Summer XVI Paralympic Games Live Streaming Online Official Channels and Schedule 2021

Heading over to all events and updates for Summer Paralympic Games 2021 live: Check all options to watch 2021 Summer Paralympics Live Streaming from any Country official below. Lock your day as the current 2021 Summer Paralympics 2021 is about to take place on August 24, 2021. There are ample fans from all over the world who are eager to watch this event online. Yes, Tokyo, Japan will host the event where you can enter the stadium keeping COVID-19 rules in place.
On top of that, there will be 539 events along with 22 Sports shows that will make your mind filled with excitement and joy.
With that, you can easily go ahead and uncover some of the better ways to watch the 2021 Summer Paralympics event, in an online way.
Surfing through some of the quality ways to watch the 2021 Summer Paralympics 2021 event online, we have got you the quality ones.
Despite your region and country, this article has got you the best ways that you can choose as per your region to watch the current event online.
- Channel 4 (United Kingdom)
Starting up with the first way to watch such a mega event in the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is an amazing choice. Yes, with this platform, you don’t have to do much where you can simply choose the same for watching the events online.
This channel has hosted more than 400 hours of content round the clock and has delivered the same in exceptional quality. Additionally, you can expect more than 1,000 hours of content watching with no issues.
Additionally, if you are someone who needs to watch content from your mobile, then you can use Android, iOS along with other mobile platforms.
In each of the platforms, you will get some of the better quality, each of the time.
Further, the packages offered from Channel 4 are on the lesser end. Therefore, if you are a sports lover and you live in the United Kingdom, then Channel 4 is a much better choice for you.
- NBC (United States)
If you are a die-hard sports lover and you reside in the United States, then NBC is a quality channel, without a doubt. Over the years, NBC has been the go to channel for Americans as it has delivered class support, each time.
Starting up with the pricing of NBC, you will not regret buying their packages. The starting package from them starts at $4.99 for a month. Yes, this is among the cheapest pricing I have seen and you can buy the same.
Here, you will get a much-streamlined video quality from the platform, without any issues. Plus, the support for devices from NBC is also brilliant in its own.
In such a case, you can use Apple, Android, or even any type of laptop for watching sports events online.
Additionally, it delivers advanced level streaming quality, every single time. With such quality, you can watch each of the matches, in a much definitive and better way.
Therefore, you can browse different packages from NBC, choose the correct one and watch the content online.
- Channel 7 (Australia)
Aussie fans who are eager to watch the 2021 Summer Paralympics 2021, can easily make use of Channel 7, with no issues. Yes, this type of service doesn’t charge for anything in order to watch the contents online.
With Channel 7, there is no need to pay any money where you can stream the contents, effectively online. Plus, the support for gadgets from the company is amazing too. In such a scenario, you will get effective device support, every single time.
Plus, even the quality of streaming from Channel 7 is better too. You can expect to have a clear video quality while watching the entire sports event online.
Lastly, there is no need for you to browse different packages here. With this, you can simply tune in to Channel 7 and watch the contents online, the better way.
- CBC (Canada)
In Canada, if you are eager to watch the 2021 Summer Paralympics 2021, CBC is among the best quality channels. Yes, it offers sports streaming content free of cost that you can watch in your own time frame.
It’s among the top picks in Canada as it delivers effortless streaming quality, each time. Plus, they use some of the fastest servers which help the brand to offer good services, each time.
Plus, the gadget support from such a reputed brand is above par too. However, they even offer their paid plan that comes at the cost of $19.99 for a month.
Under this plan, you can expect a good quality service along with value-added features. Likewise, you have got the option to choose between the free and paid plans.
Plus, you can even opt for the amazing 1-month of free trial offer. With the free trial period, you can test the platform services in and out.
Then, you can make up your mind to choose among different plans.
- TVNZ Duke
For sports fans of New Zealand who want to watch the 2021 Summer Paralympics 2021, TVNZ Duke is a quality option. Yes, the platform is offering free viewing of the Summer games online.
This is amazing as you don’t have to spend any money for watching each of the games. Additionally, the streaming quality from the platform has been stupendous too. Here, you can expect a much better streaming quality from them without issues.
Plus, the support for devices from TVNZ Duke is above par too. The platform offers amazing support for every single modern date gadget.
Therefore, you can simply tune in to TVNZ Duke and watch each of your better sports games, without an issue.
