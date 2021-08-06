Final Days of Summer Olympics 2021 Live Streaming All Events TV Channels

  • 3:21 pm
We are heading over to the closing days fo Summer Olympics 2021. Check all day’s events for Summer Olympics 2021. NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel and NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock Live Stream Channels Guide! How To Watch Olympics Online? Summer Olympics Todays Events Live Stream Schedule: Check all options to listen or watch Summer Olympics live streaming officially for free on NBC in the United States and other countries. One of the biggest sporting events in Tokyo Stadium, Japan takes place on Friday, July 23, 2021. Let’s see below all streams Tokyo Summer Olympics live where and how to watch free from any location.75410.0. 

Watch Summer Olympics 2021 Officially Live Stream Online 

NBCUniversal’s Peacock provide trial subscription to watch Tokyo Olympics 2021 in the United States . Finally, Summer Olympics 2021 starts on 23rd July 2021. Guide to Summer Olympics 2021 Opening Ceremony: Olympic Stadium, Tokyo is all set and ready for the biggest sports event. The Olympics will be the most viewed online event of all time. Millions of people waiting for this.  

What is the Schedule for Summer Olympics 2021? 

Event Olympics 2021 
Hosts Tokyo Stadium, Japan 
Date 23rd July 2021 
Time 20:00 – 23:00 JST 
Live Stream Watch Here 

Here is a full guide on how to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics live stream event online. Get Olympics 2021 broadcast details. 

>>>Guide To Watch Summer Olympics Live Stream 2021 Officially! 

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG) gave the first report of preparations in December 2017, with the release of the “Basic Policy” document for the Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. The document was based upon feedback from experts and opinions of the Japanese public and includes the foundational elements for the positioning and overall concept of the four ceremonies. The Olympic is to introduce the themes and concepts of the 4 ceremonies, including peace, coexistence, reconstruction, the future, Japan and Tokyo, the athletes and involvement. 

Get a full guide to watch Olympics Officially here. 

The Olympics is set to be about four hours long. The event will begin at 7 a.m. ET and will run until 11 a.m. ET. In Tokyo, the event will run from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. local time. 

When is Summer Olympics 2021? Date, Start Time? 

The Olympics 2021 will officially kick off the international competition at the Japan National Stadium on Friday 23rd July 2021 at 12pm UK time. 

Summer Olympics 2021 live stream 

The BBC and Eurosport have the rights to broadcast the Olympics this year. 

Watch Here: Summer Olympics Live Officially 

As well as being broadcast live on BBC One, the will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with extra coverage on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website. 

The will also be available to view on Eurosport. You can add a Eurosport subscription to your Sky, BT or Virgin contract, or get access to the Eurosport Player direct for £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year. 

How to Watch Olympic 2021 on NBC? 

The 2021 Olympic a re scheduled to be shown on NBC. The Olympic Games has an agreement with NBC to showcase the games. This agreement has been in place for a while. NBC also has an Olympic website that frequently updates information about the games. This website can be accessed at https://www.nbcolympics.com/. 

Twitter also has an agreement in place to keep Olympic fans updated about the games. Online cable streaming services and NBC apps can be used to see the games as well. Keep in mind that more platforms could be added for viewing the games. 

NBC has stated on their NBC Olympics website that they do not have a completed schedule of the games. So, this information is subject to change. Right now, the games are expected to continue. However, if COVID doesn’t improve or if something else happens; the games could be permanently canceled. 

How to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics Live Streaming 2021 On BBC and NBC? 

There will be widespread TV and online coverage of the. We will have details on which TV channels you can watch on in different countries around the world, as well as a live online stream so you can watch the webcast feed of the full event live. 

NBC will be holding coverage of Tokyo 2021 here: 

In the UK, full coverage is generally provided by the BBC, which you can watch live on the online webcast streaming here: 

How to watch Summer Olympics live stream officially online 2021? 

The Olympics 2021 can be streamed online on the match day that is 23 July 2021 via NBC and VPN’s from rare Countries. However, a few live streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the event completely free, but Somebody will be locked behind a paywall. You’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams. 

Olympic logo at Odaiba area.Open water swimming and triathlon are planned for this area.

How to watch Tokyo Summer Olympics live stream in the US 2021? 

