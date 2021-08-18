Arctos Portable Ac Reviews 20201: Does Arctos Air Cooler Really Work?

Arctos Portable AC is a new portable air cooling device that helps you get through the hot summer easily. According to the official website, it can be used as a cooling device or as a humidifier to add moisture to the air and make users more breathable.incase you have on steady search for a good portable ac, Arctos Air cooler is just besteans to attain your desire. This Arctos Air cooler is a reader digest that enables one to know more about this awesome device.

ARCTOS AIR cooler does not cause dry skin that is common in traditional air conditioners. In addition, Arctos AC is currently available at a discounted price for a limited time, which makes it more popular.

Summer sounds full of fun and happiness, until the hot sun makes your skin sweat and burn. Typical summer ideas are related to road trips, pool parties, road trips and open-air parties, but when the weather is pleasant, all of this is possible. When the temperature rises, the humidity begins to decrease, entering a stage of extreme dryness and difficulty breathing.With Arctos Air cooler,one is assured to escape the ordeal of the scorching weather.

No one can enjoy any travel, party or outdoor activities, and it is impossible to stay indoors without an air cooler. People who can afford central air-conditioning or independent air-conditioning can stay at ease, but what if you stay in one place for a short time or cannot afford expensive air-conditioning? Arctos Portable AC is a small portable device that can be your savior in any of these situations.

This is a revolutionary smart device that allows you to easily stay indoors without spending too much on an air cooler. ARCTOS air cooler provides the same cold air as traditional air conditioners at a lower price. In addition, it can also be used as a humidifier and improve air quality. Whether you are at home, trying to avoid the heat, or planning a vacation and need a travel companion, this portable air conditioner is a reliable product.

Although it has the same function, it is not equivalent to a traditional air conditioner unit, because Arctos Air cooler is designed for one-handed use and does not circulate air like the original air conditioner. However, it is easy to use and carry, and does not require much maintenance and maintenance. For a small amount of money, you can get something that can make your summer easier without having to pay monthly electricity bills.

The Arctos air cooler only requires a few devices to operate, and after a few minutes, it will start to produce cold air. Because of its small size and lightweight, it is an ideal device for single use, and is easy to carry and travel. However, it is not the only option on the market that provides these benefits. In fact, there are many options that provide more or less the same functionality. So, what are the characteristics of people preferring this new AC compared to other available options?

Read this Arctos Portable AC review to learn everything about it. You will find all the information about its work, features, usage guide and pricing details.

Arctos Portable AC Reviews : what is Arctos Portable AC

Arctos Portable AC is a small device very suitable for personal use. It helps keep people cool in the hot summer. According to the manufacturing company, it is very easy to operate and does not require any assembly. According to the user’s needs, it will start working within a few seconds and can run for a long time.

it’s a portable device, which means you can take it with you. There are no messy wires, and its light weight makes it easy to hold and carry. People who travel frequently or frequently change locations may need something more suitable for travel, rather than investing in air conditioning units that require professional services to install, remove, and reinstall every other month.

Arctos Portable AC was created based on innovative technology that works with only a few units. Interestingly, no matter how high the temperature is, its performance is not affected. As a convenient and comfortable device, this Arctos portable air cooler can be placed anywhere from the office to the bedroom, dormitory or living room, as long as you need it. There are many custom settings that allow you to choose the setting that best suits your preferences.

Unlike other portable ACs you may come across, Arctos Portable AC has a complete website with all the information about it. You may even see customer reviews posted on it sharing their experience with this AC and the problems they have seen. Understanding how it works for others can better understand what you expect when ordering this device. In addition, the official website provides accurate information about its pricing and uses this notice.

Notable Features of Arctos Portable AC

The best way to evaluate a product and evaluate its value for money is to look at its features and compare it with other options. According to the information shared on the official website, here are the reasons why Arctos Portable AC is a good investment.

Perfect for a single user

Professionally designed heavy machinery air cooling device, if you can afford it, it is best to cool off the heat, but if you spend longer and prefer to live like this, what should you do? Spending thousands of dollars on air conditioners may not be a wise decision. If you can choose to buy small single-user devices, this is the best choice. Arctos portable air conditioners are small in size and light in weight meaning they can be easily moved or replaced when needed.

Customized settings

Arctos Portable AC has something for everyone, regardless of personal choice. It has three different fan settings, namely “low”, “medium” and “high” settings. One can choose the one he prefers. This setting can also be changed according to the size of the room. In all cases, customization makes use more convenient.

Zero noise

All heavy machines make some noise, and this is also true in the case of traditional air coolers. But what if you are a very sensitive person and trying to avoid unnecessary noise? It is not a problem when you use Arctos Portable AC, because it has almost no noise.

