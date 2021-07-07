Why do bookmakers offer their clients so many bonuses?

Even if you don’t have a lot of iGaming experience, you probably know that most gambling websites offer their clients numerous bonuses. Depending on your preferred betting platform, there might be more than 10 active promotions. Some of them work for new clients, whereas others can be put to the test by registered users.

The bonuses play a massive role in this industry’s popularity because most land-based operators rarely provide their clients with any promotions. Consequently, most people prefer to bet online because they can receive a lot of additional funds, free bets, free spins, cashback, VIP clubs, and all sorts of other offers.

With that being said, we’d like to point out a few reasons why bookmakers usually offer their users the option to choose from so many bonuses.

Attracting new customers

After checking the main bonus section of Nostrabet that contains a chart with the latest offers for bookies, you will notice that every brand there has an amazing welcome bonus. This probably doesn’t come as a surprise because the main purpose of those offers is to attract more clients. Even though there are other types of promos, the ones for new clients are usually way more attractive than the rest.

While it is true that some bookies focus on their sportsbooks and features, it seems like the brands that have better promotions usually gain more clients. This explains why even the most popular names in the business have so many rewards.

Bookies use the bonuses to set themselves apart from their competitors

One thing that should be noted before reviewing Nostrabet’s main bonus section is that most bookmakers look similar. That’s because they provide their clients with the same sports and similar features. This wasn’t the case several years ago, but today, most brands simply copy each other.

While it is true that there are many similarities in the bonuses, most betting websites found a way to stand out. Besides providing their clients with more bonus funds, they also have different conditions, which means that every promotion is unique.

Most sports betting platforms need to provide their existing clients with bonuses in order to prevent them from choosing another bookie

Besides attracting new customers, online bookmakers use their bonus portfolio to retain their existing users. Nowadays, bettors can switch between betting websites whenever they want to because they can have multiple accounts. To prevent this from happening, some of the leading names in the iGaming industry release regular short-term offers for existing users.

Those bonuses usually give bettors bonus funds and free bets, but they may provide other things, such as cashback.

The bonuses allow some betting websites to test their new features

The last reason why almost every gambling operator has so many bonuses is related to its features. Some of the leading names in the iGaming industry always want to improve their services, which is why they want to add and test new features.

Since most people probably won’t want to test them, some bookmakers create special bonuses that will allow them to try out the latest improvements without risking their money.