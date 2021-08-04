Buzz B Gone Zap review (Update) – Don’t Buy BuzzBGone Mosquito Zap Till You Read This

My friend was gung ho when she told me about her plans to spend the next weekend at her cousin’s farmhouse, gardening. I was happy for her because I know she has a green thumb. Out of mutual excitement, I also gave her some useful tips on gardening from my limited knowledge base.

But when I met her after the visit, I was shocked to find she had a flare-up on the skin. There were small reddish bumps on several visible parts of the body, including the face. My friend looked disgruntled and I found her itching and scratching the surface of her skin at regular intervals. She then told me how the mosquitoes had played havoc with her plans. Leave alone, gardening, she was unable to catch on sleep too.

My friend is so fond of gardening that she wanted to go back again. But this time armed with a permanent solution to get rid of those creepy and annoying creatures.

What are the Potential Dangers from Mosquitoes?

Mosquitoes are indeed a menace. Because aside from causing several temporary inconveniences, they also carry harmful diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika virus, encephalitis, West Nile Virus, Chikungunya virus, etc.

A bite from a non-infected mosquito may not cause severe sickness, other than allergic reactions in some people, like in the case of my friend. But it is difficult to distinguish between the infected and the non-infected ones. Any mosquito bite thereof is enough to set the alarm bells ringing.

According to the data shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), malaria and dengue infect 330-600 million people per year. Deaths from mosquitoes account for more than 700,000 per year. This number is by far the highest compared to deaths caused by any other creature on the planet.

Commonly Available Insect Repellents and their Harmful Side Effects

The market is inundated with products that promise to give relief from mosquitoes and other insects in a jiffy. These are insect repellents, gels, lotions, incense sticks, coils, liquid vaporizers, sprays, insect zappers, etc.

Most of the mosquito or insect repellents are synthetically made and contain concentrated insecticides. The most effective bug repellents are found to contain an active ingredient called DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide). This substance is said to possess carcinogenic properties.

On the other hand, even the less effective bug repellents also contain pyrethrins which are a pesticide produced from the chrysanthemum flower. Although pyrethrins are non-poisonous they may cause breathing difficulty in some when inhaled in large amounts.

The liquid vaporizers also pose mild to serious health hazards. They contain some harmful ingredients like prallethrin or pyrethroid, which give these repellents their strong fragrance. If you stay in close contact with these vaporizers for a little longer, you may experience respiratory distress, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, stomach irritation, skin problems, etc.

The gels and lotions are no good either. Their effects do not last too long. And the repeated application of these chemical substances on your skin exposes the skin to more toxins. Not to mention the mosquito coils and incense sticks which are a nuisance already with the amount of smoke they generate. It leads to breathing difficulties, allergies and even augments the risk of lung cancer. There is a looming danger from fire too as these coils burn for way too long.

As far as insect zappers are concerned, they do not emit harmful substances or toxins. But most of the devices available in the market are heavy, difficult to install, and are not easy to use.

Our Search for the Right Product

I wanted to help my friend with her research on finding the most favorable solution to her mosquito woes. And after ransacking the Internet for almost two days, we finally came across this fantastic product. This insect-zapping device is designed with some unique features. These features are not only adept at destroying harmful mosquitoes, bugs, and other insects but are also environment-friendly.

What is Buzz B Gone Zap?

The Buzz B Gone Zap is a potent, cylindrical, long-lasting, rechargeable, plug-in electrical device that uses a purple LED (Light Emitting Diode) light to draw insects towards it. When they fly too close to the unit, the insects encounter the electrical coils of the device which trap them and destroy the insects immediately.

This product is also easy to use because of its portability, lightweight, and other user-friendly functionalities. With an impressive combination of light and electricity, this product promises to restore your peace of mind by giving you and your near and dear ones a mosquito-free environment.

Features Of Buzz B Gone Zap

The device is a second-generation innovation model from the company and has been found to be highly effective. This product has the ability to kill dozens of mosquitoes with a simple plug-in.

It is designed with a micro-USB connector and is convenient for both indoors and outdoors. This zapping device comes with a convenient loop on the top. You can either suspend it or place it anywhere as it can stand upright on its own too. The Buzz B-Gone Zap is water-proof. It does not emit smoke or residual hazards and is completely safe and reliable. It ensures coverage up to an area of 40 m.

But what makes the Buzz B-Gone Zap a cut above the rest are some other novel features like a purple LED, a powerful 360-degree suction fan, built-in electrical coils, and many more. Among other features, it contains a dehydrator for drying bugs and a cylinder for keeping the dead insects. This portable device is also incredibly easy to clean.