More Channels to Watch Summer Paralympic Games Live Streaming Online
Argentina: TV Publica/Deportv, Claro
Australia: Seven Network
Brazil: EBC/TV Brasil, TV Globo, NPC Brazil
Canada: Accessible Media Inc (AMItv), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), Sportsnet, SRC
France: France Télévisions
Germany: ARD, ZDF
Italy: RAI
Mexico: Televisa/TUDN, Claro, Fundación Teletón México, A.C (Teleton), Vivir sin Límites
Nigeria: Supersport, Integral / NTA, TV5 Monde
Portugal: RTP
Spain: TVE
UK: Channel 4
United States: NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics
Venues
The venues for the Paralympic games as detailed on the Tokyo 2020 official website:
Tokyo Bay, where a number of events will be held
Nippon Budokan, host of the Judo event
Heritage Zone
- Japan National Stadium – Athletics, Opening and closing ceremonies
- Nippon Budokan – Judo
- Tokyo Equestrian Park – Equestrian
- Tokyo International Forum – Powerlifting
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium – Table tennis
- Yoyogi National Stadium – Badminton, Wheelchair rugby[47]
Tokyo Bay Zone
- Aomi Urban Sports Venue – Football 5-a-side
- Ariake Arena – Wheelchair basketball (main venue)
- Ariake Tennis Park – Wheelchair tennis
- Dream Island Archery Park – Archery
- Makuhari Messe – Goalball, Sitting volleyball, Taekwondo, Wheelchair fencing
- Odaiba Marine Park – Paratriathlon
- Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Swimming
- Olympic Gymnastics Centre – Boccia
- Sea Forest Waterway – Rowing, Paracanoe
Venues outside 10 km area
- Musashino Forest Sports Plaza – Wheelchair basketball (preliminaries)
- Asaka Shooting Range – Shooting
- Izu Velodrome – Track cycling
- Fuji Speedway – Road cycling
Non-competition venues
- Harumi Futo – Paralympic Village
- Tokyo Big Sight Conference Tower – International Media and Broadcast Centre
Participating National Paralympic Committees
- Algeria (57)
- Angola (2)
- Argentina (57)
- Armenia (1)
- Aruba (1)
- Australia (174)
- Austria (25)
- Azerbaijan (36)
- Bahrain (2)
- Barbados (1)
- Belarus (19)
- Belgium (34)
- Benin (2)
- Bermuda (1)
- Bhutan (3)
- Bosnia and Herzegovina (16)
- Botswana (2)
- Brazil (258)
- Bulgaria (4)
- Burkina Faso (2)
- Burundi (2)
- Cambodia (1)
- Cameroon (3)
- Canada (130)
- Cape Verde (2)
- Central African Republic (1)
- Chile (19)
- China (255)
- Chinese Taipei (10)
- Colombia (61)
- Costa Rica (9)
- Croatia (22)
- Cuba (17)
- Cyprus (3)
- Czech Republic (29)
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (2)
- Denmark (25)
- Dominican Republic (5)
- Ecuador (8)
- Egypt (49)
- El Salvador (3)
- Estonia (5)
- Ethiopia (3)
- Faroe Islands (1)
- Fiji (2)
- Finland (17)
- France (143)
- Gabon (2)
- The Gambia (2)
- Georgia (14)
- Germany (137)
- Ghana (3)
- Great Britain (221)
- Greece (46)
- Grenada (2)
- Guatemala (2)
- Guinea (2)
- Guinea-Bissau (2)
- Guyana (1)
- Haiti (1)
- Honduras (1)
- Hong Kong (24)
- Hungary (39)
- Iceland (6)
- India (54)
- Indonesia (23)
- Iran (62)
- Iraq (19)
- Ireland (31)
- Israel (33)
- Italy (113)
- Ivory Coast (3)
- Jamaica (4)
- Japan (260) (host)
- Jordan (10)
- Kazakhstan (26)
- Kenya (9)
- Kuwait (3)
- Kyrgyzstan (2)
- Laos (1)
- Latvia (7)
- Lebanon (1)
- Lesotho (1)
- Liberia (2)
- Libya (2)
- Lithuania (11)
- Luxembourg (1)
- Madagascar (1)
- Malawi (1)
- Malaysia (22)
- Maldives (2)
- Mali (2)
- Malta (2)