NBC Universal is the owner of live TV broadcast for the 2021 Summer Olympics in the United States of America. If you are subscribed to NBC Sports, or other NBC Universal channels, such as Telemundo, the Spanish-language sports channel and other similar channels. 

NBC has yet promised that “Tokyo Olympic programming will be available across the networks of NBCUniversal,” which include USA Network, CNBC and the NBC Sports Network. You can check back at the NBC Olympics online viewing guide as the Games draw closer to get specifics on which sports will be shown on which networks. 

How to watch the Olympics on Peacock 

In June, the NBC streaming service Peacock announced it would also be offering live, streaming coverage of sports like track and field and men’s and women’s gymnastics. Peacock will also offer live men’s basketball coverage on its paid Peacock Premium platform. (Read below at “How to Watch the Olympics for free” to learn more.) 

How to watch Summer Olympics Live 2021 in UK 

BBC Eurosport is the official broadcaster of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for its viewers in the United Kingdom. BBC Eurosport subscribers can view the live TV broadcast on their TV sets at home in the UK. 

How to stream Summer Olympics online in Canada 

Price: 10 CAD and up 

Sportsnet in Canada also holds broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Sportsnet offers two subscription plans: SN Now (20 CAD/month) and SN Now+ (7-Day Pass for 10 CAD, monthly subscription for 28 CAD/month, or Annual Pass for 20.83 CAD/month). 

How to Watch Summer Olympics Live From Anywhere? 

If your country does not have any official channels listed to watch Summer Olympics 2021 , Just go fro some best VPNs and unlock the stream. 

The available options for live streaming Summer Olympics 2021 include: 

  • DAZN. 
  • ESPN+ 
  • Hulu + Live TV. 
  • Sling TV. 
  • YouTube TV. 
  • Sony LIV. 
  • NBC 
  • Reddit for discussions. 

What Channel Stream is Summer Olympics 2021? 

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels. 

  • Armenia: APMTV 
  • Asia: Dentsu 
  • Australia: Seven Network 
  • Austria: ORF 
  • Belarus: Belteleradio 
  • Belgium: VRT 
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT 
  • Brazil: Grupo Globo 
  • Bulgaria: BNT 
  • Canada: CBC/Radio-Canada Sportsnet TSN TLN 
  • Caribbean: International Media Content Ltd. SportsMax 
  • China: CCTV 
  • Croatia: HRT 
  • Czech Republic: ČT 
  • Denmark: DR 
  • Estonia: Eesti Meedia 
  • Europe: Discovery Communications Eurosport 
  • Finland: Yle 
  • France: France Télévisions Canal+ 
  • Georgia: GPB 
  • Germany: ARD ZDF 
  • Greece: ERT 
  • Hungary: MTVA 
  • Iceland: RÚV 
  • Indian subcontinent: Sony Pictures Networks 
  • Ireland: RTÉ 
  • Japan: Japan Consortium 
  • Kosovo: RTK 
  • Latin America: América Móvil 
  • Latvia: LTV 
  • Lithuania: TV3 
  • Luxembourg: RTL 
  • Macedonia: MRT 
  • MENA: beIN Sports 
  • Montenegro: RTCG 
  • Netherlands: NOS 
  • New Zealand: Sky Television 
  • North Korea: SBS 
  • Norway: TVNorge 
  • Oceania[iii]: Sky Television 
  • Poland: TVP 
  • Portugal: RTPRomania: TVR 
  • Singapore: Mediacorp 
  • Slovakia: RTVS 
  • Slovenia: RTV 
  • South Africa: SABC SuperSport 
  • South Korea: SBS 
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: Kwesé Sports 
  • Sweden: Kanal 5 
  • Switzerland: SRG SSR 
  • Ukraine UA: PBC 
  • United Kingdom: BBC/Eurosport 
  • United States: NBCUniversal 

Can i watch Summer Olympics live stream on Reddit And other social media? 

No, You can’t watch Summer Olympics through Reddit. Social media platforms won’t stream Summer Olympics officially. Don’t go for illegal streams from Reddit and other social medias. 