Benefits of Buzz B-Gone Zap

1. Rechargeable Battery

This bug zapper comes with a USB port, a rechargeable battery, and a micro USB cable. The USB cable is used for charging the battery. But you can take the help of any other USB charger as well, including your phone and car chargers. If you have a power bank handy, you can also use it to power the battery. There are ample sources through which you can recharge this compact, lightweight yet effective, and unimaginably powerful insect-zapping device. The rechargeable facility of this device makes it a favorite with campers, picnickers, hikers, and anyone who is out on a short road trip. Its small size makes it easy to carry this device also to social gatherings, hospitals, etc. It is safe for use among expecting mothers too. The power consumption of this device is significantly low which makes it environmentally friendly as well.

2. Purple-Led Light

Powered by a 360-degree field ultraviolet light technology, this product uses a purple LED to lure flying insects. As the insects come near the device, the built-in electric coils kill the annoying little demons.

Studies have shown that UV light attracts mosquitoes, flies, gnats, and other flying insects because they tend to associate different sources of light with organisms. The insects fly towards them assuming these sources of light to be their next meal. Research has shown that insects also fly towards visible light as the purple LED used in this device.

Visible light aids in the navigation of insects. They use light from the sun and the moon to chart their courses. But when they see artificial sources of light they become utterly confused. Assuming them to be the sun or the moon they fly towards these lights and in the process lose their way around.

This revolutionary device uses the same theory to derail the navigation system of these insects.

3. No Toxins or Harmful Chemicals/Ingredients

This insect-zapping apparatus is 100% safe as it does not contain any toxins or harmful chemicals. It uses electricity and purple LED light to zap and kill insects. The built-in cylinder can hold numerous dead insects inside it. But the device does not release any toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. It is safe for both children and pets.

4. Lightweight and handy

Unlike other bug zappers, this innovative product marks a departure from the bulky, expansive and traditional bug zapping units available in the market. This zapper is lightweight, stylish, sleek, and portable. You only need to slide it inside your pocket or bag and carry it wherever you want to go. The flexibility of this device makes it a popular choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

It comes with a fabric loop that allows you to suspend it from a convenient place. At home, you can keep it on your bedside table, in a corner of your study or laptop table, or even under the sofa or on the balcony. You can freely carry the machine while going on a vacation. If your children or pets come in contact with the device, there is nothing to worry about since it is absolutely harmless.

5. Easy Installation

The Buzz B-Gone Zap is surprisingly easy to install, use and maintain, unlike other bug zappers. It takes almost nothing. You only need to plug it into any available socket and switch it on. Also, for cleaning the Buzz B-Gone Zap and keeping it in top condition, you don’t need to move mountains. Once you know the pile of charred insects inside the cylinder has accumulated in sufficient numbers, open the zapper halfway and get rid of those pesky creatures.

After emptying the mosquitoes, use the cleaning brush that comes with the device to remove the residual debris from the electric coils. This small and effortless practice will not only improve the performance of the machine but also give you long-lasting results in the future.

6. Say Goodbye to All Kinds of Flying Insects in Your Surroundings

Unlike other insect-zapping machines (bug zappers) which mostly fail to kill the female mosquitoes (the ones that bite), the buzz b-gone zapper very efficiently targets all kinds of mosquitoes and kills them. And not only mosquitoes. It kills all kinds of harmful insects hovering in your neighborhood. Its powerful UV light and the suction fan work in inimitable coordination to ensure the annoying insects meet their end sooner than later.

7. Noiseless

The absence of any noise is another unique feature of the buzz b-gone zap that makes it the go-to option for most people. This is in contrast to the noise that most electrical devices generate which makes people wary about buying them. But on the other hand, when you plug this device into a power source, it operates noiselessly. This makes it easy to keep the device close to you even while you are sleeping.

8. High-Quality Material

The product is made of durable and very high-quality material. This fact has been corroborated by customers in the reviews published on the company’s website.

How Does BuzzBGone Zap Work

As the insects approach the device, it uses a 360-degree suction fan to catch the pests. However, if you think this fan is going to make a lot of noise you are completely wrong. This fan is powerful but noiseless. The insects are sucked in by the whirling force of the suction fan and transported to a holding room. This is like a dungeon from which they cannot find an escape route.

Like humans, insects also need water to survive. This device houses a built-in dehydrator that completely deprives these creatures of water and kills the captured insects one by one.

