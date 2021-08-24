Candyman 2021 free streaming: Where to watch online at home?

We’ve been waiting for the Candyman revival for a little over a year. It was supposed to come out in June 2020; the pandemic threw a wrench into that plan, postponing the long-awaited return of the horror icon. But based on the initial buzz and reactions, the delay will have been worth it.

The movie, which is brought to us by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, was co-written by Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta—who also directed the film—is a direct sequel to the original Candyman from 1992. It takes us back to the Cabrini-Green Housing Projects, now torn down and gentrified into upper-class condos. But the legend and presence of Candyman still festers and thrives in some people’s memories.

Here is everything we know so far about Candyman, which hits theaters nationwide on August 27.

Candyman 2021: When will the Movie be Released?

There’s good news! Fans who have been anticipating the debut of Candyman for a long time will not have to wait much longer, as the film has been given an official release date of August 27, 2021. The film was supposed to be released in September, but it was put back to October 16, 2020, and then it was further postponed, and with the pandemic approaching, the film never really made it to theatres last year.

Despite DaCosta’s desire to extend the film until theatres reopen, Universal chose to distribute the film directly to streaming platforms during the pandemic. On Twitter, DaCosta responded to the delay by saying: “We produced Candyman so that it could be seen in theatres. There’s a reason the film isn’t just a movie. It’s about communities and narratives – how they build each other Together, we’ve been through sadness and joy. As well as trials and victories, we’ve also suffered.

Candyman is expected to get a theatrical release, but there’s a chance it’ll also be available on VOD since Universal has struck a deal with theatre chains to allow them to broadcast the film on VOD as well.

How to Watch Candyman 2021?

You can try saying his name on your screens five times, or we can tell you where to watch Candyman. Now the wait is over; Candyman is ready to get on your screens. Candyman is presented by Universal Pictures, which has its streaming service, peacock. They also air their projects on HBO Max. Candyman will be streaming on Hulu as well. Amazon prime has the last Candyman film on their site, so this part is also likely to be streamed for amazon prime video users.

Is Candyman on Netflix?

Yes! The horror film Candyman is currently streaming on Netflix. With the release of the trailer for the sequel today, this is the perfect time to watch it. And if you don’t have Netflix, you can also buy or rent the film on iTunes, Vudu, YouTube or wherever you purchase digital content.

And when you’re done with that, you can also watch the second Candyman movie, Candyman 2: Farewell to the Flesh, for free on Amazon Prime Video. Enjoy never sleeping again!

Candyman 2021: What to Expect from the Plotline

The sequel events of the original 1992 film are believed to be included in the future film. Anthony McCoy, who was kidnapped by Candyman when he was a baby, is claimed to be the plot’s focus. Following that, all of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood’s housing complexes were demolished and replaced with luxurious homes, but the neighborhood remains haunted by a ghostly killer.

Candyman 2021: Who are the Appearing Casting Members for the Movie

Candyman movie is said to include some famous casting faces, including stars like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for the role as Anthony McCoy, Teyonah Parris for the role as Brianna Cartwright, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett for the role as Troy Cartwright. Colman Domingo for the role as William Burke, Tony Todd for the role as Daniel Robitaille aka Candyman, Vanessa Estelle Williams for Anne-Marie McCoy, Rebecca Spence for Finley Stephens, and Cassi Kramer for the role as Helen Lyle.