Well, you can use the social media mentioned here below to enjoy the live streaming discussions: 

  • Reddit 
  • Facebook 
  • Instagram 
  • Twitter 
  • Youtube 

Well, now we’ve known the name. You need to have an account on any of these social media. If you’ve all these accounts, then go for the research and get better options. Let’s know how you can use these social media for better access and result in detail. 

More Streaming Options for Olympics 2021 Events 

There is a large variety of choices when it comes to trustfully subscribing to an online media streaming service provider. Here is a trusted list to subscribe and watch the Olympics online: 

United States 

NBC Universal has acquired the official rights to broadcast the Summer Olympics 2021 live for TV viewers across the US. If you are a subscriber to NBC, contact the service provider to learn the offers and rates to view the incredible event live from the comfort of your home. 

China 

CCTV the state-owned TV network has gained the official rights to air the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games all across mainland China and its territories. Viewers in China can tune to CCTV and watch the numerous events being played live on their TV sets. 

Russia 

Match TV, a popular Russia-based free-to-air sports TV channel is in line to get the rights to transmit the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics in real-time for the millions of viewers in the country. Match TV subscribers will be able to enjoy watching the Summer Olympics easily with Match TV. 

Full Tokyo 2020 Olympics Schedule for 2021 

Sport Discipline Dates 
Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) 
Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) 
Archery   July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday) 
Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Badminton   July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday) 
Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) 
Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) 
Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday) 
Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Boxing   July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday) 
Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) 
BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday) 
Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday) 
Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) 
Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday) 
Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) 
Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Fencing   July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) 
Football   July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Golf   July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday) 
Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday) 
Handball   July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
Hockey   July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday) 
Judo   July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday) 
Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday) 
Modern Pentathlon   August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Rowing   July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) 
Rugby   July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday) 
Sailing   July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday) 
Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday) 
Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) 
Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) 
  Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday) 
Sport Climbing   August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday) 
Surfing   July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday) 
Table Tennis   July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday) 
Taekwondo   July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) 
Tennis   July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) 
Triathlon   July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) 
Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday) 
Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) 
  • Friday, July 23 9 p.m. EDT: Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. 
  • Saturday, July 24, 8:30 p.m. EDT: Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. 
  • Monday, July 26, 6 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. 
  • Tuesday, July 27, 6:45 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the women’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. 
  • Wednesday, July 28, 6:15 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. 
  • Thursday, July 29, 6:50 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. 
  • Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse. 
  • Monday, August 2, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault. 
  • Tuesday, August 3, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on balance beam, while the men compete on parallel bars and high bar. 

ARE FANS ALLOWED INTO THE Olympics AT TOKYO 2021? 

At this stage, it appears that fans will be allowed at the. 

Due to the virus, crowds will be capped at either 50 per-cent or a maximum of 10,000 people for the entire Tokyo Games across all events – but it will be much smaller for the . 

The stadium holds up to 80,000 people, but it will only be able to hold the maximum of 10,000. 

Compared to other Olympics Opening Ceremony, it’s going to look seriously empty. 

Words from NBC 

“I think became very clear that it will be an incredibly moving moment in sports and in the world when the world comes together,” NBC Olympics executive producer and president Molly Solomon told the AP. “We recognized we had to make our production plans be equal to the challenge of these unprecedented challenging times. And that meant a live and an enhanced primetime broadcast where most of the folks will gather to watch it.” 

ET Timings for Summer Olympics 2021 with Dates 

Tuesday, July 20 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Softball Japan vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. NBCSN 
Softball U.S. vs. Italy 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN 

Wednesday, July 21 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Softball Mexico vs. Canada 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN 
Women’s Soccer Great Britain vs. Chile 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Soccer China vs. Brazil 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN 
Women’s Soccer U.S. vs. Sweden 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. USA 
Women’s Soccer Japan vs. Canada 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Women’s Soccer Netherlands vs. Zambia 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Soccer Australia vs. New Zealand 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA 
Softball U.S. vs. Canada 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. NBCSN 
Softball Japan vs. Mexico 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBCSN 

Thursday, July 22 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Softball Italy vs. Australia 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Soccer Egypt vs. Spain 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Men’s Soccer Mexico vs. France 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Men’s Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Soccer Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Men’s Soccer Argentina vs. Australia 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Men’s Soccer Japan vs. South Africa 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Soccer Brazil vs. Germany 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA 
Men’s Soccer Honduras vs. Romania 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Rowing Qualifying Heats 7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m. NBCSN 