How to Start Operating the Device?

Whether young or old, setting up the Buzz B-Gone Zap will be a cakewalk.

Let us look at the steps involved:

When the package arrives, you will find two items inside it, the device and the micro USB cable.

Connect the power cable to the device and plug it into any available power source.

As soon as the Buzz B-Gone Zap starts charging, the indicator light turns red.

Once the battery is 100% charged, the indicator light turns orange.

Now, remove the device from the socket and press the rotary switch on top.

The purple ultraviolet light will illuminate followed by a ‘click’ noise.

You know the device is now powered into action.

Place the device at a location that you think is a hotbed of insects and enjoy your time free from the menacing mosquito bites and their cacophony.

Keep the device running for a minimum of two hours to get the best results.

The device has a battery life of three-six hours.

The battery charging time is four hours.

Does Buzz B Gone actually work?

Even after reading all the good things about a product, customers still have their reservations. And this is quite natural, given how innocent people are deceived easily and unsuspectingly by fraudulent business houses. So doubts regarding the effectiveness of this zapping device which is a fairly new product are bound to be raised.

The reviews available so far, however, indicate that this insect-zapping device is worth giving a shot at and investing your money in. The customers who have used the product seem to be raving about its benefits.

Let us See What Some Customers Have to Say

A lady claims that the product has given her dog much-needed protection from the creepy mosquitoes. The animal used to frequently fall prey to the whims of those blood-sucking and disease-causing insects giving both the woman and her dog a tough time. But this device exceeded her expectations. Her pet can now roam about freely without her having to worry about its safety.

A man claims that the technology which this device uses is the same as the one used in restaurant patio systems. But that costs a huge amount of money. So to be able to use a device equipped with the same technology at home and at a price well within his budget is something he is extremely happy about. After onboarding this item, he can now keep his windows open at night and both he and his wife can enjoy a good night’s sleep.

There is another customer who was apprehensive about purchasing the product after seeing the advertisement. He could not believe the product would live up to its claims because they perhaps seemed a little too far-fetched for him. But after purchasing the product he is satisfied as it has delivered on his expectations to the fullest. He is especially happy about this product’s fast charging facility. His wife can now enjoy her drinks outside in the backyard peacefully.

We can safely say that this device is a wonderful, high-end, and fashionable product. Because it is indeed effective in eliminating bothersome insects and bugs from your vicinity, irrespective of where you are. It is hassle-free, easy to use, and free from hazardous substances.

This device enjoys a rating of 4.8 on the official website of the seller.

Buzz B Gone Zap Consumer Reviews.

Though Buzz B-Gone Zap is relatively new, it has gathered lots of reviews on the official website. These reviews have been put there by their satisfied users. You should note that, other than their official site we couldn’t find other testimonials else where on the web.

Here are the customer reviews;

“I just got this, so this isn’t a long-term or reliable analysis. Very effective; the continuous zapping and killing starts at nightfall and continues until morning. And we live in Phoenix, a city where airborne bugs are rare. The killing is indiscriminate, which is an unexpected aspect that is evident in retrospect. Not only the dreaded mosquitos but all kinds of bugs, both bad and good, are mercilessly slaughtered. In the morning, there was a lot of cleaning to do because bug pieces were all over the place in and around the machine. Quite easy to set up and seems to be durable enough to last. This zapper is fantastic!!!!” (Joel P. · Portland, OR)

“I was doubtful that this device would operate, but I must admit that it has exceeded my expectations. It charges quickly and stays charged during the evening. My wife and I can now enjoy our drinks in the backyard without being chased into the house by mosquitoes! We’re getting a lot more out of our summer now.” (Gary E- Omaha, NE.)

“Last Spring was exceptionally warm and sunny. Mosquitoes were in full effect, making time on the patio even less pleasurable. I was doubtful that this insect zapper would work, but it does a fantastic job of keeping pests at bay while we’re outside having fun. It’s also very compact and easy to carry about.” (Alan H. · Baltimore, MD)

“I knew Buzz B-Gone was the real deal as soon as I read the testimonials. It uses the same technology as the commercial bug zappers that cost thousands of dollars and are found on restaurant patios. Since we sleep with the windows open, I installed one in each of our bedrooms. I even take one outside while we’re having a barbeque. It repels ALL mosquitos while also attracting flies and other pesky insects!” (Mark P. Los Angeles, CA.)