You can easily continue doing your work, attend calls, attend online meetings or talk to the people around you without lowering the fan setting or turning off the AC. The fan used by this AC has no blades, which is why it does not make any sound that all other fans with blades make. This quality also makes it perfect to use while asleep when you need comfort and relaxation the most.

Optional icebox

You may also find a small tray inside Arctos AC that is used to place cool water or ice if you want maximum cooling. Adding cold water makes its air more chilly, which feels amazing on a hot and dry summer day. You can also use ice in place of cold water and this choice to use or not to use this tray box is optional. The device can work well even without ice or water but if you want to experience the true experience of a portable AC, try using it as per standard protocol.

Simple design

There are no complications, excessive buttons, or a complicated system to operate Arctos Portable AC. The company has paid special attention to its design, keeping it minimal and simple. It is to make all users, especially the older adults or those with no experience of using technological gadgets before using this device. There are no professional services or previous expertise required to run it.

No professional installation

Unlike other air conditioning units, Arctos air cooler does not require professional services to install, reinstall or remove it. It is not mounted to the wall like other AC that you have seen around you. It is more of an air cooler that is placed directly in front of you. There is absolutely no installation needed, and the machine is ready to use as it comes out of its packaging.

AC Speed Settings

There is a louver in every Arctos Portable AC used to change the direction of the air. You can direct it to you, or if you do not like direct air, and prefer more of a temperature change in your room, use it to change the settings. You can adjust the fan speed to three levels: ‘Breeze’, ‘Cool’ and ‘Chill”.

LED-Light

The Arctos Portable AC has a built-in LED light that makes it more of a two-in-one device; a lamp and an AC. You can use this light as your night lamp as it is subtle and does not hinder sleep. This feature is best for people who prefer some light and are not a fan of pitch-black darkness. This LED also indicates the water level, based on which they can choose to refill the tank and use the AC for a longer time. This water tank has a large size, and it is enough for hours long to enjoy the chilly air without constantly checking the tank.

Affordable

The biggest reason people are attracted to Arctos Portable AC is because of its low price and affordability. Price is a big concern when it comes to choosing a product among numerous options, and those who are looking for a personal AC cannot generally afford hundreds of dollars on its purchase. As it is a new product, the company runs a promotional price that makes it a lot more affordable than its counterparts. Plus, the company provides additional discounts if you purchase it in bulk, i.e., for your friends and family.

Working Of Arctos Portable AC Explained.

According to the Arctos Portable AC reviews posted online, it is an air cooler, fan, humidifier, night lamp, and air purifier altogether. All these functions run side by side. Here is how to start using your personal AC.

Take it out of the packing, remove all plastic coverings and find the charging cable in the box.

Find a leveled place with an electric socket nearby and place your Arctos Portable AC on it.

Add the water to fill the water tank.

Plug it into the electric switchboard.

You can now start using your Arctos AC.

Arctos air cooler draws the warm air from the room and processes it inside by passing it through the water curtain and some filters that clean it and add moisture to it. The clean and cool air comes out from its front side, which can be adjusted and customized as per your personal liking. There is no need to use a humidifier when you are using this AC. One round of charging is enough to run almost all day.

Where to Buy Arctos Portable AC? And the Is Price and How To Get A Discount?

The Arctos Portable AC is exclusively available online at its official website www.arctoscooler.com.

The company accepts the orders directly and ensures doorstep delivery to all customers, no matter how many AC they order. The price is set on average so that more and more people can try it. In addition to that, the company is running a promotional price that cuts its cost to less than $100.

Get One Arctos Portable AC for $89.99 only Instead Of $138.45 (35% OFF)

Get Two Arctos Portable AC Units For $179.98 Instead Of $276.89 (35% OFF)

Get Three Arctos Portable AC Units For $201.99 Instead Of $415.34 (51% Off)

Get Four Arctos Portable AC For $246.99 Instead Of $553.78 (55% Off)

If you only need one unit, try the personal cool pack and save up to 35% on actual price. But if the price is your top concern, try buying the bundle packs, allowing you to pay less and get more AC units. This is a limited-time offer, and the company may discontinue or end it at any time.

All orders of Arctos Portable AC come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. Under this offer, you can choose to get a refund or your order value if you do not find this AC true to its promises. The company needs a return parcel in original packing to initiate a refund.

The time required to file for the refund is two months or 60-days that is enough to test this product and decide about it. The refund offer is only applicable if you have purchased your AC from the official website. Devices purchased through unverified sources are not eligible to get a refund.

Here is the address to send the product back.

