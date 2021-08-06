KoreTrak Pro Review (Update): Read This KoreTrak Pro Reviews Before Buying This Health Fitness Tracker.

If you’re in the market for a fitness tracker, you’re more than likely hoping to modify your health behavior whether it’s remembering to walk more, tracking how often you work out, or making sure you’re working out appropriately when you do. The wearables market is saturated with options, but you won’t find one that’s much more affordable than KoreHealth’s latest KoreTrak Pro. It’s packed with features for half the price of counterparts from Fitbit and Garmin.

If you’re reading this KoreTrak Pro review, there’s a good chance you’ve either heard a lot about KoreHealth Band line and want to know what the hype is about, or you’ve already placed your KoreTrak Pro order and are awaiting its arrival.

The hype surrounding KoreTrak Pro devices and KoreHealth devices in general is there for a reason. KoreHealth makes really good products that don’t cost a ton of money. In the age of the $1,000-plus Smartwatch, it’s no wonder why people are looking for low-cost alternatives to high-end products.

The KoreTrak Pro might be the product that best reflects KoreHealth’s low-cost-high-quality mantra. It starts at the low-low price of $49 in the US, or about half the price of competitors’ products. Read on to find out why you’d want to choose the KoreTrak Pro over the higher-cost competition.

There’s a lot to like about the KoreTrak Pro. For $49, you get a fitness tracker that has waterproofing, a heart rate monitor, workout tracking, text and call notifications, sleep tracking, and an impressive battery life of up to three full weeks, depending on usage.

The screen is colorful and vivid, responding quickly to up and down swipes to browse through menu options for music control, alarms, workout tracking modes, or settings. The raise to wake the screen option wasn’t always successful, but I do like that it allows you to only turn this feature on between certain hours of the day so it doesn’t suddenly turn on while you’re tossing and turning in bed.

What is KoreHealth KoreTrak Pro?

The KoreTrak Pro fitness tracker is a stylish device that consumers wear on their wrist and can monitor their fitness and health stats everywhere they go. This device claims to bridge the divide between smartwatches and fitness bands.

As explained on the official website, the KoreTrak Pro fitness tracker prioritizes ease of usage. The fitness tracker is simple to set up and use and even simpler to connect with other devices. Recently, most people are turning to fitness smartwatches and trackers to help them accomplish their fitness goals.

The KoreTrak Pro fitness tracker contains all the features consumers need to help them achieve this. Importantly, the manufacturer offers the device at pocket-friendly prices to allow everyone to afford it. Despite its affordable price, KoreTrak Pro ranks together with any of the top-tier smartwatches in the market.

Design

Let’s be honest: None of the other Band devices have ever been the most well-designed pieces of tech, but the KoreTrak Pro is an improvement. It’s still one of the more generic-looking fitness trackers out there with its simple black band and unassuming case, but the improved display saves the KoreTrak Pro design in my opinion.

The 120 by 240 pixel density is sharp and the 400-nit brightness means it’s easy to see in direct sunlight. It’s a touchscreen display, so you’ll do most of your on-device navigation through taps and swipes. Swipe up or down to select different modes or settings, swipe left or right from the watch face to access music controls, or swipe right to go back from a different screen. You can also tap the capacitive button underneath the display to go back. Easy.

Fitness And Health Tracking

The KoreTrak Pro will keep track of all the basics: steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, resting and active heart rates, and sleep. It doesn’t have a built-in GPS, so your distance metrics won’t be very accurate if you’re going out for a run with only your fitness tracker. However, it comes with a connected GPS feature, so you can track your workouts with GPS if you don’t mind bringing your phone.

On April 1, 2020, KoreHealth rolled out software version 1.0.9.42 to the KoreTrak Pro, which brought a fix for inaccurate step tracking. This update also brought the ability to unlock your Windows 10 laptop when your KoreTrak Pro is nearby.

Another area where the KoreTrak Pro stands out is the number of workout modes. It can track the following exercises: treadmill, outdoor running, cycling, walking, pool swimming, and the generic “exercise” workout. That may not seem like much, but its predecessor isn’t able to track pool swimming or generic exercises at launch. The KoreTrak Pro can now track exercises, but still isn’t able to track swimming exercises.

Speaking of pool swimming, the KoreTrak Pro can recognize five different swimming styles and record 12 different data sets, like swimming pace and stroke count. It also carries a water resistance rating of 5ATM.

I wouldn’t normally mention that you can start an activity from the KoreTrak Pro itself (instead of pressing “start” from the app), but you can! At launch, the KoreTrak Pro wasn’t able to start exercises from the band itself, but it gained this functionality at a later date.

Smartwatch Feature

For a device this small and cheap, KoreHealth was able to pack quite a lot of smart features into the KoreTrak Pro.

The KoreTrak Pro can relay calls, text, email, and just about any other notification you receive on your smartphone. Notifications come through to the KoreTrak Pro right away. You can’t reply to any of them, and due to the little display some messages can be hard to read, but it’s still a nice feature to have.

I’m surprised at how many customization options KoreHealth included in the Kore Fit app. You can’t find some of these little conveniences in every fitness tracker:

Vibration pattern: Each notification type can be programmed with a custom vibration pattern so you can tell the difference without even looking at the screen.

Schedule for auto screen wake up: You can set the KoreTrak Pro’s display to activate when you lift your wrist at certain hours of the day. That means the device won’t burn your eyes by accident when you’re trying to fall asleep.

Night mode: After sunset (or at your preferred time), your KoreTrak Pro’s screen brightness will be lowered.

