We have seen the summer tournaments pass by successfully. The EUROs and the Copa America were full of bubbling energy, hot action, and euphoria. Italy won the European continental title.

Chiesa, Jorginho, and Bonucci were instrumental in helping the Italians. Messi also finally sealed an international trophy with his national team. Now, we can now set our sights on the preseason highlights.

This period is a time for players to warm up and prepare for the upcoming season. New stars like Memphis Depay, Sergio Ramos, and Sergio Aguero are using the preseason to set down in their new teams.

Some unexpected unpopular players have been delivering stellar performances in this preliminary section of the season.

In this write-up, we will focus on Manchester United and Chelsea’s best players so far. We will examine their prospects. Let’s go!

Top High Performers of the 2021-22 Preseason

Manchester United

Manchester United has played three games so far. They have one more to go against Everton at Old Trafford. The time for experimentation is up. Most of the team’s star players should be back from vacation to feature in the match.

Some players got their chance to play and ended up on loan to other clubs. Let us have a look at some players that could find themselves in Ole Gunner’s plans.

Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elaga is unarguably Manchester United’s best player of the preseason. With the outlook of things, he might clinch a spot in Man United’s first team. He has pace, acceleration, and immense strength.

His features will be ideal for Manchester United’s attack. Ole Gunnar Solkjaer seems to be really impressed with his performance. Bryan Robson also made good comments about him.

He has hit two goals so far. Manchester United’s winger Marcus Rashford has undergone shoulder surgery. This might be Anthony Elanga’s chance.

Shola Shoretire

Shola Sholetire has impressed us a lot with the little opportunity he had. The 17-year-old is really good for his age. His fast passing, sublime technique, and composure look very great.

He provided assists for Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri. Who knows? This young chap might get his chance in Man United’s first team this season. Most of the fans will be excited to see that.

Tom Heaton

Tom Heaton has proved himself in the few games that he featured for the Reds. Goalkeepers don’t really get big opportunities to prove their talent. Tom Heaton might only be an extra goalie this season.

If any other goalkeeper leaves, Tom Heaton could get his chance as the second-choice goalie. If the stars align, he might get a first-team appearance in the FA cup or the EFL cup.

Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira? Yes, you heard that name right. You weren’t expecting that name on this list. Pereira was a write-off over the last few seasons. The Brazilian has a fairly decent preseason.

He scored a superb goal against Brentford. He has produced a little spark of brilliance that gives some hope for his future at the club. Although that seems highly unlikely.

Well, it might be a win-win situation for Andreas Pereira. If some Manchester United players are unfit at the beginning of the season, he might get his chance. On the other hand, other teams might be attracted to steal him from the club.

Chelsea

Chelsea has one more preseason game to go as well. They had impressive victories over Bournemouth, Arsenal, and The Champions of Europe will begin their season with the Super cup game against Villareal.

Some of the team’s stars like Reece James, Thiago Silva, and Ben Chilwell have joined the training. Let us examine some players that could burst into Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Dujon Sterling

Dujon Sterling might not be a familiar name to people who aren’t Chelsea fans. This right-back has another Chelsea youngster that spent a large fraction of last season injured.

During Antonio Conte’s era, he almost competed with Victor Moses for a first-team spot. Recently, the club has entered into a discussion with him over signing a new deal.

His prime ambition with this contract is to break into Chelsea’s first team. Chelsea fans are singing the praises of the former Coventry City loanee on social media.

He can keep his hopes high for a place in Chelsea's starting lineup.

Hakim Ziyech

Thomas Tuchel used Hakim Ziyech extensively last season. However, AC Milan seems to be tempting him with a move away from the club.

The Moroccan had a good time in Chelsea’s pre-season campaign. With his performance, all those transfer talks will have to die down.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has had a decent preseason so far. This fellow was especially prominent in Chelsea’s win over Arsenal. Loftus-Cheek was a regular starter during Maurizio Sarri’s campaign.

It is unfortunate that he suffered a bad Achilles injury that kept him out for months. He has been a midfielder at the club since his youth. Thomas Tuchel has made the statement “he can even do more.” on Loftus-Cheek’s preseason performance.

The Blues coach also encouraged the Englishman to try to fight his way into the team. This star man can add more depth to Chelsea’s squad.

Conclusion

The preseason period is meant for players to warm themselves towards a fresh season. The players in the list above have proven themselves. Let’s just hope that their coaches consider them for first-team positions.

All the leagues will soon resume in full force. We are bracing up for hot action. If you are interested in sports betting, start paying attention to the early odds for teams. There is a lot of fun to enjoy.