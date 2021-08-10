Healthy, Sustainable, Science-Backed Personal Care from Function of Beauty

At Function of Beauty, we take healthy and sustainable personal care quite seriously. Ever wonder how our #beautynerds team gets it done? Here’s a deep dive into the natural extracts and other healthy ingredients that make our hair products so effective.

Ever wonder what goes into personal care products? What are sulfates and parabens? Are they good for me? Are there healthier alternatives available?

We want to pull back the cover and share some of the science behind our beauty and personal care products. Whether you’re wondering what a specific ingredient does or you want to understand the science behind specific hair, skin, and personal care goals, we’ve got you covered. Here, we share a few insider secrets from our product teams and our eco-conscious MIT engineers on some of the ingredients we use in our hair formulations and how they help you.

Extra shine. Hydration. Rejuvenation. Color management. Whatever your hair goals, we help you pick and choose the ingredients that can help you enjoy better and healthier hair.

Shea Butter and Avocado Oil

Used for deep conditioning, these ingredients moisturize and deeply condition dry and damaged hair from the inside out and restores hydration lost from heat and/or chemical processing.

Black Oat Seed Extract and Beet Root Extract

Used for fixing split ends, these ingredients smooth and coat your split ends for a sleek hair surface while building moisture content in your hair to minimize future split ends.

Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera

Used for hydration, these ingredients restore your hair’s moisture balance and prevent future moisture loss to provide you with long-lasting hydration.

Chestnut Extract and Rice Protein

These ingredients replenish damaged, nutrient-depleted strands, and they protect your hair from environmental stressors.

Horsetail Extract and Evening Primrose Oil

These ingredients increase your hair’s resilience and elasticity, stimulate healthy hair growth, and protect your hair from breakage for stronger, healthier hair.

Locust Bean Gum and Baobab Seed Extract

These ingredients are used to revitalize and strengthen your hair to prevent premature aging that can be caused by nutrient loss, environmental stressors, and heat or chemical styling.

Palm Fruit Extract and Rice Bran Oil

We use these ingredients for color protection. They protect your hair from damaging UV rays, prevent dulling and fading, and enhance your strands for optimum color uptake and retention for longer-lasting and vibrant color.

Pea Sprout Extract and Blue-Green Algae Extract

We use these ingredients to promote healthy hair growth via increased scalp circulation and follicle stimulation.

Grapeseed Oil and Linseed Extract

These ingredients provide your hair with thermal protection by moisturizing and conditioning heat-damaged hair. They also protect your hair from future damage caused by thermal styling.

Sweet Almont Extract and Quinoa

Looking to add volume to your hair? By adding these ingredients to your formulation, you can rejuvenate limp, lifeless hair with noticeable volume and cleanse hair that is free of buildup that can weigh your hair down.

Tamarind Extract and Moroccan Argan Oil

You can hydrate and soften your hair’s texture while protecting strands from frizz, static, and breakage using these natural ingredients.

Chia Seed and Linseed Extract

We add these ingredients for customers who want curl definition as they enhance and define your natural curls for smoother texture and improved overall manageability.

Blue-Green Algae and Coconut Fruit Extract

These ingredients nourish and stimulate your roots and facilitate the transportation of key nutrients to hair bulbs and shafts for healthier, fuller hair.

Acai Oil and Amazonian Babassu Oil

Looking for some added shine? You can enhance your hair’s natural shine, luster, and reflection while improving your overall hair health without weighing hair down with these natural oils.

Aloe Vera and Salicylic Acid

These ingredients are used to moisturize and energize your scalp to relieve discomfort, reduce buildup, and help prevent flakes.

Sunflower Seed Oil and Passion Fruit Oil

These natural oils are used for hair straightening. They help you relax and style unruly hair with a lipid complex that leaves a sheathing film that naturally straightens hair—even in humid conditions.

Rosemary Leaf Extract and Vitamin E

Used for oil control, these ingredients stimulate and revitalize your scalp to promote healthy hair growth and prevent excessive oil production.

Yuzu Fruit Extract and Violet Pigments

Made specifically for anyone with bleached blonde hair or blonde highlights, these ingredients help you to reduce brassiness and prevent unwanted brassy/orange/yellow tones via neutralizing with purple pigments.