Ontel Products Corp. 21 Law Drive, Fairfield, NJ 07004

The company has an active customer support line to facilitate all new and existing customers. You can contact the company to clear any confusion or get information about something that is not mentioned on the official website. There are two ways to contact the company, which are as follows.

Phone: 866-955-4574

Email: [email protected]

Frequently Asked Questions About Arctos Portable AC

Do you need to call professional services to install Arctos Portable AC?

Arctos Portable AC comes as one unit that is ready to use without any assembling or installation. You just plug it into an electrical socket and start using it.

When is the right time to change water curtains in Arctos Portable AC?

Arctos Portable AC comes with water curtains that are responsible for adding moisture to the air. Depending upon your usage, the time to change these water curtains is between three to six months. If you use it moderately, it may not need a change throughout summer.

Can you buy Arctos Portable AC from Amazon?

Despite being an online product, Arctos Portable AC is not available at Amazon and Walmart. The only way to get this portable AC is through its official website. The company emphasizes not to buy it from unauthorized sources to save yourself from frauds and scams.

Can you use Arctos Portable AC with your family?

Arctos Portable AC is a personal air cooler that is fit for one person only. It may not be a suitable choice if you have a family of more than two people. Even if you are with a friend or partner, you have to be very close to each other to enjoy its cool air. Because of its small size, it is only fit for one person at a time. Buy a single unit to test it out before you purchase it in bulk.

How should the Arctos be cleaned?

As efficient as this device is, regular cleaning every 30 days is needed to ensure that no dust or dander damages the mechanism. If the user chooses to keep the water curtain in it, they should change that component out at the same frequency.

Will users have to worry about Arctos energy usage?

Not at all. Like many appliances nowadays, this device has a high-efficiency mechanism, employing evaporation technology to eliminate the heat in the room before adding the coldness.

Where do consumers buy the Arctos Portable AC device?

Users can only order this device from the official website. Users that want to get their own cooler will need to order soon because there is a high risk of inventory running out.

Is it safe to run the Arctos Portable AC while sleeping?

Absolutely. This cooler can be run at any time of day, even while the user is sleeping.

How should the Arctos Portable AC be set up?

The device only needs to be plugged in and water poured into the top-fill water tank to start cooling. Users can read through the included user guide for any concerns about the right way to prepare it.

How many people will be comfortably kept cool while the Arctos Portable AC runs?

For each person in a workspace, one Arctos Portable AC should be used. Each person can have their own cooled areas.

How should the Arctos be positioned to get the best results?

Users should put their cooling unit near an open window, but it should be placed on a flat surface to maintain the balance of the water supply.

FINAL VERDICT: Arctos Portable Ac Reviews

As the summer heat approaches, many people are looking forward to overcoming the coming heat. It is helpful to install air conditioning in your home or office, which is not the case in old buildings or even some rental units. When the outdoors becomes too much, consumers need a way to alleviate, and not all solutions are equal.

Instead of adding a fan to move the hot air, consider using a portable air cooler like Arctos. Arctos Portable AC can cool the body in about 30 seconds, which is very suitable for the user’s personal space. Although it can be used as a fan, it is mainly used as an adequate air cooler and humidifier. Arctos coolers can not only use water, but also help cool the air jets and create a refreshing and refreshing environment.

There are very few instructions needed to get the full benefits, and the website even has a 50% discount for a limited time. According to the official website, The device is simple to use, and the relief that it provides users with a way to stop the stress and exhaustion of being out in the hot temperatures. Even consumers that have homes without any air conditioning will notice a major difference.

Designed to run on the desktop, users will mainly feel the coolness of the head and neck, which is already a good start. However, the cool personal area will make users feel relaxed from head to toe. It does not take up too much space and the user must ensure that the basin is kept full of water.

Arctos Portable AC is an appropriate choice if you are a single person who travels a lot or often moves houses for work or fun. It is best to be used indoors and outdoors, but its cooling is much better when used inside a small to medium size room. It is a portable, noise-free, and easy-to-use air cooler.

Not only is it affordable, but also it does not add much of a burden to the monthly electricity bill. It comes in a preassembled form and requires no professional help to configure, install or mount it. These features make Arctos air cooler a popular choice, which explains why the company is running low on stock, although it is fairly new to the market. Visit the official website today to know about the discounts and offers while it is still in stock.

Even if this device contains water, users can set it up anytime, anywhere. Whether at the desk or in the bedroom, all they need to do is connect the USB cable to a nearby power source. It is said that it works well in small or large rooms, and users can even choose from three different settings to provide them with the fan speed they want. In addition, the blinds allow the user to direct the circulating air to wherever needed for the best relief effect.

