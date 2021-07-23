Online Live Casinos in the US and Canada: Why Play Against Real Dealers?

We are all familiar with classic old-school casinos where dealers control the tables as they generate action by interacting with guests. Having a live dealer makes any game more personal by letting players immerse themselves more into their play. With the emergence of online casinos, new players got used to playing their favorite games without dealers, thus making them more detached. Perhaps because of the lockdown or social distancing, live gaming is coming back, especially in US or Canada markets. Maybe that is a good thing, but the reasons why casinos are taking this approach have more to do with business and profit than just making casino games more fresh than usual.

Casinos Adjust Their Business Model

All big gaming corporations have one long-term goal in common, which is making online and classic gambling equally popular and profitable. Both options are available, both attract millions of customers, but the market shifted toward gaming websites in recent years, especially during pandemics. Introducing live play does have a social component, but indirectly, it should popularize regular casinos which suffered most during the lockdown. US joints are opening up, and Canadian casinos with live dealers are becoming very popular as well, thus bringing some balance to this market. The gaming industry is listening to player’s desires and is acting accordingly.

Introducing live play is important for befriending young players who grew up playing every game in a digital world. They rarely or never visit classic casinos as they crave fast action and privacy of any online casino more than socializing. Introducing some human interaction in Canadian live casinos shows them the benefit of live entertainment, thus making them more open to live play. It is by mixing these two worlds that gaming corporations are getting the best of both worlds without the need to choose between them. Judging by any recent review made by Canadian or US players, live dealers have been unanimously accepted with pleasure and enthusiasm.

Benefits Of Live Play

Interacting with casino croupiers for poker game or roulette dealers makes a game more reliable and not just determined by a random number generator. Players feel more control this way, and their game becomes more immersive because they can communicate directly with their croupier. It is bad news for all those players who love slots, free spins, or bonus chips because live slots still do not require a dealer. This doesn’t mean that gaming corporations won’t introduce one if they see it as profitable. Anything other than slots already went live as players enjoy more intimate play that gives them a better house edge, as well as a chance for socializing during their play.

Drawbacks Of Live Play

For those who like comfort and privacy, live dealing might not be their best option as many of us prefer enjoying their games without real dealers. Many folks like their games with no company at all, with just them, their laptop, and some refreshing drink by their side. These players will not post a kind review to a live dealer, but if you like playing solo, that is your choice. For more reserved players, this kind of game is too distracting, plus it takes too long. They prefer playing as many hands as possible rather than socializing with an unfamiliar face for a few hours, which is why they choose classic casino play.

Live games are coming back big time to every online casino on the net, so get used to interacting with dealers because they are not going anywhere. If you like to gamble on roulette or poker, mixing with croupiers is inevitable, and it may be beneficial for you in so many ways. Live-action helps you gamble responsibly, control your bankroll better, and adds a human touch to any game. Perhaps, it will inspire new players into trying real mortar-and-brick casinos sometimes when they feel like going out and not gambling via their laptop. Feel free to experiment with which play suits you more, but be sure that you will see more and more live online play in the future.