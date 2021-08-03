3 Places to Play Keno in Santa Clarita

What is Keno?

The world of gambling is quite intriguing, especially when talking in terms of games. We all know about blackjack, poker, and roulette, but there are other games worthy of mention where you can win plenty of cash. Have you ever heard about the keno game? It’s a game of numbers akin to the lottery that is quite popular in Santa Clarita casinos. Unlike regular casino games, you can play keno with relative ease since state lotteries around the world usually offer it.

While it may not be as popular as the lottery or poker, keno is a fun game that sometimes offers a lifetime payout. The house edge is significantly higher than most casino games, depending on the variant, ranging between 4% and 35%. The higher the house edge, the higher the rewards, so with a bit of luck, you can win life-changing rewards with the keno casino game.

How do You Play Keno on the Internet?

You don’t need to be a gambling veteran to learn to play keno online. It’s a pretty simple game of numbers that doesn’t require any particular skills. There have been plenty of cases where people won millions on their first try. Of course, some tips can help you choose the best keno numbers, but for what it’s worth, you can go with intuition alone and win. This isn’t a game of blackjack or poker where your skills and smarts play a huge role. If you want to play online keno to make real money, all you need to do is write down your lucky numbers and wait for the game to begin.

Here’s a step-by-step guide that will show you how to play keno on the Internet:

1. First things first – find a casino that offers an excellent selection of keno games. Choose the one that fits your wants and needs.

2. Most of these games give you a chance to choose between 1 and 20 numbers from the grid. It’s up to you to decide which ones you choose. The more numbers you strike out, the higher the keno payouts.

3. Choose your bet per draw – in most games, you can easily adjust it by clicking on the +/- buttons or adjusting with a slider.

4. Indicate how many games you want to play – if you bet $1 on 5 games, your total cost will be $5.

5. Wait for the game to begin and watch your numbers. Most online variants will have a tracker of some kind that will make things easier for you.

Tips to Win Real Money on a Keno Game

There’s no special formula that can make you a winner every time you play keno on the web. It’s a game of chance where luck plays a huge role, so let’s be honest and say that your chances of hitting all the numbers or even a few are slim. However, what you can do to increase your chances is to start by choosing a casino with a higher payout rate. Of course, it also needs to be a site with different online keno variants since they all have different payouts while mainly following the same rules.

It’s a good idea to play a keno variant for free, especially if this is your first time playing keno. It’ll give you an idea of how the game works, how to choose the numbers, and take a look at the overall mechanics. For beginners, it’s best to select a few numbers rather than going all in. Choose between 4 and 8 for optimal comfort, and avoid the cold ones. Consecutive numbers are a good idea. While there’s no guarantee you’ll win, this is an excellent tip for beginners who have never played keno before. Choose a reliable casino to play online keno, and you can eventually get your winnings with ease. Reputable casinos pay winnings easier than others, so make sure you’re playing at a safe gaming site.

Where to Play Keno in Santa Clarita?

In northwestern LA, Santa Clarita may not be Vegas, but it indeed acts like it. It’s one of the most popular gambling destinations in California. Widely known for its lottery and keno bars, there’s a great chance that you’ll get the best keno odds in the most popular venues. If you’re wondering where you can play keno online in the city, we’ve compiled a list of the best for you.

Gold City Casino Online

Gold City casino is a great choice for anyone who wants to play keno on the web. It’s the most popular destination for Internet casino games in Santa Clarita and has a bunch of keno games on offer as well. With bonuses and promotions aimed at keno fans, it’s an excellent pick. The casino comes with a sportsbook and poker room, covering all the basics.

Hollywood Park Casinos

Hollywood Park, one of the biggest casinos in Santa Clarita, has been in the industry for over 25 years. In 2016, it was renovated and revitalized, becoming the premier luxury casino in the district. It’s just 5 minutes away from Inglewood, so it’s safe to say that it’s got a great spot in the city. You’ll find plenty of keno games in the casino paired with fantastic odds. Hollywood Park is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a legit operator that replicates that unique Vegas experience.

Ameristar Casinos

Just like Hollywood Park, Ameristar Casinos is one of the best spots for those wondering where to play keno near me. It’s a deluxe casino located on Ventura boulevard that has been in the industry for nearly 20 years. It has plenty of top tables and card games and loads of keno options with great odds in tow.

Conclusion

If you love games of chance, we see no reason you shouldn’t try your luck on keno. It doesn’t require any particular skills and can reward even beginners. With a bit of beginner’s luck and by choosing a high-payout casino, you can win an astonishing amount of cash on keno in Santa Clarita and run with it.

About the Author

Shelly Schiff has been working in the gambling industry since 2009, mainly on the digital side of things, employed by Safest Betting Sites. However, over her eleven-year career, Shelly has provided content for many other top interactive gaming websites. She knows all there is to know about slots and has in-depth knowledge of the most popular table games. Her golden retriever Garry occupies most of her leisure time. Though, when she can, she loves reading Jim Thompson-like crime novels.