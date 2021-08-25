How to watch Candyman streaming online for free at home

Candyman, Candyman … nope, not going to roll those dice. Candyman (1992) is still counted among the most popular horror movies of all time. Many years after its release, Candyman still sends chills down the spine of many fans. Despite the spookiness that the first film features, its two underwhelming sequels nearly ended the franchise.

However, Daniel Robitaille (Candyman) is back nearly 22 years after the third part of the series to give fans sleepless nights. Academy Award winner Jordan Peele has helmed the direct sequel to the 1992 horror feature.

Candyman (2021) was initially going to release in June 2020, but due to COVID-19, the movie is now releasing this month in the upcoming days.

The Candyman reboot hits US and UK cinema screens on August 27, 2021. Th film will run for 2 hours, which is longer than the original which was 1 hour and 39 minutes. The 2021 movie has been directed by Nia DaCosta and has a cast full of stars.

When is Candyman releasing theatrically?

The direct sequel to the 1992 horror flick is all set to arrive in theaters on upcoming dates globally:

August 26: Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Czechia, Hungary, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the Netherlands

August 27: The USA, UK, Ireland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, Spain, Taiwan, and Lithuania

September 3: India

September 23: Singapore

September 29: France

October 15: Japan

Will Candyman have a digital release?

Candyman is receiving a theatre-exclusive release, which means makers have no plans to release the flick online. Hence, fans will have to visit their nearby cinema halls to watch Jordan Peele’s upcoming feature.

When and where will Candyman release online?

As already mentioned, the horror movie is not going to be released online anytime soon. Viewers will have to wait till the end of the film’s theatrical run to get any official word.

Since Universal Pictures distributes Candyman, fans can expect the movie’s digital release on either Peacock or HBO Max, where most of Universal’s projects go.

Candyman: Cast, characters, and what to expect?

Since Candyman (1992) and Candyman (2021) are set 28 years apart, the latest part of the series will be a more modernized take on the character. Jordan Peele, known for directing Get Out and Us, is more than competent to adapt the legend of Candyman in today’s context.

The movie will focus on the character of Anthony McCoy, whom Candyman kidnapped in the first film. McCoy, now a visual artist, will have to face the hauntings of his past again after the return of the Candyman.

Is Candyman coming to Netflix?

The Candyman franchise has been terrorizing horror fans for decades, and now it is finally being revamped for the modern era with a slew of talented individuals involved, leaving many subscribers to wonder if the new Candyman movie will be coming to Netflix at some point in the future.

The trailers have rekindled the fear that the iconic cult classic released in 1992 first unleashed on audiences, and now the spine-chilling endeavor is back with Little Woods and Top Boy director Nia DaCosta at the helm, who is set to direct the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. Get Out and Us writer and director Jordan Peele is credited as one of the writers on this ambitious horror remake along with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld.

This will be the fourth film in the Candyman film series, which is based on the short story written by Clive Barker titled The Forbidden. The horrifying endeavor has a rock-solid cast, including Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who Netflix subscribers will recognize after his excellent performance in the Oscar-winning film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The film also features Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd, the man who brought the infamous character to life in the original. Todd’s menacing performance and nightmare-inducing presence made the Candyman films a big hit with fans, and it will be interesting to see how this new version plays out moving forward.

Is Netflix getting Candyman?

Candyman is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 27, 2021, after being pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. As to where it will make its streaming debut is still somewhat a mystery.

The remake is a film from Universal, which has its own streaming service Peacock and usually has its titles air on HBO Max. While there is a chance that Candyman could make its way to Netflix at some point down the line, it doesn’t seem like it will be happening anytime soon.

Netflix subscribers can say his name into a mirror until they are blue in the face, but the chances of it arriving on the streaming service anytime soon are very low.

Here’s When You Can Watch Candyman For Free On Streaming

Nia DaCosta’s upcoming slasher flick has a lot of hype surrounding it. It was initially supposed to come out in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it received several delays before landing on its current spot of August 27, 2021. It’s been a long wait, but it’s bound to be worth it, seeing how DaCosta has proven herself a master of tone and character through her previous work on “Little Woods.”

