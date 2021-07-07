Free bets guide – what should you know about this bonus before you start using it?

Unlike online casinos, where you only have access to a handful of promotions, most online bookmakers will let you choose from an abundance of alternatives. As long as you open an account with a reputable gambling operator, you will find numerous deposit bonuses and different types of accumulator promos.

Even though those things have many fans, there is one special type of promo you will have access to only on some betting platforms, and that’s a free bet. Since this offer is rare, most of you probably don’t know much about it, so let’s check some aspects you should be aware of.

Most free bets are available to a newly-registered customer

While it is true that there are some exceptions, most free bets promos are available to those who sign up. If you visit Silentbet and check these sites where you can get free bets online, you will see that most bookmakers will provide this reward to their new clients. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you won’t have the chance to use any free bets if you already have an account because some of the best bookmakers create regular short-term free bet bonuses.

Using your free bet is not as difficult as it might seem

Some people think that they have to do a lot of things before they get the chance to use the free bet. Despite the fact that there are some exceptions, most bookmakers don’t have any special requirements that you have to complete before you start using the particular offer.

It should be noted that most free bets that you can check after visiting Silentbet are no different from the regular ones. In fact, there are two popular types of FB offers. The first one will let you place a bet, and if you lose, you won’t have to cover the losses with your own money.

The second version of this offer will require you to pay for your losses, but if you win, you get to keep the free bet, as well as your winnings. Needless to say, the first option won’t allow you to do that because it will deduct the free bet from your winnings.

Which are the sports that you can use your free bet on?

As you can probably guess, most free bets will work if you bet on football. Usually, there are no special requirements that you have to comply with, but there are places where you can only place a free bet on the English Premier League or other top football leagues.

The good news is that most betting operators finally decided to expand their free bet bonuses. So, you shouldn’t be surprised if you can use this offer when you punt on eSports, basketball, and tennis.

Usually, free bets don’t have any rollover requirements

One of the things that makes this promotion so desirable is the lack of a wagering requirement. This means that if you win something while using this bonus, you can withdraw it right away.