Watch Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021 live stream Online Reddit Alternatives, TV Coverage, Schedule

The biggest sporting events. Olympics kickstart on 24th July 2021. Check all options to listen or watch Summer Olympics live streaming officially for free on NBC in the United States and other countries. One of the biggest sporting event in Tokyo Stadium, Japan takes place on Friday, July 23, 2021. Let’s see below all streams Tokyo Summer Olympics live where and how to watch free from any location.75410.0

What is the Schedule for Summer Olympics 2021?

Event Olympics 2021 Hosts Tokyo Stadium, Japan Date 24th July 2021 Time 20:00 – 23:00 JST Live Stream Watch Here

Here is a full guide on how to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics live stream event online. Get Olympics 2021 broadcast details.

>>>Guide To Watch Summer Olympics Live Stream Officially!

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG) gave the first report of preparations in December 2017, with the release of the “Basic Policy” document for the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. The document was based upon feedback from experts and opinions of the Japanese public and includes the foundational elements for the positioning and overall concept of the four ceremonies. The Olympic is to introduce the themes and concepts of the 4 ceremonies, including peace, coexistence, reconstruction, the future, Japan and Tokyo, the athletes and involvement.

Get a full guide to watch Olympics Officially here.

When is Summer Olympics? Date, Start Time?

The Olympics 2020 will officially kick off the international competition at the Japan National Stadium on Friday 23rd July 2021 at 12pm UK time.

Summer Olympics 2021 live stream

The BBC and Eurosport have the rights to broadcast the Olympics this year.

Watch Here: Summer Olympics Live Officially

As well as being broadcast live on BBC One, the will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with extra coverage on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

The will also be available to view on Eurosport. You can add a Eurosport subscription to your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, or get access to the Eurosport Player direct for £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

How to Watch Olympic 2021 on NBC?

The 2021 Olympic a re scheduled to be shown on NBC. The Olympic Games has an agreement with NBC to showcase the games. This agreement has been in place for a while. NBC also has an Olympic website that frequently updates information about the games. This website can be accessed at https://www.nbcolympics.com/.

Twitter also has an agreement in place to keep Olympic fans updated about the games. Online cable streaming services and NBC apps can be used to see the games as well. Keep in mind that more platforms could be added for viewing the games.

NBC has stated on their NBC Olympics website that they do not have a completed schedule of the games. So, this information is subject to change. Right now, the games are expected to continue. However, if COVID doesn’t improve or if something else happens; the games could be permanently canceled.

How to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics Live Streaming 2021 On BBC and NBC?

There will be widespread TV and online coverage of the. We will have details on which TV channels you can watch on in different countries around the world, as well as a live online stream so you can watch the webcast feed of the full event live.

NBC will be holding coverage of Tokyo 2021 here:

In the UK, full coverage is generally provided by the BBC, which you can watch live on the online webcast streaming here:

How to watch Summer Olympics live stream officially online 2021?

The Olympics 2021 can be streamed online on the match day that is 23 July 2021 via NBC and VPN’s from rare Countries. However, a few live streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the event completely free, but Somebody will be locked behind a paywall. You’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams.

How to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics live stream in the US 2021?

NBC Universal is the owner of live TV broadcast for the 2021 Summer Olympics in the United States of America. If you are subscribed to NBC Sports, or other NBC Universal channels, such as Telemundo, the Spanish-language sports channel and other similar channels.

NBC has yet promised that “Tokyo Olympic programming will be available across the networks of NBCUniversal,” which include USA Network, CNBC and the NBC Sports Network. You can check back at the NBC Olympics online viewing guide as the Games draw closer to get specifics on which sports will be shown on which networks.

How to watch the Olympics on Peacock

In June, the NBC streaming service Peacock announced it would also be offering live, streaming coverage of sports like track and field and men’s and women’s gymnastics. Peacock will also offer live men’s basketball coverage on its paid Peacock Premium platform. (Read below at “How to Watch the Olympics for free” to learn more.)

