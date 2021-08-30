What TV Shows are on BBC iPlayer?

BBC iPlayer offers thousands of TV shows, from comedy and reality to romance and action. You can search all kinds of TV shows to watch on BBC iPlayer right now.

So, without any wait, lets jump on the 5 best TV shows on BBC iPlayer.

The Best Shows on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who

Start with the remake series starring Christopher Eccleston, Doctor Who went from unsure revival to world defeating success. If you are unsure of the concept, the Doctor Who is a time travelling alien who intervene with the bad and defend the innocent, typically with a human sidekick. All you need to know is the Doctor Who all remake season available for free on BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise

Easy to watch but speciously clever, the Death in Paradise follows a series of Brits detectives as they explore an unending number of fatal crimes committed on an unreal Caribbean Island of Saint Marie. Supported by a great cast of resident Saint Marie detectives and officers, Death in Paradise is a great way to chase away the lockdown sadness.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Ever seen RuPaul’s Drag Race but want the contestants embodied Brits idols like Scary Spice and Kate Price? Drag Race UK should have you shielded. The UK version of the classic Drag Race has proved extremely popular even outside the UK. If you are searching for characters, mainly meaningless but quotable lines, plus Graham Norton, RuPaul and Alan Carr slating unlucky hopefuls, Drag Race UK will be your alley.

Line of Duty

For those searching for something a bit more dangerous, Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty should do the role. More than six series, Anti-Corruption Unit 12 polices, smash Bent Coppers and making sure the arm of the law stays on the path. While the show is entertaining, the focus of the show is the long interrogation, in which Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott drill into criminals and reveal the truth.

Killing Eve

If you have not heard of Killing Eve, you will need to know it earlier rather than later. Based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novels, Killing Eve spies sacked MI5 officer/freshly recruited MI6 operative Eve Polastri while the charming Villanelle goes about her everyday business as an assassin.

Watching BBC iPlayer Outside the UK

If you are not residing in the UK, you will observe that you won’t be able to watch shows on BBC iPlayer. This is because the BBC iPlayer restricts access for those in other countries due to copyright laws of its shows.

Although, if you are on a holiday or a trip and wish to watch the shows on BBC iPlayer, there is a workaround.

All you need is to get a BBC iPlayer VPN and connect to a UK server. By doing this you will trick BBC iPlayer into thinking you are still in the UK, meaning you can watch the streaming service outside the UK.

The best VPN we have tested with BBC iPlayer is PureVPN. Its fast, secure and effective for all your needs.