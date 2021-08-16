NFL preseason 2021 live stream: How to watch NFL football games streaming online

If you’re looking for NFL preseason games in 2021, you’ll need to know how to watch NFL preseason live stream free online.

NFL preseason games 2021 will be available to live stream via NFL Network online and on the app, while ESPN, CBS, and ESPN’s coverage of these games will appear in streaming services such as fuboTV or Sling TV.

NFL preseason games 2021 Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 14

Game Time (ET) Channel Bears vs. Dolphins 1 pm NFL Network, WFLD, WFOR Vikings vs. Broncos 4 pm NFL Network, KMSP, KTVD Ravens against saints 7 pm WBAL, WVUE Jaguars against browns 7 pm NFL Network, WJAX, WEWS Giants vs. Jets 7:30 pm WNBC Buccaneers vs. Bengals 7:30 pm WRSP, WFTV, WKRC Packers vs. Texans 8 p. M. WTMJ, KTRK 49ers vs. bosses 8:30 pm KPIX, KCTV Raiders vs. Seahawks 9 p. M. KTVU, KING Rams vs. Chargers 10 p. M. NFL Network, KCBS, KABC

How to Watch NFL preseason games 2021 live stream online

There are many options that will show every NFL preseason football game 2021 live stream online. FuboTV offers the most comprehensive coverage with NFL Network and RedZone included in their basic packages while Hulu + Live TV includes all major networks aside from CBS as well as regional sports channels and national news stations like FOX News or MSNBC. AT&T TV Now is great if you’re a diehard Patriot fan because it can provide live streams for both local games on NESN plus any nationally televised game airing on NBC/FOX Sports 1/NFL Networks. Sling TV and YouTube TV are two of the newest competitors in television streaming services. They both offer multiple channels for a monthly fee, but with Sling there is an additional cost to add CBS as well.

Hulu Plus Live TV

With Hulu Plus Live TV, you can stream games and other shows online without any long term commitments or expensive equipment installation costs. Get ready for all the action with live streaming on Hulu Plus Live TV. Watch games, highlights, and more from a variety of channels including ESPN, FOX Sports Networks (FSN), NBCSN. You can even watch every live.

Fubo TV

You can stream the NFL preseason 2021 live using Fubo TV. This service is available on many devices, including your computer and mobile device with a subscription to their Day Pass or $54.99/month package for access to everything they offer. With this service you can watch the game in HD without having to worry about buffering time due to data speeds when streaming over mobile networks. If you are looking for an affordable way to enjoy all of your favorite football games both old and new then Fubo TV might be just what you need.

YouTube TV

The NFL preseason 2021 is about to begin, and if you’re not able to watch the game live on TV or stream it online through your cable provider, YouTube TV has a great solution. You can sign up for a free trial and get access to all of their channels without paying anything! They offer the ABC channel where you can find ESPN which will be broadcasting most of the games this year.