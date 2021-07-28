Tips To Summer Olympics Athletics Live Stream: Watch Athletics at Olympics Live Streaming Online All Events Schedule Officially

The biggest Olympics event Track and Field/Atheletics starts from 30th July 2021. Check all options to listen or watch Summer Olympics Athletics live streaming officially for free on NBC in the United States and other countries. One of the biggest sporting events in Tokyo Stadium, Japan takes place on Friday, July 23, 2021. Let’s see below all streams Tokyo Summer Olympics Athletics live where and how to watch free from any location.75410.0.

Summer Olympics Athletics Schedule and Live Streams 2021

Watch Athletics at Tokyo Live Officially

Watch Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 Officially Live Stream Online

NBCUniversal’s Peacock provide trial subscription to watch Tokyo Olympics Athletics 2021 in the United States. Finally, Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 starts on 23rd July 2021. Guide to Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 Opening Ceremony: Olympic Stadium, Tokyo is all set and ready for the biggest sports event. The Olympics Athletics will be the most viewed online event of all time. Millions of people waiting for this.

What is the Schedule for Summer Olympics Athletics 2021?

Event Olympics Athletics 2021 Hosts Tokyo Stadium, Japan Date 29th July 2021 Time 20:00 – 23:00 JST Live Stream Watch Here

Here is a full guide on how to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics Athletics live stream event online. Get Olympics Athletics 2021 broadcast details.

>>>Guide To Watch Summer Olympics Athletics Live Stream 2021 Officially!

Athletics at the 2020 Summer Olympics will be held during the last ten days of the Games. They were due to be held from 31 July – 9 August 2021.

Get a full guide to watch Olympics Athletics Officially here.

The Olympics Athletics is set to be about four hours long. The event will begin at 7 a.m. ET and will run until 11 a.m. ET. In Tokyo, the event will run from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. local time.

When is Summer Olympics Athletics 2021? Date, Start Time?

The Olympics Athletics 2021 will officially kick off the international competition at the Japan National Stadium on Friday 23rd July 2021 at 12pm UK time.

Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 live stream

The BBC and Eurosport have the rights to broadcast the Olympics Athletics this year.

Watch Here: Summer Olympics Athletics Live Officially

As well as being broadcast live on BBC One, the will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with extra coverage on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The will also be available to view on Eurosport. You can add a Eurosport subscription to your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, or get access to the Eurosport Player direct for £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

How to Watch Olympic 2021 on NBC?

The 2021 Olympic a re scheduled to be shown on NBC. The Olympic Games has an agreement with NBC to showcase the games. This agreement has been in place for a while. NBC also has an Olympic website that frequently updates information about the games. This website can be accessed at https://www.nbcolympics.com/.

Twitter also has an agreement in place to keep Olympic fans updated about the games. Online cable streaming services and NBC apps can be used to see the games as well. Keep in mind that more platforms could be added for viewing the games.

NBC has stated on their NBC Olympics Athletics website that they do not have a completed schedule of the games. So, this information is subject to change. Right now, the games are expected to continue. However, if COVID doesn’t improve or if something else happens; the games could be permanently canceled.

How to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics Athletics Live Streaming 2021 On BBC and NBC?

There will be widespread TV and online coverage of the. We will have details on which TV channels you can watch on in different countries around the world, as well as a live online stream so you can watch the webcast feed of the full event live.

NBC will be holding coverage of Tokyo 2021 here:

In the UK, full coverage is generally provided by the BBC, which you can watch live on the online webcast streaming here:

How to watch Summer Olympics Athletics live stream officially online 2021?

The Olympics Athletics 2021 can be streamed online on the match day that is 23 July 2021 via NBC and VPN’s from rare Countries. However, a few live streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the event completely free, but Somebody will be locked behind a paywall. You’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams.

How to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics Athletics live stream in the US 2021?

NBC Universal is the owner of live TV broadcast for the 2021 Summer Olympics Athletics in the United States of America. If you are subscribed to NBC Sports, or other NBC Universal channels, such as Telemundo, the Spanish-language sports channel and other similar channels.

NBC has yet promised that “Tokyo Olympic programming will be available across the networks of NBCUniversal,” which include USA Network, CNBC and the NBC Sports Network. You can check back at the NBC Olympics Athletics online viewing guide as the Games draw closer to get specifics on which sports will be shown on which networks.