- Mauritius (4)
- Mexico (60)
- Moldova (6)
- Mongolia (4)
- Montenegro (5)
- Morocco (34)
- Mozambique (2)
- Namibia (3)
- Nepal (1)
- Netherlands (74)
- New Zealand (32)
- Nicaragua (2)
- Niger (2)
- Nigeria (22)
- North Macedonia (1)
- Norway (15)
- Oman (3)
- Pakistan (2)
- Palestine (2)
- Panama (3)
- Papua New Guinea (2)
- Paraguay (2)
- Peru (11)
- Philippines (5)
- Poland (93)
- Portugal (34)
- Puerto Rico (3)
- Qatar (2)
- Refugee Paralympic Team (6)
- Republic of the Congo (2)
- Romania (9)
- RPC (246)[b]
- Rwanda (14)
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (1)
- São Tomé and Príncipe (1)
- Saudi Arabia (7)
- Senegal (3)
- Serbia (20)
- Sierra Leone (2)
- Singapore (11)
- Slovakia (28)
- Slovenia (7)
- Solomon Islands (3)
- Somalia (1)
- South Africa (34)
- South Korea (86)
- Spain (134)
- Sri Lanka (9)
- Sweden (29)
- Switzerland (21)
- Syria (3)
- Tajikistan (1)
- Tanzania (2)
- Thailand (74)
- Togo (1)
- Tunisia (25)
- Turkey (87)
- Uganda (4)
- Ukraine (138)
- United Arab Emirates (12)
- United States (242)
- Uruguay (2)
- Uzbekistan (47)
- Venezuela (27)
- Vietnam (7)
- Virgin Islands (1)
- Yemen (2)
- Zambia (1)
- Zimbabwe (2)
Events for Summer Paralympic Games
539 events in 22 sports will be held during the 2020 Summer Paralympics. Cycling events will be split into road and track disciplines. Team events of goalball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball continue as men’s and women’s events, wheelchair rugby continues to be a mixed event, while 5-a-side-football will only be open to male competitors.[28] New events and classifications have also been added or realigned in other sports.
- Archery (details) (9)
- Athletics (details) (167)
- Badminton (details) (14)
- Boccia (details) (7)
- Cycling (details) (51)
- Road (34)
- Track (17)
- Equestrian (details) (11)
- Football 5-a-side (details) (1)
- Goalball (details) (2)
- Judo (details) (13)
- Paracanoe (details) (9)
- Paratriathlon (details) (8)
- Powerlifting (details) (20)
- Rowing (details) (4)
- Shooting (details) (13)
- Sitting volleyball (details) (2)
- Swimming (details) (146)
- Table tennis (details) (31)
Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Timing
|August 24
|Opening ceremony
|8 – 11pm
|August 25
|Cycling track
|10am–3:25pm
|August 25
|Goalball
|11:45am
1:15–4pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 25
|Swimming
|11:45am
5–9:05pm
|August 25
|Table tennis
|9am–2:20pm
4–10pm
|August 25
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–1pm
2:45–6:45pm
8:30–10:15pm
|August 25
|Wheelchair fencing
|9am–2pm
3:30–8:15pm
|August 25
|Wheelchair rugby
|11:30am–3:45pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 26
|Cycling track
|10am–4:40pm
|August 26
|Equestrian
|3–10:35pm
|August 26
|Goalball
|11:45am
1:15–4pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 26
|Powerlifting
|11am–2:20pm (M) and 4:30–7:50pm
|August 26
|Swimming
|9–11:25am
5–8:35pm
|August 26
|Table tennis
|9am–2:20pm
4–10pm
|August 26
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–1pm, 2:45–6:45pm and 8:30–10:15pm
|August 26
|Wheelchair fencing
|9am–3:40pm and 5–9:45pm
|August 26
|Wheelchair rugby
|11:30am–3:45pm and 5:30–9:45pm
|August 27
|Archery
|9am–12pm
2–5pm
|August 27
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:50pm
7–10pm
|August 27
|Cycling track
|10am–4:30pm
|August 27
|Equestrian
|3–10:20pm
