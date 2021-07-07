Which are the most sought-after betting bonuses in the iGaming industry

Although some people like betting online because it is convenient, most punters prefer to use an online bookie or a casino because of the different promotions. Depending on the gambling website, punters may have the option to avail themselves of many offers for new and existing clients.

Of course, not all of them are worth it, so let’s check out a few of them that many people are looking forward to putting to the test. Don’t forget that you have to read every proposal’s Terms and Conditions before you start betting.

The casino welcome bonus that gives bonus cash and free spins

If you visit one of the betting websites with a sportsbook and a casino, there is a pretty good chance there will be more than one welcome promo. In fact, you can use one of these five bonuses for 1xbet while registering, which is one of the reasons why this brand has so many fans.

Even though the offers for the sportsbook are interesting, the ones for the casino definitely stand out because they offer more bonus funds and other types of rewards, such as free spins. The latter allows punters to play their favorite slots without using their own funds.

Accumulator boosts

The second offer that many people want to put to the test works only if you bet on sports. In other words, you won’t be able to try it out if you like casino games.

There are different types of Acca boosts that you can put to the test. People who complete the 1xbet registration process will have access to a daily Acca boost, which will give them additional funds if they successfully predict certain sports events.

In addition to the daily promotions, some platforms will let their clients use this proposal all the time. This means that the more selections you bet on, the better the prize.

Best Odds

Another popular sports promotion that you could put to the test is called Best Odds, and it is usually available on a handful of sports betting platforms. This is a passive bonus, which means that it does not require any activation.

If this proposal is available, you will always use the better odds after placing a bet on a specific event. To put it another way, if you place a bet on a given market and the odds for it go up, you will take advantage of them, as long as you successfully predict the match.

Bore Draw

Last but not least, we have a really cool promotion that is becoming a lot more popular in the iGaming industry. Bore Draw is a bonus where users can place a bet on the FT market, and if the game ends in a draw, the bookie will give them the amount they’ve used.

In most cases, Bore Draw is available all the time, but there are some exceptions because certain bookies will require you to activate this offer before taking advantage of it.