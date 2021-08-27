The Arrival Of Augmented Reality In Cars

With the development of information technology, augmented reality systems are gaining more and more popularity among automakers. Structurally, such a system is an interactive display superimposed on the surface of the car (glass or body elements). Depending on the purpose, the augmented reality systems can be divided into two groups – systems for the driver and systems for passengers.

The introduction of AR in cars has been a widely talked about subject. Many believe that the use of AR in cars will surpass the use of AR headsets and glasses. If we look at the existing trends, it could soon become a reality.

Many car manufacturers are already introducing these augmented reality tools in the new models they are launching. Owing to some regulatory issues associated with fully automated driving and some other factors, the technology is still under development and will take a while to hit the road.

Despite these hindrances, it has shown promise and is believed to become the biggest automotive technology in the transport sector.

Benefits of using AR in cars

By providing the car driver critical data and information which they can view at all times, AR can increase safety significantly. Drivers no longer have to fetch their phones repeatedly to get hold of driving information. They can use something as simple as an AR dashboard to gain access to information present in a heads-up display.

They can also view it on the windshield and even have the projection of the information on the road ahead. The AR technology helps the user to navigate easily and equips him with data that is handy on the road. Apart from this, it also makes the driver more aware by letting him know of any dangers on the road and other emergencies.

Some automobile companies are even offering an augmented reality passenger in the vehicle who would be someone you could interact with while driving. He can perform the duties of a co-pilot and other exciting stuff.

AR features currently in use

Many auto manufacturers are introducing cars laden with AR features. For example, recently Audi announced its augmented reality system for cars and demonstrated it on the Q4 e-tron electric crossover. There are not so many elements in it: in a normal situation, the system shows the speed of the car, the maximum permitted speed on the road section (this is the static part), and also the direction of the desired maneuver or, for example, the safe distance to the car in front – this is already an augmented reality. It can also highlight the lane markings if the car leaves its lane.

The elements are positioned on a small virtual screen in front of the driver so that they appear to be spaced ten meters ahead so that they do not have to refocus from the glass to the road and back. However, it will be possible to assess how well the technology works in real conditions not earlier than September 2021 – then sales of a new electric vehicle will begin. And if our industry sources are to be believed, we’re talking about LG technology five or six years ago. But there is hope that it will not add too much to the cost of the assembled car.

The future of AR

You have to react in a short time to save lives. A quick reaction is especially necessary when another driver is in your blind spot. In the near future, the rearview mirror will come equipped with AR technology that will detect all blind spots and play the video feed in the future rearview mirror.

Futuristic rearview mirrors will function the same way as Apple’s FaceID. They will have an inbuilt iris scanner that can identify the driver. Once the technology identifies the driver, the car can modify the temperature, music, and seating as per the preferences of the driver. HUDs will show all important information on the windshield of the car and can also project it on the roadway. Windshields will also have a larger role to play in the future.