How to watch Summer Olympics Live 2021 in UK

BBC Eurosport is the official broadcaster of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for its viewers in the United Kingdom. BBC Eurosport subscribers can view the live TV broadcast on their TV sets at home in the UK.

How to stream Summer Olympics online in Canada

Price: 10 CAD and up

Sportsnet in Canada also holds broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Sportsnet offers two subscription plans: SN Now (20 CAD/month) and SN Now+ (7-Day Pass for 10 CAD, monthly subscription for 28 CAD/month, or Annual Pass for 20.83 CAD/month).

How to Watch Summer Olympics Live From Anywhere?

If your country does not have any official channels listed to watch Summer Olympics 2021 , Just go fro some best VPNs and unlock the stream.

The available options for live streaming Summer Olympics 2021 include:

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

NBC

Reddit for discussions.

What Channel Stream is Summer Olympics 2021?

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

Can i watch Summer Olympics live stream on Reddit And other social media?

No, You can’t watch Summer Olympics through Reddit. Social media platforms won’t stream Summer Olympics officially. Don’t go for illegal streams from Reddit and other social medias.

Well, you can use the social media mentioned here below to enjoy the live streaming discussions:

Well, now we’ve known the name. You need to have an account on any of these social media. If you’ve all these accounts, then go for the research and get better options. Let’s know how you can use these social media for better access and result in detail.

More Streaming Options for Olympics 2021 Events

There is a large variety of choices when it comes to trustfully subscribing to an online media streaming service provider. Here is a trusted list to subscribe and watch the Olympics online:

United States

NBC Universal has acquired the official rights to broadcast the Summer Olympics 2021 live for TV viewers across the US. If you are a subscriber to NBC, contact the service provider to learn the offers and rates to view the incredible event live from the comfort of your home.

China

CCTV the state-owned TV network has gained the official rights to air the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games all across mainland China and its territories. Viewers in China can tune to CCTV and watch the numerous events being played live on their TV sets.

Russia

Match TV, a popular Russia-based free-to-air sports TV channel is in line to get the rights to transmit the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics in real-time for the millions of viewers in the country. Match TV subscribers will be able to enjoy watching the Summer Olympics easily with Match TV.

Full Tokyo 2020 Olympics Schedule for 2021

Sport Discipline Dates Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Archery July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday) Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Badminton July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday) Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday) Boxing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday) Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday) Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday) Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday) Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday) Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday) Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Fencing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Football July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Golf July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday) Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday) Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday) Handball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Hockey July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday) Judo July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday) Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday) Modern Pentathlon August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Rowing July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) Rugby July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday) Sailing July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday) Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday) Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday) Sport Climbing August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday) Surfing July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday) Table Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday) Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Triathlon July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday) Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)

Friday, July 23 9 p.m. EDT: Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. Saturday, July 24, 8:30 p.m. EDT: Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. Monday, July 26, 6 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Tuesday, July 27, 6:45 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the women’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Wednesday, July 28, 6:15 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Thursday, July 29, 6:50 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse.

The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse. Monday, August 2, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault.

The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault. Tuesday, August 3, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on balance beam, while the men compete on parallel bars and high bar.

ARE FANS ALLOWED INTO THE OLYMPICS AT TOKYO 2021?

At this stage, it appears that fans will be allowed at the.

Due to the virus, crowds will be capped at either 50 per-cent or a maximum of 10,000 people for the entire Tokyo Games across all events – but it will be much smaller for the .

The stadium holds up to 80,000 people, but it will only be able to hold the maximum of 10,000.

Compared to other Olympics, it’s going to look seriously empty.

Words from NBC

“I think became very clear that it will be an incredibly moving moment in sports and in the world when the world comes together,” NBC Olympics executive producer and president Molly Solomon told the AP. “We recognized we had to make our production plans be equal to the challenge of these unprecedented challenging times. And that meant a live and an enhanced primetime broadcast where most of the folks will gather to watch it.”

Final Words about Summer Olympics 2021

All good things must come to an end. The Olympics closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. EDT. We will be updating more live stream channels for Summer Olympics 2021 in the coming days. Stay tuned.