have access to cashback because this gives them the chance to receive some of the money they’ve lost.

Typically, the cashback bonuses will provide you with up to 10% of the money you’ve used. In most cases, the promo code increases this amount by up to 5%.

No deposit bonus

This is definitely the most sought-after promotion on this list because it lets people use a bonus without the need to make a deposit. Needless to say, almost every no deposit offer requires a promo code, so don’t be surprised if you have to use it.

Since these bonuses don’t require a deposit, you will have to apply the specific code during the registration process. In some cases, you may have to use the live chat or send an email to the customer support service.

It is worth knowing that the no deposit bonuses are not as impressive as you might think. They will usually allow you to use a small amount of money or other popular bonuses, such as free spins and free bets.

Bonus games

The last thing you could have the chance to try out after using the correct promo code is additional casino games. Even though only a handful of online betting platforms will let you do that, we expect those types of games to become more popular in the future.

The “hidden” casino games are usually in the form of slots or table games, but you may also find different live casino titles. Besides requiring a promo code, everything else about them is normal. This means that you will have the exact min/max deposit requirements, mini-games, and other surprises.