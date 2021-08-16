Immediate Edge Review – The Official App Seen on Shark Tank This Morning

Financial experts always give one piece of advice, and that is to have a single passive income source without having to maintain it. This should be separate from your main revenue source. The reason for this is that it serves as a fallback option for those times when the main source dries up. It should be the income for fulfilling family demands such as holiday, buying a car or house and so on. This is the source of income that will allow one to be debt-free. So, financial gurus always advise creating a passive income source.

One such source is Immediate Edge. It is an automated trading system, which is AI-driven and allows the trader to increase daily investments without putting in much effort.

What is Immediate Edge?

Immediate Edge is an AI trading technology that helps leverage the volatility of the crypto market so that the trader can earn massive profits. The software analyzes the market using data pulled from all sources and other parameters. It does all the strenuous work starting from gauging the market fluctuation, the right trades to invest and finally executing the orders.

In layman’s term, Immediate Edge invests in the most profitable cryptocurrency from an exchange and then liquidate it when its price rise. The software also compares the asset’s price in various exchanges before selling it and makes the sale where the profit is maximum.

Working of Immediate Edge

Unlike stocks, assets and commodities, digital currencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin are not linked to the gold standard. Their value remains uninfluenced by economic fluctuations, the only influencing factor being the laws of supply and demand. So, the price of the cryptocurrency increases when there is an increased demand for cryptocurrency and decreases when the demand decreases.

Immediate Edge capitalizes on this fluctuation in the market, purchases the cryptocurrency from an exchange on the decrease of its value, and then sells it when the price rises.

The software guarantees a profit of $1000 to $2000 per day.

On testing, it was found that it was possible to choose different pairs of currency when trading live. This feature makes the platform different from other platforms. The trading process is completely automated, and if using the auto-trading function, there is nothing that the trader needs to do.

Features of Immediate Edge

Here are the main features of AI-Powered Immediate Edge Trading Platform –

1. Auto trading

2. Updated and accurate details

3. Requires $250 to be added to the account as trading funds

4. Low investment

5. Fast and easy withdrawal system

6. Accurate Payout

7. Quick account creation using the online registration form

8. High-profit ratio

9. Works on any operating device

10. Totally legit

Method of Using Immediate Edge

Using Immediate Edge to earn daily profits is quite simple. It involves registration by filling up an online form, depositing trading funds into the trading account, and the user is ready to go. The steps are given below in detail:

Signing up

The process of registration of quick and easy and does not take very long. Just provide the details in the online form, and the process is done. The available slots are very few, and free registration is available only for a limited time.

Adding Funds

$250 is to be added to the trading account to begin trading. This is the minimum amount needed, and it belongs to the trader. It is not joining or registration fee. This amount allows the trader to start trading using the software’s AI. It is advised to start trading with this minimum amount and then increase as the trader’s confidence grows.

Receiving Trade Signals

When the algorithm of the trading system begins working, it starts analyzing the cryptocurrency market, looking for the most profitable trades and lucrative assets. The market movements and the cryptocurrency prices are analyzed and compared for each of the exchanges, and future asset position is predicted. When the asset’s price rises, it is sold off for a profit.

Withdrawing Profit

Immediate Edge promises the trader a daily profit of $1000 to $2000 per day. Withdrawing the money earned as profit is quite simple. It requires filling up the withdrawal form, and the funds are transferred to the trader’s account within a day (24 hours).

Demo Trading

The demo trading is available for those who wish to learn to trade and gain experience on this platform. It is free, and money is not needed to use it.

Live Trading

On testing the live trading feature, it was found that all the features work perfectly, and the process of live trading is completely automated. The trader can sit back and watch the bot earn money.

Anyone, whether pro or beginner, can use this platform to earn money, as the bots do all the work.

The process is quite fast, and it works for every single user.

Even though the market trends change frequently, the bot keeps up with the changes and places trades accordingly. It calculates the change in seconds and does what is needed.

Advantages of Immediate Edge

Reduced Risk – The software’s prediction accuracy is 100%, so there is no risk of massive losses. The risk is reduced, increasing the chances of profit.

Easy Access and Operation – It is easy to access Immediate Edge Germany. To begin using it, the application is to be downloaded on an operating device. The app works on all processors.

Economically Feasible – There are no registration or other charges. The only money invested is $250 that goes towards funding the trades. This is quite a low amount that helps the trader get decent returns. In case the trader wishes to increase investment, it is advised to gain experience before jumping into it.

Tips for Beginners

Here are a few guidelines that newbies can follow to make sure that their trading experience is good.

Creating a Trading Schedule – Trade every day and do not miss opportunities to make money in the cryptocurrency market.

Begin Small – It is wise to start with a small investment. Immediate Edge Netherlands requires an investment of $250 to start live trading.

Withdraw Profits– It is advisable to withdraw the profits earned and then invest the principal amount. The value of the payout is calculated at the end of every trading session.

Invest Excess Money – It is not advised to invest everything into trading. Use only disposable income. Do not dip into your savings.

FAQs

Is Immediate Edge a trustworthy platform?

Yes. This auto trading platform is registered. All the features have been tested, and it has been found that the win rate is high, as promised, and the transactions are quick and easy.

What is the initial investment amount needed to start trading?

The registration is free for the platform. However, $250 is to be deposited in the trading account to begin live trading. The investor can use the demo trading account to learn how to trade and become familiar with the platform.

What is the process of withdrawal of money on the platform?

The money can be withdrawn after the calculation of payout. The withdrawal process is initiated by filling up the form on the withdrawal page and is one of the fastest systems. The amount is transferred to the investors’ declared bank account within 24 hours of placing the request.

Is it possible to withdraw cryptocurrency from the platform?

No. Only the invested money can be withdrawn, and the payout is in local currency. Digital currency cannot be withdrawn.

Does Immediate Edge have a mobile app?

No. The software does not have a mobile app. However, the trading platform can be used through the web browser on any device.

Is Immediate Edge Trading Platform Legit?

When considering investing in cryptocurrency, it is necessary to thoroughly investigate the legitimacy of the platform. It should inform you about the market’s volatility and the risks involved in cryptocurrency trading. If the investor is not informed of the risks, then the platform is most likely a scam. A legit platform will inform the investor that there is no such thing as risk-free trading since cryptocurrencies are unstable. Therefore, irrespective of whether the software is automated or not, the investment is at risk.

Immediate Edge is a legit platform that allows the user to start trading with an investment of $250. Many customer testimonials are also available on the official website and online to prove the legitimacy of the platform.

The Verdict

It is an open secret that several people have earned a substantial profit using Immediate Edge. The software has been tested in detail, and it has been found that it does indeed earn decent profits for the investors. It is fast, reliable and places accurate trades after analyzing the market trends. The payout is also quick and easy. The best part, however, is the demo account that can be used for becoming familiar with the platform before beginning live trading.

It is concluded that Immediate Edge is a user-friendly, reliable, trustworthy and dependable platform. It is legit.