Friday, July 23 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Opening Ceremony — 6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBC 
Rowing Qualifying Heat & Repechages 7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Cycling Men’s Road Race 7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBCSN 

Saturday, July 24 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Softball U.S. vs. Mexico 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Archery Mixed Team Final 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Women’s Soccer Sweden vs. Australia 2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Cycling Men’s Road Race 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA 
Basketball Men’s 3×3 2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA 
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. France 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Women’s Soccer U.S. vs. New Zealand 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. France 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Skateboarding Men’s Street Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Basketball Men’s 3×3 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Skateboarding Men’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Cycling Women’s Round Race 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Softball U.S. vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Skateboarding Men’s Street Qualifying 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 1 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 

Sunday, July 25 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Diving Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Archery Women’s Team Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s/Women’s first-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Cycling Women’s Road Race 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA 
Women’s 3×3 Basketball U.S. vs. Romania 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. USA 
Men’s Soccer Brazil vs. Ivory Coast 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Gymnastics Women’s Qualifying 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Men’s Basketball U.S. vs. France 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Men’s Soccer Australia vs. Spain 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC 
Women’s 3×3 Basketball U.S. vs. Taiwan 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. NBC 
Men’s Soccer Japan vs. Mexico 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN 
Triathlon Men’s Final 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA 
Triathlon Men’s Final 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. NBC 
Skateboarding Women’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Rugby Men’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Skateboarding Women’s Street Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Men’s Basketball Argentina vs. Slovenia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Softball U.S. vs. Japan 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. USA 
Swimming Finals 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Tennis Men’s/Women’s second-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Basketball 3×3 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. China 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Skateboarding Women’s Street Final 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 

Monday, July 26 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Men’s Basketball Argentina vs. Slovenia 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Shooting Skeet Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Archery Men’s Team Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s/Women’s second-round singles, doubles 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. China 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Diving Men’s Synchronized Platform Final 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Canoe Slalom Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Rugby Men’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Basketball 3×3 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Men’s Volleyball Brazil vs. Argentina 2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Fencing Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Gymnastics Men’s Team Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Triathlon Women’s Final 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. CNBC 
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. South Africa 8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m. CNBC 
Swimming Finals 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Tennis Men’s Round 2 singles, doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Round 3 singles, Round 2 doubles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Rugby Men’s Qualifying Round 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC 
Fencing Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals 10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m. CNBC 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA 
Softball Bronze Medal Game 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. Nigeria 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA 

Tuesday, July 27 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Diving Women’s Synchronized Platform Final 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA 
Slalom Canoeing Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN 
Rugby Men’s Quarterfinal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN 
Tennis Men’s Singles, Round 2 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Singles, Round 3 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. Nigeria 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Cycling Women’s Mountain Bike 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
3×3 Basketball Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Women’s Soccer U.S. vs. Australia 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Gymnastics Women’s Gymnastics Team Final 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Softball Final 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Table Tennis Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Tunisia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Slalom Canoeing Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Rowing Finals and Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Cycling Women’s Time Trial 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Cycling Men’s Time Trial 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s Third-round singles 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Mixed Doubles, First Round 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Slalom Canoeing Qualifying 12 a.m. – 2 a.m NBC 
Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Hungary 12 a.m. – 2 a.m NBC 

Wednesday, July 28 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Men’s Basketball U.S. vs. Iran 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock 
Cycling Men’s Individual Time Trial 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s Singles, Third Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’s Doubles, Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Mixed, First Round 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Slalom Canoeing Qualifying 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
Women’s Basketball 3×3 Semifinal 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
Rugby Men’s Bronze Medal and Final 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
Men’s Basketball 3×3 Semfinal 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
3×3 Basketball Finals 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
Men’s Volleyball Brazil vs. Taiwan 2 a.m. – 12 p.m. USA 
Men’s Soccer Germany vs. Ivory Coast 4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Soccer Romania vs. New Zealand 4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Gymnastics Men’s All Around 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Men’s Soccer France vs. Japan 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Golf Men’s First Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Table Tennis Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Italy 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Rowing Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Cycling BMX Racing Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Fencing Women’s Team Foil Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 

