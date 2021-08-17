Movies on Real Events about the Casino

(All about online casinos and movies that are based on real events about the casino, Oscar-winning movies other interesting fictional movies on gambling.)

The thrill, anxiety and joy we experience while we see some best movies, we define and identify a part of ourselves with it. Another such activity which takes our emotions on a similar ride is gambling. The risk involved gives an incomparable adrenaline rush. Imagine if we combined the thrill of movies and the risk of gambling together what the end product would look like.

Until you do start gaming, you can watch movies about casinos and quench yourselves. Proving the statement “truth is stranger than fiction” right, we have compiled a list of the best movies. Well, that is exactly what you get when you see these movies on real events, listed below which portray actual experiences of people in casinos.

Casino (1995)

A beautiful masterpiece by Martin Scorsese, Casino is an adventurous ride of murder, greed, revenge, love and power. The movie follows a mafia leader Anthony Spilotro and a casino owner Frank Rosenthal, nicknamed ‘Lefty’, through their lives in their search for love and power. The movie is based on a true story following two men with the same names in the US in the 70s. Dynamic performance by legendary Robert de Niro – it is bound to keep you glued to your screen for the entire duration of the movie.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story (2003)

Stu Ungar is a much to popular and infamous name in the world of Poker. He was a champion in gin rummy and poker games. He had won the World Series of Poker event three times in his life. The movie ‘High Roller’, literally meaning a poker player who stakes high amounts of money is an apt title for his biopic. Ungar died young due to his habits of alcohol and drug abuse. He fell into debt and got into trouble due to his habits. Although, not a very high rated movie or a cinematic wonder, the movie does educate us about the cons of a life filled with alcohol, drugs, parties and greed to the excess.

21 (2008)

This flick came out in 2008 starring pros like Kevin Spacey, Jim Sturgess and Kate Bosworth. The movie portrays 6 MIT students and their teacher who try to scam casinos in Las Vegas by using an algorithm to count cards in the game of blackjack slots. The movie is a mix of fiction and facts, which gives it just the right amount of cinematic appeal. The plot twists in the movie are gripping and action packed, which will not disappoint you at all.

Broke (2016)

Broke is the story of a former Australian rugby player who turns into a match fixer and falls deep down the rabbit hole of gambling and betting. Ben Kelly, the protagonist seems to gamble his entire life and reputation away. He is helped out by his fan, Cec, who brings him back from alcohol abuse and depression and, helps him revert to his former life and glory.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Molly’s Game is director Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-winning piece of work. Starring the talented Jessica Chastain who plays Molly Bloom who used to be a soon-to-be Olympic Ski-er, whose life turns around unexpectedly when she meets with an accident which leaves her incapable of participating in the Olympics. She spins around her life and becomes the most popular organiser of underground poker tournaments. The film is completed by the appearances of some Russian mafia and the FBI, making it the perfect movie to watch to make your boring day, interesting all over again.

Apart from the movies listed above, there are many fictional movies that depict similar stories, as well, like ‘The Hangover’ series or ‘California Split’ and if you are a Bond fanatic, ‘Casino Royale’. These movies are bound to chain you to your seats, thrill you in a new and never been done before manner and leave you wanting more.