What if I told you, you could earn 30%, 30% more money by simply using a CRM? Well, that’s a fact you can are 30% more simply by implementing a CRM.

Think about that. If you make 50,000 a year, that’s an additional $15,000 for a total of $65,000. If your business is grossing a hundred thousand, that extra 30% will be an extra 30 grand.

How could you use that money? So why do most people not use a CRM? I think the main reason is they don’t understand what it is and how it works.

I had someone a few years ago compare a CRM, which is a customer relationship management software, with the Rolodex- a Rolodex. And I was like, um, a Rolodex is kind of like cooking over a fire as opposed to a CRM, which is like a chef’s kitchen. And so then he said to me, well, I can keep contacts and notes in my phone. And I said, congratulations, you went from cooking over an open fire to cooking on a wood stove, but you’re still not going to compete with someone who’s cooking in a chef’s kitchen. So that’s the difference a solid CRM can make in growing your business. So what exactly is a CRM?

A CRM stands for customer relationship management, and this is software that helps you do just that. Manage your relationships with your customers and prospects. And let me tell you, it’s come a long way in the last three to four years.

So obviously, you have your contact information in there. The very basics- name, phone number, their address, the company they’ve worked for, what services they’re interested in. And obviously, you have simple things like a way to add notes to their folder or their file. And then a way to assign yourself tasks, like to remind you to follow up with them on Tuesday.

So this is a great way for you to manage simple tasks, but a CRM is so much more. Let’s talk a little bit about that. So, first of all, where is your customer coming into your CRM? You could have manually added them to your CRM, but most likely, they’re coming in through something like a calendar booking link. So let’s say someone books, a discovery call with you, or a sales call.

This automatically connects with your CRM, and it integrates them into your CRM as a contact. And now, you know exactly when they booked their call, what type of call they booked in this case, a discovery or sales call, but it could have been a coffee chat.

It could have been a coaching call. It could have been many different types of calls, depending on what you’ve set up in your CRM. So now you know that this person came in by booking an appointment, booking a call with you, integrating everything, their phone number, their email address, the type of appointment they booked.

If you attach a form to that like if you want them to answer questions before they can get on the call with you, the CRM can do that as well. Now here’s what’s amazing. It automatically sends them the calendar invite with the zoom link or the phone number.

It’ll send them reminders via text messages, emails, or even voicemail drops. If you set it up that way. So as you can see, having your calendar and your CRM working as one software rather than separate software is amazing. Some of the qna sites guide through this topic in more informative way.

Now, your customers may come in through an opt-in or a lead magnet, which is fantastic. We have many different lead magnets, and it’s nice to know what someone’s signed up for. So let’s say they signed up for our, to hire a virtual marketing assistant to double your income. We would know exactly what day they signed up.

That that was the opt-in that they came in for. And then it automatically makes sure that they got that opt-in as well as it creates a contact for them in our CRM. And then that triggers a whole series of emails, text messages, and voicemail drops to go out.

So this allows us from day one to start nurturing that relationship. So as you can see, a CRM is not simply a place to keep your contact and to keep notes about that contact.

Your CRM is integrated into your entire marketing ecosystem, and this has become easier again now than ever before. But it’s amazing to me that so many people are resistant to using a CRM. And I don’t know if it’s because they feel like they don’t see the value in it or fully understand the integration that could come with the technology.

But think about how would your business be different if you are earning an additional 30%? Well, how does that work? How can a simple CRM increase gross revenue by up to 30%? Well, it helps you track the customer’s journey.

Again, knowing exactly when they came into your ecosystem, your marketing ecosystem, and knowing exactly what tasks had been taken. So, for example, no more looking for emails.