Thursday, July 29 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Fencing Women’s Team Foil Semifinal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Fencing Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final 2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Italy 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA 
Slalom. Canoeing Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA 
Rugby Women’s Qualifying Round 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA 
Women’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Turkey 2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA 
Gymnastics Women’s All Around 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Argentina 8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN 
Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Golf Men’s Second Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Track & Field Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Track & Field Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA 
Table Tennis Men’s Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Brazil 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Rowing Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Women’s Rugby U.S. vs. Australia 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Cycling BMX Racing Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Gymnastics Women’s Trampoline Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’s Doubles, Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 

Friday, July 30 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Gymnastics Women’s Trampoline Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Women’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Taiwan 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Archery Women’s Individual Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Women’s Volleyball China vs. Taiwan 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. NBCSN 
Tennis Men’s Doubles Final, Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’s Singles, Doubles Semifinals 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. Japan 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA 
Diving Women’s Springboard Qualifying 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA 
Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN 
Women’s Rugby Quarterfinals 4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Swimming Qualifying Heats 6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. USA 
Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. NBCSN 
Track & Field Women’s 5000m, Triple Jump Qualifying, Shot Put Qualifying 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Track & Field Men’s 10000m Final, Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Golf Men’s Third Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Women’s Soccer Quarterfinal 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Qualifying Round 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN 
Men’s Volleyball France vs. Taiwan 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. NBCSN 
Cycling BMX Freestyle Qualifying 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Triathlon Mixed Relay 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Track & Field Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. USA 
Track & Field Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Cycling Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Women’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Taiwan 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Fencing Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Gymnastics Men’s Trampoline Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Women’s Singles Final, Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’s Singles Bronze Medal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal, Mixed Doubles Bronze 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 

Saturday, July 31 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Gymnastics Men’s Trampoline Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Archery Men’s Individual Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Diving Women’s Springboard Semifinal 2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. USA 
Tennis Women’s Singles Final, Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Men’S Singles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 6 a.m. NBCSN 
Women’s Rugby Final and Bronze Medal 4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. USA 
Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA 
Baseball U.S. vs. Korea 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN 
Track & Field Men’s Long Jump, Women’s 100m, Men’s 100m, more 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Women’s Volleyball China vs. Italy 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. USA 
Men’s Basketball U.S. vs. TBD 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Badminton Men’s Doubles Final 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. NBCSN 
Golf Men’s Final Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. USA 
Fencing Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal 10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Swimming Finals 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Cycling BMX Freestyle Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Westling Qualifying Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Badminton Men’s Singles Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Beach Volleyball Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Track & Field Finals and Qualifying Round 8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m. USA 
Tennis Men’s Singles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Doubles Final, Mixed Doubles Final 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Elimination Round 12 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 

Sunday, August 1 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Men’s Handball Norway vs. France 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Tennis Men’s Singles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Women’s Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Tennis Mixed Doubles Final 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Diving Women’s Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA 
Men’s Handball Denmark vs. Sweden 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. USA 
Weightlifting Women’s Final 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN 
Fencing Men’s Team Foil Final 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN 
Badminton Women’s Singles Final 3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN 
Gymnastics Event Finals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Track & Field Event Finals & Semifinals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Men’s Basketball Spain vs. Slovenia 4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m. USA 
Men’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Argentina 8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NBC 
Canoeing Spring Qualifying 2 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Elimination Round 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Track & Field Finals and Qualifying Rounds 8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Elimination Round 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Field Hockey Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Badminton Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Men’s Water Polo U.S. vs. Greece 10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m. CNBC 
Canoeing Spring Qualifying 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. NBC 
Women’s Volleyball U.S. vs. Italy 12:05 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBC 
Women’s Basketball U.S. vs. France 12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA 

Monday, August 2 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal 12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock 
Diving Men’s Springboard Qualifying 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Beach Volleyball Elimination Rounds 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN 
Weightlifting Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN 
Badminton Men’s Singles Final 2 a.m. – 2 p.m. NBCSN 
Soccer Women’s Semifinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Soccer Women’s Semifinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Elimination Round 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Men’s Water Polo Spain vs. Croatia 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Gymnastics Event Finals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Wrestling Finals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Track & Field Finals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinal 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Canoeing Sprint Finals 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. NBC 
Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 

Tuesday, August 3 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Diving Men’s Springboard Final 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. CNBC 
Soccer Men’s Semifinals 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Swimming Women’s Marathon 4 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Gymnastics Event Finals 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Wrestling Finals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal 8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. USA 
Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m. USA 
Golf Women’s First Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Skateboarding Women’s Park Qualifying & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Canoeing Sprint Quarterfinals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Track & Field Finals & Semifinals 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA 
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 
Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal 12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. USA 

Wednesday, August 4 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Men’s Basketball Semifinal 12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m. Peacock 
Basketball Women’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Diving Women’s Platform Qualifying 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Artistic Swimming Duet Final 2 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinals 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Equestrian Individual Jumping Final 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Swimming Men’s Marathon 2 a.m. – 8 p.m. NBCSN 
Wrestling Finals 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Track & Field Semifinals & Finals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Golf Women’s Second Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Track & Field Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Diving Women’s Platform Semifinal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Track & Field Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Skateboarding Men’s Park Qualifying & Final 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Diving Women’s Platform Semifinal 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Canoeing Sprint Finals 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 

Thursday, August 5 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC 
Diving Women’s Platform Final 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Soccer Women’s Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Track & Field Men’s 20km Walk 2 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN 
Wrestling Finals 5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. USA 
Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. USA 
Track & Field Finals & Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Basketball Men’s Semifinal 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. NBCSN 
Track & Field Men’s 50km Walk 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NBCSN 
Golf Women’s Third Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Canoeing Sprint Qualifying 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. USA 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC 
Gymnastics Rhythmic Individual Qualifying 8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m. CNBC 
Soccer Women’s Final 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Wrestling Finals 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Soccer Women’s Final 11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. NBC 
Basketball Women’s Semifinal 12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m. NBC 

Friday, August 6 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Water Polo Men’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. CNBC 
Diving Men’s Platform Qualifying 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Handball Women’s Semifinal 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. USA 
Track & Field Women’s 20km Walk 3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. NBCSN 
Wrestling Finals 5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Field Hockey Women’s Final 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Volleyball Women’s Semifinal 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. USA 
Track & Field Finals & Semifinals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Soccer Men’s Bronze Medal 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. NBCSN 
Track & Field Women’s Marathon 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. USA 
Golf Women’s Final Round 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Golf Channel 
Track & Field Women’s Marathon 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC 
Beach Volleyball Men’s Final 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. CNBC 
Diving Men’s Platform Semifinal 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA 
Gymnastics Rhythmic Group Qualifying 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. USA 
Men’s Basketball Final 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Peacock 
Basketball Men’s Final 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. NBC 
Baseball Bronze Medal 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. USA 

Saturday, August 7 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. USA 
Diving Men’s Platform Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. USA 
Water Polo Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. USA 
Basketball Women’s Bronze Medal 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. CNBC 
Basketball Men’s Bronze Medal 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA 
Basketball Men’s Ceremony 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. USA 
Wrestling Finals 5:45 a.m. – 9 a.m. Olympic Channel 
Track & Field Finals 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. Peacock 
Soccer Men’s Final 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. NBCSN 
Volleyball Men’s Final 8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. NBC 
Track & Field Men’s Marathon 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA 
Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA 
Gymnastics Rhythmic Group Final 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. USA 
Track & Field Men’s Marathon 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC 
Handball Women’s Bronze Medal 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. CNBC 
Basketball Women’s Final 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. NBC 
Volleyball Women’s Final 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. USA 
Water Polo Men’s Bronze Medal 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Boxing Finals 12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m. CNBC 
Volleyball Women’s Final 1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m. NBC 

Sunday, August 8 

Sport Event Time (ET) Channel 
Boxing Finals 2 a.m. – 3 a.m. CNBC 
Volleyball Women’s Final 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA 
Water Polo Men’s Final 2 a.m. – 7 p.m. USA 
Tokyo Gold — 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. NBC 
Closing Ceremony — 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. NBC 

Final Words about Summer Olympics 2021 

All good things must come to an end. The Olympics closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 a.m. EDT. We will be updating more live stream channels for Summer Olympics 2021 in the coming days. Stay tuned. 

Note: This is just a guide to watch the Olympics event officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the Olympics in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching Summer Olympics through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels. 