|August 27
|Goalball
|9–11:45am
1:15–4pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 27
|Judo
|10:30am–1:30pm
4–6:40pm
|August 27
|Powerlifting
|11am–2:20pm
4:30–7:50pm
|August 27
|Rowing
|9:30am–12:10pm
|August 27
|Sitting volleyball
|10–11:30am
2–3:30pm
6:30–10pm
|August 27
|Swimming
|9–11:10am
5–8:30pm
|August 27
|Table tennis
|9am–2:20pm
4–10pm
|August 27
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–1pm
2:45–6:45pm
8:30–10:15pm
|August 27
|Wheelchair fencing
|8:30am–4pm
5:30–9:15pm
|August 27
|Wheelchair rugby
|11:30am–3:45pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 27
|Wheelchair tennis
|11am–8pm
|August 28
|Archery
|9am–2:55pm
5:30–9:55
|August 28
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:50pm
7–10pm
|August 28
|Boccia
|9:30am–2:20pm
4–8:50pm
|August 28
|Cycling track
|10am–1:15pm
|August 28
|Equestrian
|5–10:10pm
|August 28
|Goalball
|9–11:45am
1:15–4pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 28
|Judo
|10:30am–1:30pm
4–6:40pm
|August 28
|Powerlifting
|11am–2:20pm
4:30–7:50pm
|August 28
|Rowing
|9:30am–12:10pm
|August 28
|Sitting volleyball
|10–11:30am
2–3:30pm
6:30–10pm
|August 28
|Swimming
|11:35am
5–8:40pm
|August 28
|Table tennis
|9am–3pm
4:30–9:30pm
|August 28
|Triathlon
|6:30–11am
|August 28
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–1pm
2:45–6:45pm
8:30–10:15pm
|August 28
|Wheelchair fencing
|9am–3pm
4:30–9:15pm
|August 28
|Wheelchair rugby
|11:30am–3:45pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 28
|Wheelchair tennis
|11am–8pm
|August 29
|Archery
|9am–2:10pm
5:30–8:55pm
|August 29
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:50pm
7–10:05pm
|August 29
|Boccia
|9:30am–2:20pm
4–8:50pm
|August 29
|Equestrian
|6–8:45pm
|August 29
|Football 5-a-side
|9am–1pm
4:30–6pm
7:30–9pm
|August 29
|Goalball
|9–11:45am
1:15–4pm
5:30–9:45pm
|August 29
|Judo
|10:30am–2pm
4:30–7:50pm
|August 29
|Powerlifting
|11am–2:20pm
4:30–7:50pm
|August 29
|Rowing
|9:30am–12:20pm
|August 29
|Sitting volleyball
|10–11:30am
2–3:30pm
6:30–10pm
|August 29
|Swimming
|9–11:35am
5–8:25pm
|August 29
|Table tennis
|10am–2pm
4–8pm
|August 29
|Triathlon
|6:30–11:10am
|August 29
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–1pm
2:45–6:45pm 8:30–10:15pm
|August 29
|Wheelchair fencing
|8:30am–4pm
5:30–9:15pm
|August 29
|Wheelchair rugby
|2–4pm
6–8:15pm
|August 29
|Wheelchair tennis
|11am–8pm
|August 30
|Archery
|9am–2:15pm
5:30–9:20pm
|August 30
|Athletics
|9:30am–1pm
7–10pm
|August 30
|Boccia
|9:30am–2:20pm
4–8:50pm
|August 30
|Equestrian
|3–10:15pm
|August 30
|Football
|9am–1pm
4:30–6pm
7:30–9pm
|August 30
|Goalball
|9–11:45am
1:15–4pm
5:30–8:15pm
|August 30
|Powerlifting
|11am–2:20pm
4:30–7:50pm
|August 30
|Shooting
|8:30am–4:45pm
|August 30
|Sitting volleyball
|10–11:30am
2pm–3:30pm
6:30–10pm
|August 30
|Swimming
|9–11:35am
5–8:50pm
|August 30
|Table tennis
|10am–2pm
4–8pm
|August 30
|Wheelchair basketball
|9am–1pm
2:45–6:45pm
8:30–10:15pm
|August 30
|Wheelchair tennis
|11am–8pm
|August 31
|Archery
|10am–2:15pm
5:30–9:20pm
|August 31
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:45pm
7–10:05pm
|August 31
|Boccia
|9:30am–2:20pm
4–7:45pm
|August 31
|Cycling road
|8am–5:15pm
|August 31
|Football
|1:15–4:15pm
5:45–8:45pm
|August 31
|Goalball
|9am–1pm
4:30–6pm
7:30–9pm
|August 31
|Shooting
|9:30am–3:30pm
|August 31
|Sitting volleyball
|10–11:30am
2pm–3:30pm