“My summer is coming to an end. I understand that mosquito bites are a pain in the neck. They were worse for me, though. The bites cause an allergic reaction in me, which causes excruciating scratching and swelling. I tried a few salves and lotions, but they were much more irritating to my skin than mosquito bites! Buzz B-Gone, thank you so much! Instead of being cooped up inside like a prisoner, I can appreciate the evening outdoors.” (Brooke K. – Detroit, MI)

“Wow!”. This arrived today, and we’ve had it plugged in for around 3 hours; I’m guessing it’s already electrocuted 1,000+ bugs! I would award this 5 stars if it weren’t for the fact that the cord is only 4 feet long (which I was aware of when I purchased it), but it should be longer for outdoor use. This setting is currently on the grill, but I plan to hang it at some point. Though I had my doubts at first, this product is extremely effective. (John K. Los Angeles, CA.)

Where to Purchase the Buzz B-Gone Zap?

Beware of duplicates. Always remember to purchase the product from the official website as mentioned above. The sole rights of marketing and selling the product lies only with the seller as of now. So anyone claiming to sell this product other than the seller is bound to be an imposter.

You can buy one or more products depending on your needs. And when you buy multiple products, you automatically become eligible for discounts.

For the latest prices and offers, you can check out their official website.

Where Is Buzz B Gone Manufactured?

This item is manufactured and sold by an e-commerce company called Prestige Alliance Limited registered in Clifton, New Jersey.

Prestige Alliance Limited

48 Bi-State Plaza #617

Old Tappan, NJ 07675

You can contact the company via the following phone lines;

US & Canada (Toll Free): 855 7920 194

Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5674

United Kingdom & Ireland:03308 180836

How much is a buzz B Gone?

One Buzz B-Gone zap costs $39.99 however if you buy more than one, you qualify for bigger and better discounts.

Can I Get a Refund on the Buzz B-Gone Zap? – Buzz B Gone Zap Refund Policy

There is a 30-day Money-Back Guarantee offered on the product. But it is only applicable if the customer has not used the product or opened the package. You should note that you’re responsible for paying for the return shipping should you decide to return your product. Here is an excerpt from the official website on the matter.

“You will be responsible for paying for your own shipping costs for returning your item. We advise you to return it in the same package you received it in.

You should consider using a trackable shipping service or purchasing shipping insurance. We don’t guarantee that we will receive your returned item.

For more information please visit our Terms & Conditions in the footer of the checkout page.”

Buzz B-Gone Frequently Asked Questions

How much area does the zapping device cover?

The device is small and covers an area of 40 m. If your space is large you may require multiple machines.

How does the machine destroy the bugs?

The machine uses purple LED light to draw the insects near it and then kills them using the built-in electric coils.

How safe is the product for pets and children?

It is absolutely safe for pets and children. It comes with a rechargeable battery which powers the device. This device does not use any pesticides or chemicals.

How do you maintain the device?

It is very easy to maintain the device. You only need to use the brush that comes with the package to clean the electric coils off the dead mosquitoes and some debris.

Does the machine give out any foul smell?

The machine is odorless. But if the pile of dead mosquitoes stays in the cylinder for too long, it may smell bad. So it is advisable you empty the reservoir of the dead insects from time to time to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Returns and Refunds – How do I return my Buzz B Gone Zap?

The following excerpt is gotten from the buzz b gone official website on how to return your device in the situation that you are not happy with the purchase.

“If you are not 100% satisfied with your product you may return back to us at your own shipping expense for a full refund of the product.

If you are looking to return your product, please reach out to us via live chat, email or by phone, see contact information below, and we will be able to provide you with the return instructions. For more details please visit our Terms & Conditions in the footer of the checkout page.”

Are there any useful tips to extract the maximum benefits out of the device?

If you already know which are the hotspots of insects, keep the device there for a minimum of two hours. After placing it at the desired location, reduce the ambient light in the background. In case of too many lights, the insects might get confused and fail to travel close to the device.

Conclusion

After going through all the reviews, it seems quite likely that this is the product that will revolutionize your experiences with insect-zapping devices. Gone are the days, when you had to postpone your camping tours out of the fear of being invaded by hordes of poisonous mosquitoes at the camp yard. Or even the simple idea of spending your evenings in the well-manicured backyard of your house seemed like a distant dream.

But with this product, your fun is once again back on track. This innovative, simple device will keep the bloodsuckers away from attacking you. And being chemical-free will also ensure health and happiness all around. Click the link below if you’d like to purchase Buzz B-Gone Zap from the official website

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Affiliate Disclosure:

