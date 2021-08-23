How to watch Reminiscence streaming online for free at home

Sci-Fi fans are jumping out of their seats in excitement for the film. But most are wondering if they can stream Reminiscence at home. Jackman takes refuge in the past in this dystopian sci-fi thriller. Discover the secrets of the past.

From the co-creator of HBO’s Westworld comes an edge-of-your-seat science fiction movie set in the very near future. Starring Hugh Jackman and Thandiwe Newton, it’s a visually stunning film driven by a gripping central mystery. Here we explain how to watch Reminiscence online with a HBO Max subscription, available to stream for 31 days from its theatrical debut.

Written and directed by Lisa Joy, Reminiscence takes place in a Miami permanently submerged by flood-waters and where civil disorder is a regular occurrence.

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) is a rugged ex-veteran who, along with his business partner Watts (Newton), provides individuals with the opportunity to re-live any memory they desire. In a chaotic present, there’s solace to be found in the certainty of the past.

The film introduces a noir-inspired mystery when Mae (played by Rebecca Ferguson) arrives to procure Nick’s services. They embark on a brief yet passionate love affair. But, when she suddenly vanishes, an infatuated Nick is determined to discover her whereabouts: especially after another client’s memories implicate her in a series of violent crimes.

While recalling iconic sci-fi dystopias like Blade Runner (1982), Reminiscence is grounded in a more plausible reality: offering a spectacular vision of a world in which climate change is an omnipresent feature of daily life. It’s also action packed, full of incredible set pieces, and tethered to a provocative story.

Reminiscence will release in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day: Friday, August 20. The film will stream on HBO Max for 31 days before leaving the service.

Reminiscence Streaming Release Time:

New movies usually drop on HBO Max at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on the morning of the release date. Therefore, Reminiscence will begin streaming on HBO Max at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. ET., very early on the morning of Friday, August 20.

Read our guide below for how to watch Reminiscence online from anywhere. We're betting it'll be a movie worth remembering.

The new sci-fi thriller marks the feature debut of Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy, who directs from her own script. Set in the near future after a climate disaster, it sees Jackman play a private investigator of the mind who helps his clients access lost memories.

However, his life is changed forever when he takes on a new client and as he fights to find the truth about her disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and must decide how far he'll go to hold on to the ones he loves.

Reminiscence also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton if you needed another reason to be excited about the movie. And if you want to watch Reminiscence right now, we're here to help with all the details.

How to watch Reminiscence online in the US

Reminiscence comes crashing onto streaming service HBO Max from Friday, August 20. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s made available online day-and-date with its theatrical release, where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31 day period.

There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch Reminiscence online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to WB blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter.

But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12-months.

You stream content on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

How to watch Reminiscence in the UK

Like other Warner Bros releases since UK cinemas reopened, Reminiscence is getting an exclusive cinema release and it’s out right now.

There will eventually be a digital release for the movie, but it might not be for a while yet. For instance, Space Jam: A New Legacy came out in cinemas on July 16 and is out to rent at home from August 23.

At least you can head straight to your local cinema if you want to watch Reminiscence in the meantime.

How to watch Reminiscence across the rest of the world

Across much of the globe cinemas are open again, and so movies like Reminiscence are getting an international theatrical release. If you feel like venturing out, the film lands on Thursday, August 19 in Australia, while it’s available the same day as the US in both the UK and Canada on August 20.

Currently, there’s no confirmation whether Reminiscence will be procured by any of the major VOD platforms in these territories. However, many of the 2021 Warner Brothers films released on HBO Max – like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – have been made available internationally to rent as PVOD (premium video on demand) titles, on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes, and Google Play Store. While we don’t know for certain yet, it’ll be worth checking these websites to see if that holds true for Reminiscence.

The movie will be available to watch on the streaming service for 31 days from its theatrical release. If you’re in the US and aren’t a subscriber to HBO Max, you can sign up for $14.99 a month.

Unfortunately, HBO Max is currently not available in the UK, but it has now launched in Latin America and the Caribbean on June 29, 2021. Further launches in Europe and Asia are planned later this year or in early 2022.

You can also watch Reminiscence for free if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, giving you a seven-day free trial to HBO Max. It will cost $14.99 a month after your trial is up.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

As well as instant access to new Warner Bros. blockbusters – James Wan’s horror thriller Malignant is next up on September 10 – you get over 10,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

Plus – the clue’s in the name – you can watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Westworld, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.

Hugh Jackman promises to take audiences on a journey in his new sci-fi thriller Reminiscence, which is coming to HBO Max and theaters this weekend. All you have to do is follow the sound of his voice.

If the refrain that Jackman's character repeats in order to access his clients' memories ("You're going on a journey") reminds you of Inception's "you're waiting for a train," speech, you're not far off. Reminiscence is written and directed by Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld and the sister-in-law of Inception director Christopher Nolan. (Joy's husband, Jonathan Nolan—who also produced Reminiscence—is Christopher Nolan's brother.)

The premise of Reminiscence certainly echoes Inception: Jackman's character, Nick, lives in a post-climate-change hellscape and makes his living by helping people escape the present via reliving their past. But when Nick meets a beautiful woman (Ferguson), he must use the reminiscence technology to get to the bottom of the mystery that surrounds her. Also starring Thandie Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu, Reminiscence certainly looks enthralling.

Reminiscence will be streaming on HBO Max on the Ad-Free plan beginning on Friday, August 20—the same day it opens in theaters. The film will stream on HBO Max for 31 days before it leaves the service. A subscription to HBO Max Ad-Free plan costs $14.99 a month, and you can use the service on your computer or devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Playstation 4, Samsung TV, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

You can also watch Reminiscence on the big screen. The film opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, August 20.