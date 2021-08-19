Bitcoin Up Review – Legit Trading Platform or Scam App?

Cryptocurrency is an exciting market to venture into. Every day, thousands of people earn dollars through trading in crypto. On the one hand, crypto-trading is easy and accessible to everyone. On the other hand, it has some risks. One thing that gets lost in the talk about cryptocurrency is the role that bitcoin trading systems play in the lives of bitcoin traders.

Automatic trading systems are blessings for beginners in the market. They make it easy to learn bitcoin trading and serve as good foundations for those who have no previous knowledge of investing in the market. These trading systems are very accurate, helping people make profits in no time. One such platform is the Bitcoin Up.

About Bitcoin Up

Simply put, Bitcoin Up is a platform for trading in bitcoins. It is a software that allows its users to track the volatility in the cryptocurrency market and benefit from it. A user of Bitcoin Up can develop their own trading strategies and algorithms, which the software then executes automatically on their behalf. The software not evaluates the market trends and prices but can also trade on behalf of the user.

Bitcoin Up is easy to use and understand, making it one of the best tools for beginners. It is a highly reliant tool that can trade automatically based on the user’s preferences. It also allows the choice to trade in other mediums like Forex, other stocks, and raw materials. Users who began their crypto-trading journeys with Bitcoin Up have reported making more money and losing less because of the platform.

Automatic trading platforms can also be understood this way: they function like traders would in a normal market. Except, they are way more reliable, faster, and accurate. Bitcoin Up completes all requests for withdrawal of money in a record 24 hours. It deposits money into the user’s bank account without charging any extra fee. The profit made on the platform is consistent, and it is also secure and encrypted.

Bitcoin Up: How It Works

As mentioned in Laweekly Review here, Bitcoin Up is a bot that trades in cryptocurrency based on set algorithms and strategies, both manually and automatically. It has an accuracy rate of over 97%. It is integrated with an AI bot that uses algorithms to analyze crypto-markets down to the minutest detail. It tracks data based on the latest market news and several other sentimental, fundamental, and even technical markers. This analysis is what allows users to make a profit every time they trade.

Aside from the algorithm, the platform is also one of the easiest to navigate. It eliminates complicated processes to allow users to add or withdraw money quickly. One can use several options like debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets to add money. The registration process is also easy and requires no technical know-how. The platform’s function is to make the trading process as secure, simple, quick, and profitable as possible.

Bitcoin Up: Features

The platform boasts of several amazing features, some of which are as follows:

● Bulletproof Security - Bitcoin Up is committed to securing the private details and transactions of all its users. All the information is encrypted, with a sound protection policy in place for user’s data – from passwords to the details of their transactions.

● Multiple Trading Options - Bitcoin Up is not a platform that intends to limit its users. Although primarily created for trading in bitcoins, the platform also allows users to trade in other mediums and multiple cryptocurrencies like Monero, Ethereum, Ripple, and more.

● Ease of Use – One of the biggest features of this trading platform is how simple it makes the entire trading process, especially for beginners. Everything is super fast, from registration, adding money, making trades, and finally withdrawing money.

● High Accuracy - Compared to manual trading, automated trading systems are much more accurate as they remove chances of human error. Bitcoin Up\m, in particular, boasts of an accuracy rate that is over 97%, allowing users to make consistent trades.

● Incredibly Speedy - Bitcoin Up isn’t just accurate but also incredibly fast. It can sell and buy cryptocurrencies faster than people manually can. When it comes to the trading process, time is of the essence. The faster the trading platform, the less time one loses and the more profit one makes. And Bitcoin Up is one of the fastest in the market.

● High Consistency - Along with being speedy and accurate, another thing that makes Bitcoin Up stand out is how consistent it is. It will not help a user make a profit once, but repeatedly, so that the user keeps returning to it. This platform boasts that its users can make $1000 every single time they trade!

Registration Process

One can access this unique software only after they have registered on the official website of Bitcoin Up and created their account. The steps that need to be followed are:

Step 1 – Signing Up

To do this, one simply needs to fill the registration form on the website’s home page. The registration form asks for details like name, phone number, email address, and a strong password created by the user. After submitting these details, the website verifies the phone number and email address by sending links. After the verification, the user gains access to the website’s demo account.

Step 2 – Using Demo Account

The purpose of a demo account is to familiarise the users with the process and intricacies of trading before they go live and trade with real money. Beginners are advised not to skip this step. New users get $1.50 to begin trading. Although most functions are automatic, beginners can learn how to pick risk levels by going to the ‘Go to demo’ option.

Step 3 – Adding Money

When one has learnt all there is to learn by demo trading. They can move on to the next step – depositing funds in their account. The minimum first deposit to start trading is $250. Users can pick between several modes like debit and credit cards, e-Wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and even wire transfers to deposit money. The funds are reflected in the trader’s account within moments.

Step 4 – Live Trading

As soon as the account has funds, live trading options like number of operations, maximum profit, and stop-loss can be activated. On the right side, there is a red button that can be clicked on to begin trading. One is advised to trade, keeping in mind current market trends and not to put over 10% of their total funds in a single trade.

System of Verification

The Bitcoin Up website is very thorough in conducting checks. To validate and verify a trader’s account and their identity, they will ask for a government ID and valid address proof. This ID verification is done to prevent any chances of financial fraud and money laundering. All existing users on the platform are mandatorily put through these verification checks by AI broker.

Pros of Trading Through Bitcoin Up

Demo trading and live trading features cater to both absolute newbies and experienced traders.

The software is famous for its high consistency, allowing users to make at least $1000 of profit each time they trade.

Its algorithms are quick, reliable, and detailed – they analyze markets to find out profitable trading options for users.

According to Readersdigest.co.uk, the software is fast, reliable, secure, transparent, and highly profitable.

It does not limit users and allows them to trade in multiple cryptocurrencies.

The software is 0.01 seconds faster than all other automatic trading software in the market, allowing for more profits.

Has a robust customer care service in place, with operatives connecting with users whenever they are stuck and need help.

Money withdrawal inquiries are seen to be within 24 hours, and no extra fee is charged for depositing the money in the user’s bank account.

Cons of Trading Through Bitcoin Up

High leverage of bots might become a drawback and cause users to lose money if they don’t strategize well.

Bitcoin Trading: Precautions

Although the market is volatile, trending, transparent, and highly secure, one cannot be too careful about their own money. One must keep the following tips in mind while trading in bitcoins:

Take time to learn the ropes of crypto-trading through demo trading options before jumping into live trading.

No matter how experienced, take time to plan, analyze, and strategize before putting money in new trades.

Withdraw profits after every successful trade.

Conclusion

Bitcoin Up is a legitimate and genuine automatic trading platform. It is fast, accurate, and offers complete reliability and transparency to budding and experienced investors. Features like high accuracy rate, being 0.01 seconds faster than other platforms and having advanced algorithms to deeply analyze crypto-markets set this platform apart from several others in the market. It has a simple registration process., but that does not mean it goes easy on the verification. Users are subjected to a thorough ID check. All of this combined makes Bitcoin Up one of the best trading platforms in the market.