Do not disturb: Many fitness trackers have built-in DND modes, but the KoreTrak Pro’s can be turned on even without your phone nearby. If you’re getting bombarded with notifications and need them to stop, switching to DND mode can be done in only a few taps.

The KoreTrak Pro also supports different watch faces. There are a fair amount of watch face options available in the kore Fit app. Roughly half of them are colorful digital faces, while the other half feature cute, big-eyed cartoon animals. To each their own.

There are also built-in vibration alarms, a “find my kore Band” feature if you misplace it, on-device weather, and the ability to control your smartphone’s music from your wrist. I’ve found music controls to be particularly handy when walking around the house and listening to podcasts.

Value for the money & the competition

Here’s where the KoreTrak Pro really shines. It’s available in the US for just $49, less than half the price of the Fitbit Inspire HR and Samsung Galaxy Fit, which are the KoreTrak Pro’s main competitors.

Realme also released a KoreTrak Pro competitor called the Realme Band, but it really doesn’t hold a candle to the KoreTrak Pro. KoreHealth is also planning on releasing the KoreTrak ProC sometime soon, though it will likely be a rebranded Realme Band. Again, you should just buy a KoreTrak Pro.

KoreHealth also launched the KoreTrak Pro in India on September 17, 2019. The fitness tracker’s Indian price is set at 2,699 rupees (~$45), making it slightly cheaper than the UK and US pricing.

Pricing of the KoreTrak Pro

Even though there are many different types of smartwatches on the market today, the only way that consumers will guarantee that they get the KoreTrak Pro is by visiting the official website. Currently, consumers can get up to three watches in a single purchase, allowing them to choose between the different color options offered.

The packages include:

$49.95 for one watch

$99.99 for two watches

$111.99 for three watches

Features & Details

SMART FITNESS TRACKER FOR WOMEN + MEN – Track important health metrics like blood oxygen levels and HR. Wear the KoreTrak smart tracker band for real-time heart monitor workout readings and use this information to manage factors in your lifestyle. Everything from diet to stress are variables in your daily life that could affect your health. The KoreTrak Pro makes great fitness gifts for men, women, and kids.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE KORETRAK FITNESS WATCH – Calling and text message vibration alerts let you focus on the task at hand without distractions from your phone. KoreTrak works for notifications from incoming calls, SMS messages, and is compatible with Android 4.0 and iPhone iOS 8.0. The smart health watches for men and women have USB wireless charging, do not need cable, and can fully charge in 1-2 hours.

SMART RUNNING EQUIPMENT & KEEP-FIT WATCH – Reach your fitness goals faster with built-in multi-sport tracking and 24/7 and workout calorie counter/calorie tracker. For people with highly-active lifestyles, the KoreTrak activity tracker for women and men has an IP67 waterproof rating for use in the shower, washing hands, but is not recommended to be completely submerged in water. Stay on top of your workout with the keep-fit tracker and step counter watch for women and men.

THE SMART BRACELET FOR A HEALTHIER YOU – Customizable inactivity alerts remind you to get up, move and inspire when you need to so you can live a healthier life. KoreTrak keep-fit watches for women and men give accurate readings of calories burned so you can stay on top of your daily goals. The step tracker watch for women and men also has multi-sport modes to personalize your workouts. Combine the fitness watch for women and men with the KoreTrak App for fitness GPS tracking.

STAY ON TRACK A SMART EXERCISE WATCH – Analyze your sleep patterns to get a better night’s rest. KoreTrak fitness tracker watch for men and women has sleep monitoring and other important vitals sent straight to your phone for real-time updates. Find out how many hours you are in deep sleep, light sleep, and awake. Feel more alert and refreshed the next day so you can comfortably perform at your peak.

Frequently Asked Questions FAQS

Is KoreTrak Pro a smartwatch or a fitness tracker?

Both! KoreTrak combines the style and convenience of a smartwatch with the biometric features of a fitness wristband.

What is the difference between KoreTrak and KoreTrak Pro?

KoreTrak Pro is an upgraded model with advanced dual sensors that can measure skin temperature and provide more accurate heart rate and vital health readings.

Will KoreTrakPro work if I have dark skin?

Yes, KoreTrak Pro’s enhanced sensor chip provides accurate readings for people with dark skin tones and tattoos.

How do I control KoreTrak Pro?

KoreTrak Pro has a touch pad with intuitive one-touch controls that makes it easy to navigate the menu.

Is KoreTrak Pro waterproof?

KoreTrak Pro is sweat proof and splash resistant, so it’s safe to wear around water, but you shouldn’t go swimming with it.

Can I use KoreTrak Pro if I don’t have my phone on me?

Yes, KoreTrak Pro can store data for up to 7 days on its own. It will automatically synchronize with your phone the next time it comes within Bluetooth range.

Are there different color options for the KoreTrak Pro wristband?

Yes, KoreTrak Pro sport wristbands are available in a range of colors and can be purchased at checkout.

We always strive to provide our customers with local payment options, including credit and debit cards, digital wallets, direct debit, and Buy Now Pay Later options.

Final Verdict/Recommendation

The KoreTrak Pro fitness tracker is an upgraded model of the KoreHealth brand. It embraces advanced dual sensors that can measure skin temperature, all skin tones and provide accurate heart rate and blood pressure readings.

The device is perfect for any highly aerobic activities that might result in sweating or other interactions with water, though users should not fully submerge it as it is only water-resistant, not waterproof.

We recommend you get this KoreTrak Pro Fitness tracker while it’s still in stock.