How to watch the Olympics Athletics on Peacock

In June, the NBC streaming service Peacock announced it would also be offering live, streaming coverage of sports like track and field and men’s and women’s gymnastics. Peacock will also offer live men’s basketball coverage on its paid Peacock Premium platform. (Read below at “How to Watch the Olympics Athletics for free” to learn more.)

How to watch Summer Olympics Athletics Live 2021 in UK

BBC Eurosport is the official broadcaster of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Athletics for its viewers in the United Kingdom. BBC Eurosport subscribers can view the live TV broadcast on their TV sets at home in the UK.

How to stream Summer Olympics Athletics online in Canada

Price: 10 CAD and up

Sportsnet in Canada also holds broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics Athletics 2021. Sportsnet offers two subscription plans: SN Now (20 CAD/month) and SN Now+ (7-Day Pass for 10 CAD, monthly subscription for 28 CAD/month, or Annual Pass for 20.83 CAD/month).

How to Watch Summer Olympics Athletics Live From Anywhere?

If your country does not have any official channels listed to watch Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 , Just go fro some best VPNs and unlock the stream.

The available options for live streaming Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 include:

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

NBC

Reddit for discussions.

What Channel Stream is Summer Olympics Athletics 2021?

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

Armenia: APMTV

Asia: Dentsu

Australia: Seven Network

Austria: ORF

Belarus: Belteleradio

Belgium: VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Brazil: Grupo Globo

Bulgaria: BNT

Canada: CBC/Radio-Canada Sportsnet TSN TLN

Caribbean: International Media Content Ltd. SportsMax

China: CCTV

Croatia: HRT

Czech Republic: ČT

Denmark: DR

Estonia: Eesti Meedia

Europe: Discovery Communications Eurosport

Finland: Yle

France: France Télévisions Canal+

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ARD ZDF

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RÚV

Indian subcontinent: Sony Pictures Networks

Ireland: RTÉ

Japan: Japan Consortium

Kosovo: RTK

Latin America: América Móvil

Latvia: LTV

Lithuania: TV3

Luxembourg: RTL

Macedonia: MRT

MENA: beIN Sports

Montenegro: RTCG

Netherlands: NOS

New Zealand: Sky Television

North Korea: SBS

Norway: TVNorge

Oceania[iii]: Sky Television

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTPRomania: TVR

Singapore: Mediacorp

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: RTV

South Africa: SABC SuperSport

South Korea: SBS

Sub-Saharan Africa: Kwesé Sports

Sweden: Kanal 5

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Ukraine UA: PBC

United Kingdom: BBC/Eurosport

United States: NBCUniversal

Can i watch Summer Olympics Athletics live stream on Reddit And other social media?

No, You can’t watch Summer Olympics Athletics through Reddit. Social media platforms won’t stream Summer Olympics Athletics officially. Don’t go for illegal streams from Reddit and other social medias.

Well, you can use the social media mentioned here below to enjoy the live streaming discussions:

Reddit

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube

Well, now we’ve known the name. You need to have an account on any of these social media. If you’ve all these accounts, then go for the research and get better options. Let’s know how you can use these social media for better access and result in detail.

More Streaming Options for Olympics Athletics 2021 Events

There is a large variety of choices when it comes to trustfully subscribing to an online media streaming service provider. Here is a trusted list to subscribe and watch the Olympics Athletics online:

United States

NBC Universal has acquired the official rights to broadcast the Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 live for TV viewers across the US. If you are a subscriber to NBC, contact the service provider to learn the offers and rates to view the incredible event live from the comfort of your home.

China

CCTV the state-owned TV network has gained the official rights to air the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games all across mainland China and its territories. Viewers in China can tune to CCTV and watch the numerous events being played live on their TV sets.

Russia

Match TV, a popular Russia-based free-to-air sports TV channel is in line to get the rights to transmit the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics Athletics in real-time for the millions of viewers in the country. Match TV subscribers will be able to enjoy watching the Summer Olympics Athletics easily with Match TV.