Now that major motion pictures can finally come out in theaters, it’s unlikely “Candyman” will face another delay, even with the Delta variant making waves around the country. You should still take precautions when going indoors around other people, but it’s understandable if you want to avoid theaters for the time being. For most of this year, many movies have had dual theatrical and streaming release dates, as evidenced by “Mortal Kombat,” “Black Widow,” and “The Suicide Squad,” making it easier for everyone to stay up-to-date on current releases.

Unfortunately for horror fans, “Candyman” will be a theatrical exclusive for a little while. Here’s what to know about when and where it will come to streaming.

Candyman’s streaming future is to bee determined

You can say “Candyman” in the mirror all you want; that doesn’t mean he’ll come to streaming any time soon. No official digital release date has come to light yet, and it’s still unclear where the horror movie will go when the time is right.

“Candyman” comes from Universal Pictures, which has many of its movies go to HBO Max after a theatrical release. You can find this with several new Universal projects that went to the streaming service shortly after a regular release, like “The King of Staten Island,” “The Hunt,” and “Freaky.” Therefore, the slasher flick could receive a similar strategy, coming to HBO Max several months after it comes out in theaters. That could mean it would be available to view at home as early as January or February 2022.

Some may wonder about a Peacock streaming date since NBCUniversal owns that service. An article from MovieWeb even details how the Universal/HBO deal expires at the end of 2021, and starting in 2022, all new Universal movies will go to Peacock after a four-month theatrical window. Seeing how “Candyman” is a 2021 release, we assume it falls within the current plan and would still go to HBO Max initially. However, everything’s been so up in the air over the last year, something entirely different could transpire. If you want to see “Candyman” sooner rather than later, head over to your local theater on August 27 to catch it on the big screen.

You Need to Say Candyman Five Times

With the film’s release date only a few days away, Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for Nia DaCosta’s upcoming slasher Candyman. However, there’s only one way to watch it on the film’s official website. To unlock the new trailer on IDareYou.CandymanMovie.com, a viewer must use their computer’s microphone and camera to summon Candyman by saying his name out loud five times.

As the trailers for the film would indicate, things usually don’t turn out well for those who summon Candyman into their presence. A swarm of bees begins to appear on-screen during the process, growing larger with each progressive iteration. If you don’t want to risk the killer appearing behind you, rest assured that the final trailer is composed of footage that has already been revealed.

How to watch Candyman online in the US at home

Candyman comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday, August 27. As with previous Universal Pictures 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Candyman online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Candyman in the UK

Like other Universal Pictures releases since UK cinemas reopened, Candyman is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from August 23.

At least you can head straight to your local cinema if you want to watch Candyman in the meantime.

How to watch Candyman across the rest of the world

Across much of the globe cinemas are open again, and so movies like Candyman are getting an international theatrical release. If you feel like venturing out, the film lands on Thursday, August 26 in Australia, while it’s available the same day as the US in both the UK and Canada on August 27.

Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Candyman will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Universal Pictures films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Candyman.

How to watch Candyman on HBO Max

Unlike in the UK, Candyman is out in cinemas and also available to watch in the comfort of your own home on HBO Max.

The movie will be available to watch on the streaming service for 31 days from its theatrical release. If you’re in the US and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK, but it has now launched in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021. Further launches in Europe and Asia are planned later this year or in early 2022.

You can also watch Candyman for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

Candyman is out now in cinemas and is also available to watch on HBO Max in the US.

Where to Watch Nia DaCosta Movie Candyman

Candyman will be streaming on HBO Max on the Ad-Free plan beginning on Friday, August 27—the same day it opens in theaters. The film will stream on HBO Max for 31 days before it leaves the service. A subscription to HBO Max Ad-Free plan costs $14.99 a month, and you can use the service on your computer or devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Playstation 4, Samsung TV, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, Buffstreams.

You can also watch Candyman on the big screen. The film opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, August 27. It’s not yet known when it will be available to stream.