6:30–10pm
|August 31
|Swimming
|9–11:30am
5–8:35pm
|August 31
|Table tennis
|10am–2:30pm
4:30–9pm
|August 31
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–10:45am
12:30–4:30pm
6:15–10:15pm
|August 31
|Wheelchair tennis
|12pm–8pm
|September 1
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:40pm
7–9:50pm
|September 1
|Badminton
|9:30am–1:25pm
3:15–7:45pm
|September 1
|Boccia
|6–10pm
|September 1
|Cycling road
|9:30am–5:05pm
|September 1
|Goalball
|1:15–4:15pm
5:45–8:45pm
|September 1
|Shooting
|9:30am–2:45pm
|September 1
|Sitting volleyball
|10–11:30am
2pm–3:30pm
6:30–10pm
|September 1
|Swimming
|9–11:20am
5–8:40pm
|September 1
|Table tennis
|10am–4pm
5:30–9:30pm
|September 1
|Wheelchair basketball
|9–10:45am
12:30–4:30pm
6:15–10:15pm
|September 1
|Wheelchair tennis
|11am–8pm
|September 2
|Archery
|10am–2:15pm
5:30–7:55pm
|September 2
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:55pm
7–10:05pm
|September 2
|Badminton
|9am–9pm
|September 2
|Boccia
|9:30am–12:55pm
2:25–7:45pm
|September 2
|Canoe sprint
|9:30am–11:40pm
|September 2
|Cycling road
|9:30am–4:45pm
|September 2
|Football 5-a-side
|1:15–4:15pm
5:45–8:45pm
|September 2
|Goalball
|9am–1pm
4:30–6pm
7:30–9pm
|September 2
|Shooting
|8:45am–4:45pm
|September 2
|Sitting volleyball
|1:30–5pm
6:30–10pm
|September 2
|Swimming
|9–11:35am
5–8:50pm
|September 2
|Table tennis
|10am–3:30pm
5–9pm
|September 2
|Taekwondo
|10am–3pm
5–10:10pm
|September 2
|Wheelchair basketball
|12:30–4:30pm
6:15–10:15pm
|September 2
|Wheelchair tennis
|12–8pm
|September 3
|Archery
|10am–2:15pm
5:30–9:55pm
|September 3
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:55pm
7–9:55pm
|September 3
|Badminton
|9am–9pm
|September 3
|Boccia
|9:30am–12:55pm
2:25–7:35pm
|September 3
|Canoe sprint
|9:30am–12:10pm
|September 3
|Cycling road
|9:30am–4:45pm
|September 3
|Goalball
|1:15–4:15pm
5:45–9:55pm
|September 3
|Shooting
|9:30am–4:30pm
|September 3
|Sitting volleyball
|1:30–7pm
6:30–10pm
|September 3
|Swimming
|9–11:35am
5–9pm
|September 3
|Table tennis
|10am–3:30pm
5–9pm
|September 3
|Taekwondo
|10am–3pm
5–10:10pm
|September 3
|Wheelchair basketball
|12:30–4:30pm
6:15–10:15pm
|September 3
|Wheelchair tennis
|12–6pm
|September 4
|Archery
|10am–12:40pm
5:30–8:35pm
|September 4
|Athletics
|9:30am–12:40pm
7–10pm
|September 4
|Badminton
|9am–9pm
|September 4
|Boccia
|9:30am–1:50pm
3:20–9:05pm
|September 4
|Canoe sprint
|9:30am–12:30pm
|September 4
|Football
|9:30am–3:45pm
|September 4
|Shooting
|11:30am–1pm
5:30–7:35pm
|September 4
|Sitting volleyball
|2–10pm
|September 4
|Taekwondo
|10am–3pm
5–10:10pm
|September 4
|Wheelchair basketball
|2:15–4pm
5:45–10pm
|September 4
|Wheelchair tennis
|12–6pm
|September 5
|Closing ceremony
|8–10:30pm
|September 5
|Athletics
|6:30–11:30am
|September 5
|Badminton
|9am–1pm
|September 5
|Shooting
|9:30am–12:30pm
|September 5
|Sitting volleyball
|10am–1pm
|September 5
|Wheelchair basketball
|10am–2:30pm
Final Word of Mouth
The best along with free ways to watch the 2021 Summer Paralympics 2021 are all given above. With that, you can have a good speed internet connection along with a better device.
Once you have both the options, then you can choose among the services that can help you stream the sports events online.
Additionally, you can choose among the free and paid options. Once chosen, then you can watch the current events online, without any issues.