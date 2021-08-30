Best Gaming Laptops for Beginners in 2021

Gaming today is like car racing—you do not really stand a chance of winning against your opponents unless you have a good rig. The thing with gaming laptops is that they are expensive, so you are better off buying something that works and then start from there rather than buying expensive ones that you do not know how to use.

Today, we will show you the best gaming laptops that you can buy in 2021, but we will focus on the ones that are great for beginners.

Acer Predator Helios 300

This laptop was released in 2020, but it is still comparable to new releases in 2021 for beginners. It sports a long battery life, which is suitable for people who play with their friends.

Here are the pros of the laptop:

High-end gaming experience with 1080p;

A smooth screen that has no lag; works at 240Hz;

Has room for three storage drives.

One thing you need to know is that this is not great for hardcore gaming the chassis can get toasted if you put too much load on it. The CPU performance is acceptable but not awesome. It is great for simple games, especially if you want to play in casinos like legalne kasyno online Wulkan.

Lenovo Legion Y545

This is a budget laptop, but it does not mean that it has poor quality. What’s great about this model is that it offers a strong gaming performance—not the best but absolutely worth its price.

Here are the pros:

Has an elegant design;

Offers great gaming performance at its price range;

The keyboard is comfortable to use;

Has a high audio quality.

This model of the Lenovo Legion is sold for as low as $999. The processor is made by Intel, and most of them have the i7 family. Beginners will be happy to know that this one has 16GB of memory. It has dedicated memory for the graphics card, and it uses Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15

Gaming laptops are usually thick. They are built that way because manufacturers are cramming a lot of things in the device, such as cooling fans and processors and hard drives. This one, however, is ultra-slim.

Sold at about $2,000, it may sound expensive, but it still definitely belongs to the beginner category. It uses ever-dependable AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and it comes installed with Windows 10. As far as the graphics are concerned, under the sleeve is a GeForce RTX 2060 card.

Here are the pros:

Ample battery life;

Type-C charging support;

240Hz display.

This laptop uses Pantone colour validation, which means that you will get the best out of the graphics experience from the game.

Dell G3 15 Gaming

Yes, Dell is still alive and trying to compete against the other big names out there. So far, this is one of the best gaming laptops they made for beginners. The entire laptop is not even an inch thick. The weight is also acceptable at 5.18 pounds.

Here are the pros:

15-inch gaming screen;

Intel i5-10300H processor;

GTX 1606 Ti graphics card;

512 GB of SSD storage.

The Intel processor does not really bring so much to the table, but as far as beginner gaming goes, this is far beyond what is acceptable. Professional gamers today prefer AMD Ryzen. Most Dell 15 gaming laptops use the ninth generation Intel processor, but they do not deliver a big difference from the eight generation ones.

HP Gaming Pavilion 15-dk0046nr

The last on our list is from a company that seemingly spent many years focusing on office laptops. Today, HP is a formidable gaming laptop provider, and the Pavilion family offers one that is best for beginners.

Here are the pros:

Solid gaming performance at an affordable price;

Chassis and other components do not get toasted; it has several cooling mechanisms;

Long battery life.

One thing that you may not like is the dull display. At its selling price, they have to compromise some stuff. So, while the gaming display is not that awesome, the rig at least does not hang.

At the base price of $799, you will get an Intel i5 CPU. The ram is on the low side at only 8GB, but you will not need any more than that if you are just starting out with your gaming career or hobby. The GPU is Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, plus you get an added 3GB of ram dedicated for the graphics card unit.

The keyboards are responsive and snappy. The display is 1920 by 1080, which means that you will get high-resolution colours and vivid images but not as great as the best laptops that are out in the market today.

As far as audio is concerned, it provides sound loud and clear. There is no distortion whatsoever. The audio system can produce high-quality sound for any type of musical genre.

Gaming computers are like F1 cars for racing. They are the devices where new technologies are tested. If they meet the rigours of gaming, then these new technologies will be sold in the market. For example, new processors and chipsets. If you are just starting out in your gaming hobby or career, you have to get decent rigs, not the most expensive ones. Once you have learned an acceptable variety of gaming skills, you can upgrade your laptop to a better one.