NFL Reddit Streams Alternatives for Cowboys vs. Steelers Live Stream – NFL Hall Of Fame Game

With the official NFL season now upon us after a prolonged delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Football fans can finally heave a sigh of relief. With the season opener between Cowboys vs. Steelers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2021. Viewers can watch the official coverage of NFL games live stream through NFL Network. Check out full streaming options below. The fans now have a bit of respite as they can shed their concerns and fear of the viral transmission and enjoy the entire season of the NFL 2021 from the safety of their homes.

The altered settings triggered by the coronavirus pandemic:

The coronavirus pandemic has created a massive shift in the entire sporting world. Every sport is trying to follow the altered conditions that have been spiked by the alterations created by the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 viral transmission. The NFL authorities have decided to opt for a dual system of game organization to minimize viral transmission during the football season. Certain teams and their boards have decided to go for a limited spectator attendance, while others have decided to organize the matches behind closed doors. The limited attendance of the spectators is costing the NFL teams a huge revenue, vs loss is approximately $5.5 billion. Each of the 32 teams will take part in a 16-game schedule, where each team is assigned a single week. The entire season is expected to get completed by the 3rd of January, 2021.

The exciting NFL 2021 season is on!

The season opener between the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers will be pitted against each other in the 2021 NFL season at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. It will be followed by the match between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys in which the Cowboys will play host at their home ground in Georgia. Russel Wilson has been the prime quarterback of the Steelers with exceptional coverage skills and playmaking ability and has been elected the fourth-best quarterback in the NFL. Whereas Matt Ryan stands tall amongst the Dallas Cowboys roster and poses a great challenge to the Steelers at his home ground.

The venue of the Cowboys vs Steelers game:

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is the home ground of the Dallas Cowboys team is going to play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The time of the match:

The coverage of the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers will begin at 8 pm ET.

The Sky network has the exhaustive broadcasting rights of the entire NFL 2021 season in the UK. It will be exhibiting the matches in its Sky Sports NFL vs Sky Sports Main Event channels in HD. The NFL Redzone is partnering with the Sky Sports NFL to screen a number of matches to screen around 100 matches of the entire season.

With a nominal subscription of just 39 GBP monthly, the existing Sky subscriber can add the Sky Sports NFL vs Sky Sports Main Event channels to their package. If a sports fan plans to watch only the NFL match between the Cowboys vs Steelers, or other select NFL matches, he can opt for the Daily, Weekly, or Monthly Game Passes at just 9.99 GBP, 14.99 GBP, and 23.99 GBP respectively.

Virgin Media subscribers are at an advantage in the UK because they can upgrade their existing packages by adding just a few pounds per month and add Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels to their list. The new subscribers of Virgin Media can opt for the Bigger + Sports Bundle where they get access to both Sky Sports Main Event and NFL channels for a meager subscription of 65 GBP per month. The Pro NFL International Game Pass will give live coverage access of the new season to the ardent NFL fan at just 143.99 GBP annually or 36 GBP quarterly. But the sports fans of the UK and Ireland should be wary of the blackout games where they can only access the deferred broadcast of the respective games after 24 hours.

The users of Android and iOS device users can access the NFL game season by downloading the Game Pass app. The app is also available to be downloaded on Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, etc.

The live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Dallas Cowboys match will be aired on NFL Game Pass.

The NFL gets its maximum views from tv spectators residing in the US. These fans are spoilt for choices when it comes to viewing the 2021 NFL season as the game authorities have split the broadcasting rights amongst various teleservice providers. NFL Game Pass, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL Redzone have the right to broadcast various matches across the lengthy NFL season. 11 selected NFL games will be broadcasted in Amazon Prime Video and Twitch for the subscribers of these video streaming services. Though the choices are infinite, if someone plans to watch the entire season sitting in the US, he might have to incur a massive financial blow by paying separately for the above service providers.

Cutting the cord will be a wise thing to do for the NFL spectators in the US, as they can view the entire season at a much lesser cost. You can cut the cord and watch the Cowboys vs Steelers match in great detail by opting for the NFL Game Pass for just $99 for the entire season. The Stateside NFL Game Pass offers a deferred broadcast of the matches whereas the International NFL Game Pass will provide live coverage of the matches at $180 for the entire season.

Live TV Streaming services are the best option for a casual NFL fan who will just gain access to the games that he deems important or exciting to watch.

FuboTV:

The Family Plan of FuboTV provides access to every NFL broadcasting channel namely CBS, NBC, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network for just $60 per month. FuboTV is the best TV streaming service in the US which offers the additional bonus of NFL Redzone in its Sports Plus package for just $11 extra on its Family Plan. Opting for FuboTV service will provide the new subscriber a 7-day trial period for free.

Sling TV:

The $ 45 monthly subscription of Sling TV will give you access to premier NFL broadcasting channels like Fox, ESPN, and NBC as a part of its Orange and Blue packages. The NFL Redzone, NFL Network, and CBS channels are not available for this service. But it won’t create any problem for you like the Cowboys vs Steelers match is to be screened on Fox. The first-month subscription of Sling TV is discounted.

Hulu:

Hulu Live will offer NFL fan access to NBC, CBS, Fox, and ESPN at just $55 per month.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is one of the most recognized video streaming services in the world which offers the fans access to NBC, CBS, ESPN, and Fox at only $65 monthly. Since the Cowboys vs Steelers match is going to be aired on Fox, the subscribers of YouTube TV don’t have to look anywhere else.

Foxtel is one of the fastest-growing sports broadcasting channels in Australia which gives the fans live coverage of a number of exciting sports from around the world.

With a 7-day free trial period for the new subscribers, DAZN is the most prolific sports channel in Canada which offers the viewers to watch the entire NFL season live.

If a subscriber cannot access the above-mentioned broadcasting channels due to geo-blocking, they can use premier VPN services like ExpressVPN to view the entire NFL season.

Steelers vs Cowboys will not be streamed on Reddit. Reddit is just a discussion platform to get live updates on all NFL games. Just join any subreddit relating to NFL and participate in Steelers vs Cowboys match updates. Reddit is a prolific social media site that offers live discussions.

Note: This is just a guide to watch the NFL officially. We will not encourage any illegal streaming of the NFL Games in any manner. Just follow official channels. The External links are just a guide to watching NFL Games through VPN officially from different Countries through official channels.