Full Tokyo 2020 Olympics Athletics Schedule for 2021

Sport Discipline Dates Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Archery July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday) Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Badminton July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday) Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday) Boxing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday) Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday) Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday) Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday) Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday) Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday) Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Fencing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Football July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Golf July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday) Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday) Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday) Handball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Hockey July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday) Judo July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday) Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday) Modern Pentathlon August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Rowing July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) Rugby July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday) Sailing July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday) Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday) Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday) Sport Climbing August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday) Surfing July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday) Table Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday) Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Triathlon July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday) Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)

Friday, July 23 9 p.m. EDT: Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. Saturday, July 24, 8:30 p.m. EDT: Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. Monday, July 26, 6 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Tuesday, July 27, 6:45 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the women’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Wednesday, July 28, 6:15 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Thursday, July 29, 6:50 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse.

The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse. Monday, August 2, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault.

The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault. Tuesday, August 3, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on balance beam, while the men compete on parallel bars and high bar.

ARE FANS ALLOWED INTO THE Olympics Athletics AT TOKYO 2021?

At this stage, it appears that fans will be allowed at the.

Due to the virus, crowds will be capped at either 50 per-cent or a maximum of 10,000 people for the entire Tokyo Games across all events – but it will be much smaller for the .

The stadium holds up to 80,000 people, but it will only be able to hold the maximum of 10,000.

Compared to other Olympics Athletics Opening Ceremony, it’s going to look seriously empty.

Words from NBC

“I think became very clear that it will be an incredibly moving moment in sports and in the world when the world comes together,” NBC Olympics Athletics executive producer and president Molly Solomon told the AP. “We recognized we had to make our production plans be equal to the challenge of these unprecedented challenging times. And that meant a live and an enhanced primetime broadcast where most of the folks will gather to watch it.”

ET Timings for Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 with Dates

Tuesday, July 20

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Softball Japan vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. NBCSN Softball U.S. vs. Italy 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN

Wednesday, July 21

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Softball Mexico vs. Canada 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Soccer Great Britain vs. Chile 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Soccer China vs. Brazil 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Soccer U.S. vs. Sweden 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. USA Women’s Soccer Japan vs. Canada 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Soccer Netherlands vs. Zambia 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Soccer Australia vs. New Zealand 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Softball U.S. vs. Canada 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. NBCSN Softball Japan vs. Mexico 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN

Thursday, July 22

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Softball Italy vs. Australia 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Soccer Egypt vs. Spain 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Soccer Mexico vs. France 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Men’s Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Soccer Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Soccer Argentina vs. Australia 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Soccer Japan vs. South Africa 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Soccer Brazil vs. Germany 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Men’s Soccer Honduras vs. Romania 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Rowing Qualifying Heats 7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m. NBCSN

Friday, July 23

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Opening Ceremony — 6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBC Rowing Qualifying Heat & Repechages 7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Cycling Men’s Road Race 7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN

Saturday, July 24

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Softball U.S. vs. Mexico 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Archery Mixed Team Final 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Soccer Sweden vs. Australia 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN Cycling Men’s Road Race 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Basketball Men’s 3×3 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. France 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Women’s Soccer U.S. vs. New Zealand 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. France 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Skateboarding Men’s Street Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Basketball Men’s 3×3 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Skateboarding Men’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Cycling Women’s Round Race 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Softball U.S. vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Skateboarding Men’s Street Qualifying 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC

Sunday, July 25

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Diving Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Archery Women’s Team Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Cycling Women’s Road Race 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Women’s 3×3 Basketball U.S. vs. Romania 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA Men’s Soccer Brazil vs. Ivory Coast 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Gymnastics Women’s Qualifying 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Basketball U.S. vs. France 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Soccer Australia vs. Spain 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. NBCSN Swimming Qualifying Heats 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Women’s 3×3 Basketball U.S. vs. Taiwan 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC Men’s Soccer Japan vs. Mexico 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Triathlon Men’s Final 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA Triathlon Men’s Final 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC Skateboarding Women’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Rugby Men’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Skateboarding Women’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Men’s Basketball Argentina vs. Slovenia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Softball U.S. vs. Japan 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. USA Swimming Finals 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Tennis Men’s/Women’s second-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Basketball 3×3 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. China 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Skateboarding Women’s Street Final 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBC

Monday, July 26

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Men’s Basketball Argentina vs. Slovenia 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Shooting Skeet Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Archery Men’s Team Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s/Women’s second-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. China 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Diving Men’s Synchronized Platform Final 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Canoe Slalom Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Rugby Men’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Basketball 3×3 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Men’s Volleyball Brazil vs. Argentina 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Fencing Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Gymnastics Men’s Team Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Triathlon Women’s Final 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. CNBC Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. South Africa 8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. CNBC Swimming Finals 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Tennis Men’s Round 2 singles, doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Round 3 singles, Round 2 doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Rugby Men’s Qualifying Round 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC Fencing Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Softball Bronze Medal Game 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. Nigeria 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA

Tuesday, July 27

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Diving Women’s Synchronized Platform Final 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA Slalom Canoeing Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Rugby Men’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Tennis Men’s Singles, Round 2 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Singles, Round 3 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. Nigeria 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Cycling Women’s Mountain Bike 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 3×3 Basketball Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Women’s Soccer U.S. vs. Australia 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Gymnastics Women’s Gymnastics Team Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Olympic Channel Softball Final 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Table Tennis Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Tunisia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Slalom Canoeing Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Rowing Finals and Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Cycling Women’s Time Trial 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Cycling Men’s Time Trial 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s Third-round singles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Mixed Doubles, First Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Slalom Canoeing Qualifying 12 a.m. – 2 a.m NBC Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Hungary 12 a.m. – 2 a.m NBC

Wednesday, July 28

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Men’s Basketball U.S. vs. Iran 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock Cycling Men’s Individual Time Trial 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s Singles, Third Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Mixed, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Slalom Canoeing Qualifying 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Women’s Basketball 3×3 Semifinal 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Rugby Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Men’s Basketball 3×3 Semfinal 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 3×3 Basketball Finals 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Men’s Volleyball Brazil vs. Taiwan 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA Men’s Soccer Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Soccer Romania vs. New Zealand 4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN Gymnastics Men’s All Around 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Soccer France vs. Japan 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN Golf Men’s First Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Table Tennis Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Italy 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Rowing Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Cycling BMX Racing Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Fencing Women’s Team Foil Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel

Thursday, July 29

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Fencing Women’s Team Foil Semifinal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Fencing Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Italy 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Slalom. Canoeing Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Women’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Turkey 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA Gymnastics Women’s All Around 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Argentina 8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Golf Men’s Second Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Track & Field Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Track & Field Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Table Tennis Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Brazil 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Rowing Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Women’s Rugby U.S. vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Cycling BMX Racing Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Gymnastics Women’s Trampoline Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’s Doubles, Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel

Friday, July 30

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Gymnastics Women’s Trampoline Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Taiwan 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Archery Women’s Individual Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Women’s Volleyball China vs. Taiwan 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’s Singles, Doubles Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Diving Women’s Springboard Qualifying 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Rugby Quarterfinals 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Swimming Qualifying Heats 6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. USA Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. NBCSN Track & Field Women’s 5000m, Triple Jump Qualifying, Shot Put Qualifying 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Track & Field Men’s 10000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Golf Men’s Third Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN Men’s Volleyball France vs. Taiwan 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. NBCSN Cycling BMX Freestyle Qualifying 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Triathlon Mixed Relay 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA Track & Field Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. USA Track & Field Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Cycling Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Women’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Taiwan 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Fencing Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Gymnastics Men’s Trampoline Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Tennis Women’s Singles Final, Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’s Singles Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel

Saturday, July 31

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Gymnastics Men’s Trampoline Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Archery Men’s Individual Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Diving Women’s Springboard Semifinal 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA Tennis Women’s Singles Final, Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Men’S Singles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Rugby Final and Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. USA Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Baseball U.S. vs. Korea 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Track & Field Men’s Long Jump, Women’s 100m, Men’s 100m, more 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Women’s Volleyball China vs. Italy 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA Men’s Basketball U.S. vs. TBD 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Badminton Men’s Doubles Final 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN Golf Men’s Final Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. USA Fencing Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Cycling BMX Freestyle Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Westling Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Badminton Men’s Singles Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Beach Volleyball Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Track & Field Finals and Qualifying Round 8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. USA Tennis Men’s Singles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Beach Volleyball Men’s Elimination Round 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC

Sunday, August 1

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Men’s Handball Norway vs. France 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Tennis Men’s Singles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Women’s Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Tennis Mixed Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel Diving Women’s Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Men’s Handball Denmark vs. Sweden 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA Weightlifting Women’s Final 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Fencing Men’s Team Foil Final 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Badminton Women’s Singles Final 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Gymnastics Event Finals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Track & Field Event Finals & Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Slovenia 4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m. USA Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Argentina 8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NBC Canoeing Spring Qualifying 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Elimination Round 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Track & Field Finals and Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA Beach Volleyball Men’s Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Field Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Badminton Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Greece 10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CNBC Canoeing Spring Qualifying 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. NBC Women’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Italy 12:05 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBC Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. France 12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA

Monday, August 2

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock Diving Men’s Springboard Qualifying 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Beach Volleyball Elimination Rounds 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Weightlifting Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Badminton Men’s Singles Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN Soccer Women’s Semifinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Soccer Women’s Semifinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Beach Volleyball Elimination Round 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Men’s Water Polo Spain vs. Croatia 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Gymnastics Event Finals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Wrestling Finals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Track & Field Finals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Wrestling Qualifying Rounds 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Canoeing Sprint Finals 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. NBC Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBC

Tuesday, August 3

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Diving Men’s Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC Soccer Men’s Semifinals 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Swimming Women’s Marathon 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Gymnastics Event Finals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Wrestling Finals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal 8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA Golf Women’s First Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Skateboarding Women’s Park Qualifying & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Canoeing Sprint Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Track & Field Finals & Semifinals 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Wrestling Qualifying Rounds 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal 12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA

Wednesday, August 4

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Men’s Basketball Semifinal 12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock Basketball Women’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Diving Women’s Platform Qualifying 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Artistic Swimming Duet Final 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Equestrian Individual Jumping Final 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Swimming Men’s Marathon 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN Wrestling Finals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Track & Field Semifinals & Finals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Golf Women’s Second Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Beach Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Diving Women’s Platform Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Track & Field Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Skateboarding Men’s Park Qualifying & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Diving Women’s Platform Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Canoeing Sprint Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Wrestling Qualifying Rounds 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC

Thursday, August 5

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC Diving Women’s Platform Final 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Soccer Women’s Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Track & Field Men’s 20km Walk 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Wrestling Finals 5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. USA Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. USA Track & Field Finals & Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Basketball Men’s Semifinal 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN Track & Field Men’s 50km Walk 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Golf Women’s Third Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Canoeing Sprint Qualifying 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. USA Beach Volleyball Women’s Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC Gymnastics Rhythmic Individual Qualifying 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC Soccer Women’s Final 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Wrestling Finals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel Soccer Women’s Final 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. NBC Basketball Women’s Semifinal 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC

Friday, August 6

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Water Polo Men’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC Diving Men’s Platform Qualifying 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Handball Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA Track & Field Women’s 20km Walk 3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN Wrestling Finals 5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Field Hockey Women’s Final 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA Track & Field Finals & Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Soccer Men’s Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBCSN Track & Field Women’s Marathon 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA Golf Women’s Final Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel Track & Field Women’s Marathon 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Beach Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Beach Volleyball Men’s Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC Diving Men’s Platform Semifinal 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Gymnastics Rhythmic Group Qualifying 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA Men’s Basketball Final 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Peacock Basketball Men’s Final 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. NBC Baseball Bronze Medal 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA

Saturday, August 7

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. USA Diving Men’s Platform Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. USA Water Polo Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. USA Basketball Women’s Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC Basketball Men’s Bronze Medal 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Basketball Men’s Ceremony 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA Wrestling Finals 5:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel Track & Field Finals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock Soccer Men’s Final 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN Volleyball Men’s Final 8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. NBC Track & Field Men’s Marathon 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Gymnastics Rhythmic Group Final 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA Track & Field Men’s Marathon 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC Handball Women’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CNBC Basketball Women’s Final 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBC Volleyball Women’s Final 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA Water Polo Men’s Bronze Medal 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Boxing Finals 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC Volleyball Women’s Final 1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. NBC

Sunday, August 8

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel Boxing Finals 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. CNBC Volleyball Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Water Polo Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA Tokyo Gold — 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBC Closing Ceremony — 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC

Final Words about Summer Olympics Athletics 2021

All good things must come to an end. The Olympics Athletics closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. EDT. We will be updating more live stream channels for Summer Olympics Athletics 2021 in the coming days. Stay tuned.